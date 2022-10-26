Castellum, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly Revenue

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, data analytics, software, and IT services company focused on the federal government, announces that it has achieved record quarterly revenue for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Revenue for Q3 2022 was approximately $11.1 million. Full financial results for Q3 2022 will be published on or about November 14, 2022, on a form 10-Q at www.sec.gov .



“We are very pleased to announce our record quarterly revenue,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum . “Combined with our recent uplisting to the NYSE-American, we now have a platform to further increase our revenue and operating profit over the coming quarters and grow shareholder value.”

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development. For more information visit our website at https://castellum u s.com/ .

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at nyse.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Mark Fuller, President & CEO

info@castellumus.com

301-961-4895

