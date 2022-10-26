Leading Voice of Customer (VoC) Analytics Vendor Benchmark Report 2022: Verint, Nice, Qualtrics, Medallia, DataEQ, CallMiner, Wonderflow, SANDSIV, InMoment, and Cisco

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer Analytics, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Well-established businesses receive massive amounts of feedback every day, obtained through eCommerce platforms, customer support calls, emails, social media platforms, bots, and chats. This presents companies with an opportunity to collect remarkable volumes of customer data that they can use to enhance market intelligence.

VoC refers to the practice of collecting, analyzing, and distributing customer feedback to improve a product, solution, or service. With accurate VoC data, businesses can enhance customer experience (CX), meet unmet needs in the marketplace, and differentiate themselves from competitors. Companies can unlock VoC through technologies such as sentiment analysis, which uses natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), text analysis, and computational linguistics to identify the opinion, intent, or emotion behind the customers' words.

These companies have demonstrated high growth potential, best practices, competitive intensity, customer value, and partner potential. The Frost Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores, as highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:

What does the global VoC space look like?

Who are the top vendors for VoC platforms?

Which are the companies that have demonstrated innovation excellence?

Which are the VoC vendors who have shown higher growth than others?

Companies to Action

CallMiner

Cisco

DataEQ

InMoment

Medallia

NICE

Qualtrics

SANDSIV

Verint

Wonderflow

