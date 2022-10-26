Global Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2027 - Mammalian Cell Culture Media on the Growth Curve

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027
The global market for Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$25.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies: Vital Components of Cell Culture Techniques
- US Dominates the Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Cell/Tissue Culture Reagents: The Dominant Category
- Cell Culture Media: Supporting Growth of Cells
- Recent Market Activity
- Biopharmaceuticals & Biosimilars to Fuel Growth
- Select Drugs Losing Patent Protection: 2018-2020
- Regenerative Medicine Kindles Exciting Prospects
- Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues
- Industrial Vs Academic
- Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mammalian Cell Culture Media on the Growth Curve
- Biotechnology Reagents Market: Research and Diagnostic Applications Fuel Growth
- 3D Cell Culturing Eliminates Challenges Faced by 2D Cell Culture Technology
- Stem Cells and Vaccines - Major Growth Drivers
- Growing Acceptance for Hi-Veg Culture Media
- Trend towards Media Optimization and Specialization
- Choosing an Appropriate Cell Culture Media - An Important Decision to Make
- Fed-Batch Cultures - A Big Hit with Large-Scale Bioprocessors
- Trend towards Serum-Free Media
- Pharmacokinetics to Drive Market Growth
- Bioresearch and Cell Culture in Protein Based Drug Development
- Sluggish Fetal Bovine Serum Market
- Specialty Media Demand on the Rise
- Chemically Defined Media on the Growth Path
- Regulations Prompt Change in Trends
- Outsourcing Trend to Drive Gains
- Factors Impacting Growth
- Business Models Driving the Need for Contract Manufacturing
- Target Sectors for Contract Manufacturers
- Other Trends
- Underlying Threat to Cell Culture Industry
