C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) and CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System) Industry Report 2022: Independent Development of Software Protocol Slack Drives Competition

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) and CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System) Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



C-V2X industry research: C-V2X was pre-installed in more than 20 production passenger car models, with a penetration rate of over 0.5%.



C-V2X module: Chinese suppliers are dominant.



Our statistical results show that domestic players prevail in the C-V2X module market. In addition to C-V2X modules, major suppliers are also working to deploy 5G+C-V2X modules. Examples include Quectel AG55xQ Series, Huawei's second-generation MH5000, Neoway A590, and Gosuncn GM860A.



Quectel: the mainstream C-V2X module supplier boasts abundant product lines expanded from initial C-V2X module AG15 to LTE-A + C-V2X module AG52x Series, 5G+C-V2X module AG55x Series and AG215S AP module, and further integrating such functions GNSS and 5G.



Quectel's C-V2X modules have been spawned and mounted on vehicles. Currently all the V2X-enabled production models on offer like Buick GL8 Avenir, Hongqi E-HS9 and HiPhi X use Quectel's C-V2X modules.



C-V2X software protocol stack: independent development can sharpen competitive edges.



V2X software protocol stack is the core technology and competitive edge in the V2X field. In view of current market demand, customers prefer custom or secondary development based on original V2X standard protocol stacks. Industry providers therefore are trying hard to develop C-V2X software protocol stacks on their own. At present in China, Neusoft Group, NEBULA LINK, Gosuncn, Baidu, ISMARTWAYS and the like have the self-development capability.



Neusoft Group: as a key C-V2X standard setter and commercialization promoter, Neusoft Group has deeply partaken in the formulation of 46 international/Chinese V2X industry standards, and 49 V2X invention patents. It has introduced China's first self-developed complete V2X protocol stack product VeTalk, and has complete CVIS solutions and end-to-end C-V2X products. Up to now, the company's self-developed cooperative vehicle-infrastructure system (CVIS) has been widely used by major OEMs and intelligent connected vehicle demonstration areas in China. Its 5G TBOX was the first one to be certified by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and has secured mass production orders of several leading domestic automakers.



C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) and CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System) Industry Report, 2022 highlights the following:

C-V2X industry (standardization process, CVIS business models, market size, etc.);

Key technologies and solutions for C-V2X mass production (C-V2X chip and module, software stack, vehicle terminal, key roadside unit (RSU) technologies, leading suppliers, etc.);

C-V2X mass production and application scenarios (passenger cars, autonomous passenger transport, autonomous freight transport, etc.);

Key suppliers of C-V2X chips, modules, terminals and system solutions (main products, status quo, cooperation dynamics, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1 C-V2X Standardization and Industry Prospects



2 Key Technologies and Solutions for Mass Production of C-V2X



3 C-V2X Mass Production Application Scenarios



4 C-V2X Terminal and System Solution Providers



5 C-V2X Chip and Module Vendors

