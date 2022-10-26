New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zeolites Market – Products and Applications" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932740/?utm_source=GNW

Of the two types of zeolites, the demand for the natural variety is marginally larger, though the market for synthetic zeolites is likely to grow at a faster rate. These materials are widely used as builders in detergents as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts in the petroleum industry and as adsorbents/desiccants in the construction, natural gas and environmental sectors.



Zeolites industry is adversely impacted by Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war and other negative global developments over the short term period, prospects for the longer term augur well, considering the important role played by these products across a spectrum of application areas and industries.



Detergents and Building & Construction constitute the principal applications for Zeolites, the global demand for which is estimated at US$3.1 billion each in 2022 while the worldwide market for Zeolites in Building & Construction applications is likely to log the fastest growth during 2022-2027 and becomes the largest application for Zeolites by 2027.



Research Findings &Coverage

• This global market research report on Zeolites analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and applications

• Zeolites market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by application across all major countries

• Copper-Exchanged Zeolites Enable Efficient Direct Conversion of Methane into Methanol

• Zeolites Being Used Widely in Removing Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater

• Layered Zeolites Gaining Wider Attention

• Zeolites Come to the Fore in Air Pollution Remediation

• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

• Major companies profiled – 55

• The industry guide includes the contact details for 138 companies



Product Outline

The market for product types/sub-types of Zeolites studied in this report comprise the following:

• Natural Zeolites

o Clinoptilolite

o Other Natural Zeolites

• Synthetic Zeolites

o Type A

o Type X

o Type Y

o USY

o ZSM-5



The report analyzes the market for the following application sectors of Zeolites:

• Agriculture

• Animal Feed

• Building & Construction

• Detergents

• Oil Refining & Petrochemicals

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Other Applications



Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Zeolites market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2027.



Geographic Coverage

• North America (The United States and Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932740/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________