Sharps Containers Market Size to Surpass US$ 790 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Sharps Containers Market by Product Type (Multipurpose Containers, Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers), by Usage (Single–Use Containers, Reusable Containers), by Waste Type (Sharp Waste, Infectious Waste) –Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the sharps containers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% from 2021 to reach US$ 790 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The global market for sharp containers is expanding due to increased demand for proper biomedical waste management. The WHO (World Health Organization) and other regulatory authorities provide uniform recommendations for disposing of medical waste. Every healthcare professional and pharmaceutical company follows these guidelines. Additionally, rising healthcare spending, syringe and needle demand, and the quick adoption of technology in the healthcare industry are propelling the sharp container market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type’

Multipurpose containers, patient room containers, and phlebotomy containers are the three product categories under which the sharps containers market is categorized. The multipurpose containers segment holds the largest market share. The high availability of multipurpose containers in various sizes and shapes has increased the demand. The multipurpose containers also offer a large volume for disposing of trash, safety to medical personnel, and environmental friendliness. The need for proper disposal in hospitals and clinics will likely increase during the forecast period, leading to solid growth for the patient room container market. Similarly, a higher CAGR is anticipated from the phlebotomy containers segment as it is highly used in clinical laboratories, diagnostic facilities, and pharmaceutical firms to dispose of blood samples, hypodermic, and IV needles.

Excerpts from ‘by Usage’

The global sharps containers market is bifurcated into:

Single-Use

Reusable Containers

The reusable sector holds the majority of market shares. Their popularity is increasing due to their ability to save money over time by not needing to be replaced as frequently as single-use containers. Healthcare personnel has a higher safety level when using reusable containers because there is a decreased chance of unintentional needlestick injury.

Excerpts from ‘Waste Type’

According to waste type, the market is bifurcated into:

Sharp Waste

Infectious Waste

The market has been dominated by sharps waste. The sharps waste segment dominates the market and is produced in substantial quantities worldwide. Increasing surgical and clinical procedures requiring extensive use of needles, catheters, syringes, and cannulas also contributes to the industry growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The market for sharps containers has been divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominates the sharps container market. This is because there are strict biowaste disposal regulations and laws increasing the use of disposal containers in healthcare facilities. Additionally, advanced infrastructure would promote market expansion in this region. Further, more diagnoses of blood-borne illnesses in the area are leading to a rise in the need for sharp containers for correct disposal. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow as healthcare spending is rising by public and commercial sectors, particularly China, India, and Japan.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in sharps containers market are:

EnviroTain, LLC

MAUSER Group

Daniel Healthcare Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Stericycle, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Bondtech Corporation

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Medtronic plc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

