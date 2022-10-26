Global 3D Printing Materials Market size to observe 18% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global 3D printing materials market is likely to increase at a moderate rate of 18% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028. The favorable government funding for R&D across the sectors, the rapid expansion of additive manufacturing, mass customization related to 3D printing, and the utilization of 3D printing technology in production are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global 3D printing materials market.

Alongside a detailed evaluation of the key regions, the research unveils the top opportunities across these geographies. Besides, in-depth segmentation studies based on material type, form, and industry are provided. Proceeding further, the study presents a 360-degree view of the leading industry players with respect to their financial viability, product/service portfolio, and major developments like mergers, partnerships, and investments.

Additionally, the accelerating industrialization in developing countries, growing demand for print advertising, and surging investments in the healthcare sector technologies are uncovering profitable business opportunities for enterprises in this arena.

Market segments overview:

The market is segmented on the basis of form, industry, and material type. Based on material type, the industry is bifurcated into ceramic, plastic {polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), high impact polystyrene (HIPS), polylactic acid (PLA), and others (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene nylon)}, metals {cobalt, aluminum, steel, others (nickel and alloys)}, and others. Among these, the plastic vertical of worldwide 3D printing materials market is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the ensuing years.

Moving on to the form, the market is segmented into filament powder and liquid. With respect to the industry, the marketplace is segmented into industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare & medical, and others.

Regional scope:

The geographical assessment of this business space extends to Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Of these, North America industry is poised to register substantial development during the assessment period.

Competitive dashboard:

The competitive landscape of global 3D printing materials industry is defined by companies such as Royal DSM N.V., Höganäs AB, The ExOne Company, General Electric Company, Materialise N.V., Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Stratasys, Ltd., and 3D Systems Corporation.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market, By Material Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Ceramics

Metals

Cobalt

Aluminum

Steel

Others (Nickel and Alloys)

Plastics

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Others (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Nylon)

Others (Wax, Laywood, Bioinks, etc.)





Global 3D Printing Materials Market, By Form (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Powder

Filament

Liquid

Global 3D Printing Materials Market, By Industry (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Healthcare & Medical

Others (Construction, Consumer Electronics, etc.)

Global 3D Printing Materials Market, Regional Rundown (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

Canada

US

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Australia

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

Spain

France

UK

Germany

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global 3D Printing Materials Market, Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Royal DSM N.V.

Höganäs AB

The ExOne Company

General Electric Company

Materialise NV,

Arkema S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Stratasys, Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Table of Contents

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global 3D Printing Material Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By 3D Printing Material Market Players

9.2. By Industry

9.3. By Region

9.4. M&A Activities

Robust assessment of major investments made by various industry players along with key application areas, technological assessment, and key end-use sector

10. Parent Market Overview: Electronics and Semiconductors

11. Segmental Analysis

