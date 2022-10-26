The global epilepsy devices market is projected to record a 7.83% CAGR during the assessment period 2022-2030

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL EPILEPSY DEVICES MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06358734/?utm_source=GNW

The growing number of epilepsy cases is owing to an increased risk of endemic conditions such as neurocysticercosis or malaria.Also, the major drivers for the studied market are variations in medical infrastructure, birth-related injuries, the increasing number of road traffic injuries, and the availability of accessible care and preventive health programs.



Lack of sleep, illness, medication errors, and drugs such as cocaine and alcohol pave the way for epileptic seizures. Also, as the geriatric population is more prone to epilepsy, the rising average age is anticipated to fuel the demand for the global epilepsy devices market.

Furthermore, recent research has produced findings for probabilistic seizure risk projections using electronic seizure diaries and long-term wearable technologies.The cognitive function, symptoms, and mood of an individual may also have predictive significance.



However, seizure forecasting necessitates ongoing monitoring with a device, making user acceptance of the method even more crucial.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global epilepsy devices welding market growth analysis includes the assessment of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. North America is set to capture the highest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of the headquarters of major key companies, favorable government policies, and developed healthcare infrastructure.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The overall degree of competition in the epilepsy devices market is moderate.A moderate product differentiation among existing players propels the intensity of rivalry globally in the epilepsy devices market.



Any company developing epilepsy device systems that wish to join the market must accept and follow the needed regulatory criteria. Therefore, the threat of new entrants in the market for epilepsy devices globally is low.

Some of the players operating in the market include LivaNova PLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Natus Medical Incorporated, Medtronic PLC, etc.



