United States Spacer Fluid Market Report 2022-2027 - Increase in Oil and Gas Drilling Activities and Steadily Rising Demand from the Permian Basin

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Spacer Fluid Market By Application (Onshore and Offshore), By Type (Water-Based Drilling Fluid Environment and Oil-Based Drilling Fluid Environment), and By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States spacer fluid market is expected to witness an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Rising investments in exploration, production, drilling, and drilling operations, as well as increasing energy requirements, are the primary drivers for the United States spacer fluid market. The abundance of tight oil and unconventional natural resources is anticipated to open up new growth prospects for the US spacer fluid industry.



Traditional energy sources are so widely used in transportation, manufacturing, power production, and other end-use industries that there is an excessive demand for them. The need to discover new oil and gas reserves is anticipated to be greatly influenced by the rise in demand for unconventional energy sources, including tight gas, shale oil, and coal bed methane.

Oil and gas wellbores are expanding, which is boosting the demand for sophisticated exploration and drilling techniques to meet the nation's expanding energy needs. The increase in drilled footage per well is being driven by a switch from vertical to horizontal drilling techniques. In order to increase productivity, the majority of freshly drilled wells are horizontally drilled and hydraulically fractured.

Oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons are still regarded as one of the most reliable and efficient energy sources, luring businesses to expand their infrastructure and develop cutting-edge methods to speed up the cementing of wells. The average amount of crude oil produced is rising and efforts to increase the productivity, such as the extraction of tight oil in West Texas and New Mexico, and cost-effectiveness of wells are expected to influence the market demand.

As a result, the market for spacer fluid in the United States is anticipated to grow more quickly during the projected period due to the growing emphasis on recovering from unexplored oil and gas sources.



The United States spacer fluid market is segmented into application, type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is divided into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment is expected to capture the highest market share during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The growth of onshore drilling activities is primarily driven by an increase in oil and gas drilling activities and the steadily rising demand from the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is the world's top crude oil producer and the nation's greatest shale producer. It is anticipated that increasing demand for unconventional resources, particularly in the Delaware Basin and Marfa Basin, will support onshore activity in the United States.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States spacer fluid market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States spacer fluid market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United States spacer fluid market based on application, type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States spacer fluid market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States spacer fluid market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States spacer fluid market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United States spacer fluid market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States spacer fluid market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States spacer fluid market.

AubinGroup

Baker Hughes Company

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Croda International Plc.

Halliburton Company

Impact Fluid Solutions

M & D Industries of LA Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

United States Spacer Fluid Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

United States Spacer Fluid Market, By Type:

Water-Based Drilling Fluid Environment

Oil-Based Drilling Fluid Environment

United States Spacer Fluid Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7krti