The Term of Office Extension of Members of the Management Board

The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter has extended the term of office of members of the Management Board Mr. Tiit Atso and Mr. Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt for a new 3-year term, until 31 October 2025. Tiit Atso will continue as the Chairman of the Management Board.

From 14 November 2022 the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter will continue with three members when Mr. Priit Treial, Chief Financial Officer will join the Management Board.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 900 people, and the Group’s nine-month revenue in 2022 was 125.3 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400



