European UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) Leading Vendors Benchmark Report 2022

This report reveals the market positioning of companies using Growth and Innovation scores. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Digital technologies and cloud communications and collaboration services, in particular, have provided solutions to European businesses and public sector organizations looking to bridge physical distances across employees, customers, suppliers, and partners. Flexible consumption models, mobile-ready solutions, and collaboration-rich user experiences have proved their value at a time of unprecedented physical disconnectedness.



To grow revenue above historical levels, European UCaaS market participants must create a robust growth pipeline incorporating strategic imperatives in the post-pandemic world to empower a globally connected organization, a demographically diverse workforce, and digital-native customers.



Differentiated programmable solutions, creative packaging and pricing, unique value propositions, and excellent customer support will determine market winners. It also is imperative for communications technology developers and service providers to focus on feature differentiation and platform reliability, security, scalability, and extensibility in the next 5 to 10 years.



Software-based, mobile-ready, pre-packaged, yet API-rich cloud communications solutions will gain traction among small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) as well as larger enterprises and multinational corporations (MNCs). To scale and accelerate growth, market participants need to leverage a robust core feature set and standardized packaging and pricing across customer segments and multiple countries, while creating differentiated customer value through integrations with important processes in customer organizations.



Programmability, embedded unified communications (i.e., voice, video and messaging features integrated with IoT devices), as well as workflow collaboration (integrated with business and vertical software), and composable, persona-based experiences will determine provider success in the next 10 years.



