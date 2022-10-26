Cogent Biosciences to Showcase Precision Therapy Pipeline at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced that it will be presenting two preclinical posters at the EORTC-NCI-AACR ("ENA") annual meeting to be held October 26-28, 2022. Presentations and posters are available to registered attendees for on-demand viewing at https://event.eortc.org/ena2022/ and will also be posted to the “Posters and Publications” page of Cogent’s website.



The first poster discussion will provide an update on Cogent’s next-generation fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) program, which retains potency across all primary, gatekeeper and molecular brake resistance mutations. The poster includes an overview of ongoing optimization of the Cogent lead series, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic assessment of an FGFR1-sparing novel molecule, as well as robust efficacy in model of FGFR2 clinical resistance (N549K).



The second poster will provide initial preclinical results from Cogent’s novel ErbB2 mutant selective program. Currently available oral ErbB2 inhibitors struggle to provide broad mutant coverage while sparing EGFR activity. Cogent’s exemplar molecule demonstrates robust cellular inhibition of all key resistance and primary driver mutations, while sparing wild type EGFR target engagement. In addition, the advanced compound demonstrates dose ascendable pharmacokinetics, robust tumor phospho-ErbB2 suppression (L755S), and superior tumor growth inhibition when compared to tucatinib.

“The preclinical data presented today highlight an update on two of the first programs undertaken by the Cogent Research Team,” said Andrew Robbins, Cogent’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the case of both FGFR2 and ErbB2 driven cancers, we believe there remains significant unmet need for therapeutic options with better product profiles than available therapies. Starting with bezuclastinib and continuing with these two targets, our singular focus is to deliver best-in-class medicines for patients fighting genetically driven diseases.”

Poster details:

Title: In Vivo Preclinical Characterization of a Novel FGFR2 Selective Inhibitor with Potency Against FGFR Activating Mutations

Lead/presenting author: John Fischer, Cogent Biosciences

Poster session: Molecular Targeted Agents 2

Poster location: Exhibition Hall

Abstract #: 227

Title: Preclinical Characterization of a Novel EGFR Sparing ErbB2 Inhibitor with Activity Against Oncogenic ErbB2 Mutations

Lead/presenting author: Mark Chicarelli, Cogent Biosciences

Poster session: Molecular Targeted Agents 2

Poster location: Exhibition Hall

Abstract #: 226



About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting FGFR2 and ErbB2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company’s upcoming poster presentations at the ENA annual meeting around its FGFR2 and ErbB2 research programs. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results, the rate of enrollment in our clinical trials and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts or milestones disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

