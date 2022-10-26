Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Market to Reach $39.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033285/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyurethanes segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Waterproof Adhesives and Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Acrylics Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Acrylics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Avery Dennison Corporation
Bostik Inc.
DOW Corning Corporation
H.B. Fuller
Henkel AG
Huntsman Corporation
Mapei Corporation
Sika AG
The 3M Company
