Nykredit Realkredit A/S to redeem Tier 2 capital

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has obtained approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to redeem the outstanding EUR 800,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes with ISIN XS1321920735 in accordance with the Final Terms.

The Notes will be redeemed on the first call date on 17 November 2022 at 100 per cent. of their nominal value plus accrued interest.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

