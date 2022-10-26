SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating CEM, CTR, and EMO; ClearBridge Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc., ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fd Inc., and ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law.



ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM)

Morris Kandinov is investigating ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fd Inc. (NYSE: CTR)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO)

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law