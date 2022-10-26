Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market to Reach $77.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wastewater Treatment Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033275/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Operation & Process Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Designing & Engineering Consult segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Wastewater Treatment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027.







Building & Installation Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Building & Installation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

Aries Chemical

Bauminas Quimica

Buckman Laboratories

BWA Water Additives UK

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Feralco AB

Golder Associates

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Innospec





Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Operation & Process Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Operation & Process Control

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Process

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Service Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Municipal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Municipal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Municipal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Wastewater Treatment Services Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Designing & Engineering Consult by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Designing & Engineering

Consult by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Designing & Engineering

Consult by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Installation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Building & Installation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Installation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Maintenance by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Maintenance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment Services

by Service Type - Operation & Process Control, Designing &

Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and

Other Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment Services

by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment Services

by Service Type - Operation & Process Control, Designing &

Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and

Other Service Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment Services

by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Operation & Process Control, Designing & Engineering

Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and Other Service

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wastewater

Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation & Process

Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater

Treatment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Operation & Process Control, Designing &

Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and

Other Service Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wastewater

Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater

Treatment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wastewater Treatment Services by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wastewater

Treatment Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater

Treatment Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wastewater

Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation & Process

Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater

Treatment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Operation & Process Control, Designing &

Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and

Other Service Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wastewater

Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater

Treatment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &

Installation, Maintenance and Other Service Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by Service Type - Operation & Process Control,

Designing & Engineering Consult, Building & Installation,

Maintenance and Other Service Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater

Treatment Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Operation & Process Control, Designing &

Engineering Consult, Building & Installation, Maintenance and

Other Service Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by End-Use - Municipal and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment

Services by End-Use - Municipal and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater

Treatment Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Municipal and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



INDIA

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wastewater Treatment Services by Service Type - Operation &

Process Control, Designing & Engineering Consult, Building &



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033275/?utm_source=GNW



