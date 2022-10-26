Global Water Desalination Equipment Market to Reach $21.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Desalination Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033278/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Water Desalination Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027.







Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Acciona SA

Biwater

Cadagua

Degremont SAS

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Genesis Water Technologies

Hyflux Ltd.

IDE Technologies Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033278/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water Desalination Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Desalination Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Water Desalination Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reverse Osmosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Reverse Osmosis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reverse Osmosis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Multi-Stage Flash (MSF)

Distillation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Stage Flash (MSF)

Distillation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Effect

Distillation (MED) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Municipal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Municipal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Municipal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Seawater by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Seawater by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Seawater by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Brackish Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Brackish Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Brackish Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

River Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for River Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for River Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Sources by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sources by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Water Desalination Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Water Desalination Equipment

by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF)

Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Water Desalination Equipment

by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water,

River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Water Desalination Equipment

by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other

Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash

(MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and

Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish

Water, River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and

Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Water Desalination Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash

(MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and

Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish

Water, River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and

Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Water Desalination Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash

(MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and

Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish

Water, River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and

Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Water Desalination Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash

(MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and

Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish

Water, River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and

Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Water Desalination Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash

(MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and

Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish

Water, River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and

Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Water Desalination Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash

(MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and

Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish

Water, River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and

Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash

(MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and

Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish

Water, River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and

Other Sources Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seawater, Brackish Water, River Water and Other Sources for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Water Desalination Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Desalination Equipment by Technology - Reverse Osmosis,

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation

(MED) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Water Desalination Equipment

by Technology - Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF)

Distillation, Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Reverse Osmosis, Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation,

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) and Other Technologies for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Desalination Equipment by Application - Industrial, Other

Applications and Municipal - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Water Desalination Equipment

by Application - Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water Desalination

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Other Applications and Municipal for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Desalination Equipment by Source - Seawater, Brackish Water,

River Water and Other Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033278/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________