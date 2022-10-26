Global Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2027 - Mammalian Cell Culture Media on the Growth Curve

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027



The global market for Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR



The Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies: Vital Components of Cell Culture Techniques

US Dominates the Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Cell/Tissue Culture Reagents: The Dominant Category

Cell Culture Media: Supporting Growth of Cells

Recent Market Activity

Biopharmaceuticals & Biosimilars to Fuel Growth

Select Drugs Losing Patent Protection: 2018-2020

Regenerative Medicine Kindles Exciting Prospects

Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues

Industrial Vs Academic

Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (USA)

BD Biosciences (USA)

BioIVT (UK)

Cell Culture Technologies (Switzerland)

Corning, Inc. (USA)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)

Irvine Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Merck Millipore (USA)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (USA)

SAFC Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

MP Biomedicals LLC (USA)

ORIGIO a/s (Denmark)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Vitrolife AB (Sweden)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mammalian Cell Culture Media on the Growth Curve

Biotechnology Reagents Market: Research and Diagnostic Applications Fuel Growth

3D Cell Culturing Eliminates Challenges Faced by 2D Cell Culture Technology

Stem Cells and Vaccines - Major Growth Drivers

Growing Acceptance for Hi-Veg Culture Media

Trend towards Media Optimization and Specialization

Choosing an Appropriate Cell Culture Media - An Important Decision to Make

Fed-Batch Cultures - A Big Hit with Large-Scale Bioprocessors

Trend towards Serum-Free Media

Pharmacokinetics to Drive Market Growth

Bioresearch and Cell Culture in Protein Based Drug Development

Sluggish Fetal Bovine Serum Market

Specialty Media Demand on the Rise

Chemically Defined Media on the Growth Path

Regulations Prompt Change in Trends

Outsourcing Trend to Drive Gains

Factors Impacting Growth

Business Models Driving the Need for Contract Manufacturing

Target Sectors for Contract Manufacturers

Other Trends

Underlying Threat to Cell Culture Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy8bqg