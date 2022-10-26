New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zeolites Market – Products and Applications" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932740/?utm_source=GNW
Of the two types of zeolites, the demand for the natural variety is marginally larger, though the market for synthetic zeolites is likely to grow at a faster rate. These materials are widely used as builders in detergents as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts in the petroleum industry and as adsorbents/desiccants in the construction, natural gas and environmental sectors.
Zeolites industry is adversely impacted by Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war and other negative global developments over the short term period, prospects for the longer term augur well, considering the important role played by these products across a spectrum of application areas and industries.
Detergents and Building & Construction constitute the principal applications for Zeolites, the global demand for which is estimated at US$3.1 billion each in 2022 while the worldwide market for Zeolites in Building & Construction applications is likely to log the fastest growth during 2022-2027 and becomes the largest application for Zeolites by 2027.
Research Findings &Coverage
• This global market research report on Zeolites analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and applications
• Zeolites market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by application across all major countries
• Copper-Exchanged Zeolites Enable Efficient Direct Conversion of Methane into Methanol
• Zeolites Being Used Widely in Removing Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater
• Layered Zeolites Gaining Wider Attention
• Zeolites Come to the Fore in Air Pollution Remediation
• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
• Major companies profiled – 55
• The industry guide includes the contact details for 138 companies
Product Outline
The market for product types/sub-types of Zeolites studied in this report comprise the following:
• Natural Zeolites
o Clinoptilolite
o Other Natural Zeolites
• Synthetic Zeolites
o Type A
o Type X
o Type Y
o USY
o ZSM-5
The report analyzes the market for the following application sectors of Zeolites:
• Agriculture
• Animal Feed
• Building & Construction
• Detergents
• Oil Refining & Petrochemicals
• Water & Wastewater Treatment
• Other Applications
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Zeolites market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.
Geographic Coverage
• North America (The United States and Mexico)
• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East & Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932740/?utm_source=GNW
Global Zeolites Market – Products and Applications
Report Synopsis Zeolites are most widely used in the production of detergents, with other major applications for the materials being building & construction, water and wastewater treatment and oil refining & petrochemicals.
