Lab-On-A-Chip Market Report 2022: Smaller Fluid Requirements and Lower Response Time Driving Adoption and Spurring Growth

A lab-on-a-chip is a device that integrates one or more laboratory functions on a single integrated circuit or a chip to achieve automation and high-throughput screening. The application of lab-on-a-chip is increasing in different field of life sciences. From detecting breast cancer to screening for HIV, surviving serious disease, all of it is done with the help of a chip or a microarray.

LOC technology enables the use of small fluid volumes which helps cut costs and the analysis of reagents and response time. Several applications in life science and medicine have also been explored so far including potential use in protein crystallization studies and DNA or RNA sequencing.

The applications student in the global lab-on-a-chip market include genomics & proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and others. The diagnostics segment held the largest share in the global lab-on-a-chip market by application. Early screening of breast cancer, HIV and other infectious diseases is driving the market for diagnostics segment. Genomics and proteomics are expected to grow at the highest rate due to rising research and development studies in genetic and sequencing to drive the market in the future.



In the year 2021, North America emerged as the largest regional market for lab-on-a-chip market. The highest market share of the region is attributed to existence of evolved healthcare and biotechnology research infrastructure, availability of microarray chips in an affordable cost in the region encouraging the diagnostic applications. Favorable private and public funding in research and development in the U.S. makes it highest grossing country in North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing lab-on-a-chip market during the forecast period. Rapid entry of market leaders in the region, unmet medical needs, rising incidences of various infectious disease would further craft as a growth factor for the growth of Asia-Pacific lab-on-a-chip market. The competitors in the Asia Pacific market are budding and are continually working on introducing new clinical uses to augment value of lab-on-a-chip technology.



