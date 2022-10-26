Global Water-based Adhesives Market to Reach $26.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water-based Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033283/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Water-based Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Polyurethane Dispersion Segment to Record 8% CAGR
In the global Polyurethane Dispersion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
3M
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
Alfa International Corporation
Ardex
Arkema (Bostik)
Ashland
Ashland Inc. (US)
Avery Dennison Corporation
Bayer Material Science
DIC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Water-based Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
