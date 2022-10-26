First Northwest Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $4.3 Million

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB)

CEO Commentary

“Our commercial bank delivered once again this quarter as we achieved record net interest income, thanks to prudent loan growth and increasing yields,” said Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO of First Northwest Bancorp. “We took action to reduce ongoing expenses by trimming headcount by approximately 5% and significantly reducing expenses related to Quin Ventures. Increasing revenue and decreasing expenses helped us deliver improved net interest margins and profitability ratios. We are seeing increasing competition for deposits, which could lead to additional funding cost pressure in future quarters, but to this point assets have repriced more quickly than liabilities.”

The Board of Directors of First Northwest Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 to June 30, 2022 Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 to September 30, 2021 Financial Highlights Net income of $4.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.47, compared to $2.5 million and $0.27, respectively Net income of $4.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.47, compared to $4.2 million and $0.44, respectively Total revenue (net interest income before provision plus noninterest income) of $20.5 million, an increase of 5.5%, or $1.1 million, compared to $19.5 million Total revenue of $20.5 million, an increase of 4.6%, or $900,000, compared to $19.6 million Effective tax rate of 18.5%, compared to 23.3% Effective tax rate of 18.5%, compared to 18.9% Financial Position Total assets of $2.09 billion, up $59.8 million, or 2.9% Increase in total assets of $246.3 million, or 13.3% Total gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, of $1.53 billion, up $59.9 million, or 4.1% Increase in total gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, of $172.3 million, or 12.7% Total deposits of $1.61 billion, an increase of $24.5 million, or 1.6% Increase in total deposits of $82.3 million, or 5.4% Asset Quality and Capital Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to total assets of 0.16%, compared to 0.06% Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to total assets of 0.16%, compared to 0.06% Tangible common equity ratio* of 7.40%, compared to 8.04% Tangible common equity ratio* of 7.40%, compared to 10.07% Key Performance Metrics Net interest margin of 3.88%, compared to 3.77% Net interest margin of 3.88%, compared to 3.58% Efficiency ratio of 74.9%, compared to 87.2% Efficiency ratio of 74.9%, compared to 70.3% Return on average assets and return on tangible common equity* of 0.85% and 10.23%, compared to 0.51% and 5.82%, respectively Return on average assets and return on tangible common equity* of 0.85% and 10.23%, compared to 0.92% and 8.74%, respectively Tangible book value per share* of $15.50, a decrease of 5.54% from $16.40 Tangible book value per share* of $15.50, a decrease of 16.1% from $18.48

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.



Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $59.8 million, or 2.9%, to $2.09 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.03 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $246.3 million, or 13.3%, compared to $1.85 billion at September 30, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $15.9 million, or 18.1%, to $103.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $87.8 million as of June 30, 2022, and increased $27.5 million, or 36.2%, compared to $76.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Investment securities decreased $23.7 million, or 6.7%, to $329.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $353.1 million three months earlier, and increased $3.6 million compared to $325.9 million at September 30, 2021. The market value of the portfolio declined $16.0 million during the third quarter of 2022 as rates continue to rise and demand for debt securities decreased due to the Federal Reserve Bank's response to significant inflation levels. Principal and interest payments received of $10.2 million were used to fund loan growth. At September 30, 2022, municipal bonds totaled $96.1 million and comprised the largest portion of the investment portfolio at 29.2%. Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities are the second largest segment, totaling $94.9 million, or 28.8%, of the portfolio at quarter end. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 8.4 years, compared to 8.2 years in the prior quarter and 5.8 years in the third quarter of 2021. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 5.1 years, compared to 5.2 years in the prior quarter and 5.5 years in the third quarter of 2021.

Investment securities consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Available for Sale at Fair Value Municipal bonds $ 96,130 $ 104,048 $ 110,265 $ (7,918 ) $ (14,135 ) U.S. Treasury notes 2,355 2,420 — (65 ) 2,355 International agency issued bonds (Agency bonds) 1,683 1,762 1,940 (79 ) (257 ) Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate) — — 11,016 — (11,016 ) Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt) 56,165 57,977 55,946 (1,812 ) 219 U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA) — — 15,842 — (15,842 ) Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 78,231 85,796 75,091 (7,565 ) 3,140 Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 94,872 101,141 55,790 (6,269 ) 39,082 Total securities available for sale $ 329,436 $ 353,144 $ 325,890 $ (23,708 ) $ 3,546



Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $59.6 million, or 4.1%, to $1.52 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.46 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $176.0 million, or 13.1%, from $1.35 billion one year ago. One- to four-family loans increased $25.9 million during the current quarter as a result of $19.4 million in new originations and $18.7 million of residential construction loans which converted to permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by sales and payments received. Multi-family loans increased $21.9 million during the current quarter. The increase was the result of new originations totaling $16.3 million and $9.3 million of construction loans converting into permanent amortizing loans. Every reported loan category increased during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter as originations and draws on existing commitments exceeded payoffs and scheduled payments.

