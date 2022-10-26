Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market Size to grow USD 663.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 3.9%

New York, United States, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market Size to grow from USD 470.5 billion in 2021 to USD 663.8 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period. The Yellow Fever Treatment Market has been rising because of the increase of the Aedes aegypti mosquito that causes flu-like disease. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1222

The Intermediate Yellow Fever segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the transmission type, the Yellow Fever Treatment Market is categorized into Intermediate Yellow Fever, Sylvatic Yellow Fever, Urban Yellow Fever, and Others. The Intermediate Yellow Fever segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The Intermediate yellow fever virus is an arbovirus member of the flavivirus genus. These mosquitoes belong to the Aedes and Haemogogus species and are the virus carriers. Furthermore, the increasing demand for the growth of arbovirus propels the segment's growth.

10% Proton Pump inhibitor segment to to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on medication, the Yellow Fever Treatment Market is categorized into Proton Pump Inhibitors, Antipyretics, Histamine H2 Antagonists, and Others. Proton Pump inhibitor segment to to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. The proton pump inhibitor has accounted for the largest revenue in the market due to the increasing focus on preventing infection from one patient to another. Proton Pump Inhibitors have proved helpful in treating yellow fever. Proton pump inhibitors provide fluids and oxygen, maintain adequate blood pressure, replace blood loss, provide dialysis for kidney failure, and treat any other infections that develop.

The Hospitals segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the Yellow Fever Treatment Market is categorized as Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare, and others. The skin Hospitals segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As hospitals are the primary locations for treating yellow fever patients and more people are vaccinating against yellow fever due to their increased awareness, this market segment is expected to generate the most revenue.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 154 market data tables and figures & charts from the report" Global Yellow Fever Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Transmission Type (Intermediate Yellow Fever, Sylvatic Yellow Fever, Urban Yellow Fever, and Others), By Treatment Type (Medication, Vaccination, and Others), By Medication Type (Proton Pump Inhibitors, Antipyretics, Histamine H2 Antagonists, and Others), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral and Others), By End Users (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare, and others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1222

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Yellow Fever treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Due to the increasing number of research and development activities conducted by a variety of small and medium businesses in North America to create medical healthcare facilities, the market for yellow fever treatment has been developing. In addition, the United States has maintained a low rate for its research and development tax credit, which contributes to an increase in the market's demand for yellow fever treatment.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Yellow Fever treatment market include Sanofi Pasteur SA, Janssen, Pfizer Inc., BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Tychan Pte. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bio-Manguinhos, Institut Pasteur de Dakar, FSUE Chumakov.

Related Report:

Small Molecule Injectable Drugs Market Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/small-molecule-injectable-drugs-market

Veterinary Pain Management Market Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-market

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/allergy-immunotherapy-market

Global Alzheimers Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/alzheimers-disease-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us