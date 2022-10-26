English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 OCTOBER 2022 AT 11.45 AM



ROBIT PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2023

Robit Plc will publish its financial statement release, half-year financial report as well as financial reviews of January–March and January–September in 2023 as follows:

20.02.2023 Financial statements release for financial period ending on 31 December 2022

28.04.2023 Financial review for January–March 2023

01.08.2023 Half-year financial report for January–June 2023

23.10.2023 Financial review for January–September 2023

Robit observes a 30-day period of silence before publishing financial reports. During the silent period, Robit will not comment on the company’s financial position or prospects and shall not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

Robit’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 15 March 2023, in Tampere, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Robit’s 2023 AGM shall be sent to investors@robitgroup.com , not later than 20 January 2023.

The documents of the AGM will be published on the company’s website latest on 22 February 2023.

The company’s dividend payment date is the 10. banking day of the AGM, thus 29 March 2023.

Robit’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and is available on the company website at www.robitgroup.com .

ROBIT PLC

Arto Halonen

Further information:

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com