The Company originated $19.4 million in residential mortgages during the third quarter of 2022 and sold $6.2 million, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 2.1%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $18.4 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $6.3 million, with an average gross margin of 2.3%. Higher market rates on mortgage loans and a lack of single-family home inventory continue to hinder saleable mortgage loan production. New single-family residence construction loan commitments totaled $26.9 million in the third quarter, compared to $30.7 million in the preceding quarter.

Loans receivable consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Real Estate: One- to four-family $ 335,067 $ 309,191 $ 294,432 $ 25,876 $ 40,635 Multi-family 243,256 221,337 177,560 21,919 65,696 Commercial real estate 385,272 381,279 353,356 3,993 31,916 Construction and land 217,175 214,394 214,472 2,781 2,703 Total real estate loans 1,180,770 1,126,201 1,039,820 54,569 140,950 Consumer: Home equity 50,066 46,993 38,881 3,073 11,185 Auto and other consumer 223,100 220,865 182,238 2,235 40,862 Total consumer loans 273,166 267,858 221,119 5,308 52,047 Commercial business 71,269 71,218 91,939 51 (20,670 ) Total loans 1,525,205 1,465,277 1,352,878 59,928 172,327 Less: Net deferred loan fees 3,519 3,670 5,274 (151 ) (1,755 ) Premium on purchased loans, net (15,705 ) (15,692 ) (12,765 ) (13 ) (2,940 ) Allowance for loan losses 16,273 15,747 15,243 526 1,030 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,521,118 $ 1,461,552 $ 1,345,126 $ 59,566 $ 175,992



Partnership investments increased $2.5 million to $14.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $11.5 million at June 30, 2022, as we provided additional funding to existing relationships and increased $11.6 million compared to $2.4 million one year ago, as we expanded partnership and equity relationships to include Meriwether Group, JAM FINTOP and Torpago. Prepaid expenses and other assets increased $3.8 million to $38.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $34.7 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $16.7 million compared to $21.8 million one year ago. The increase in the current quarter is mainly due to increases in deferred tax assets of $3.4 million resulting from the fair market value decrease in the investment portfolio. In addition to the changes recorded during the current quarter, the increase from a year ago also reflects an increase in other prepaid expenses of $3.1 million, which includes long-term sponsorship agreements with local not-for-profit organizations.

Total deposits increased $24.5 million, to $1.61 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.58 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $82.3 million, or 5.4%, compared to $1.52 billion one year ago. Increases in consumer certificates of deposits ("CDs") of $53.9 million, brokered CDs of $43.9 million, business demand account balances of $7.4 million, and consumer savings account balances of $2.9 million, were offset by decreases in consumer money market account balances of $51.1 million, business money market account balances of $17.6 million, public fund CDs of $16.7 million, and business savings account balances of $1.0 million during the third quarter. The current rate environment has contributed to greater competition for deposits with more rate specials offered to attract new funds. Some public entities moved funding out of CDs into U.S. Treasury securities.

Demand deposits increased 4.8% compared to a year ago to $535.3 million at September 30, 2022, and represented 33.3% of total deposits; money market accounts decreased 9.5% compared to a year ago to $519.0 million, and represented 32.3% of total deposits; savings accounts increased 1.7% compared to a year ago to $196.8 million at September 30, 2022, and represented 12.3% of total deposits; and certificates of deposit increased 44.5% compared to a year ago to $354.1 million at quarter-end, and represented 22.1% of total deposits. Included in the year-over-year CD growth is $74.4 million of brokered CDs, or 68.3% of the increase in CD balances.

The total cost of deposits increased to 0.32% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.20% for the second quarter of 2022, and 0.23% for the third quarter of 2021.

Deposits consisted of the following at the dates indicated:

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 342,808 $ 336,311 $ 328,463 $ 6,497 $ 14,345 Interest-bearing demand deposits 192,504 192,114 182,181 390 10,323 Money market accounts 519,018 587,747 573,713 (68,729 ) (54,695 ) Savings accounts 196,780 195,029 193,479 1,751 3,301 Certificates of deposit 354,125 269,523 245,080 84,602 109,045 Total deposits $ 1,605,235 $ 1,580,724 $ 1,522,916 $ 24,511 $ 82,319



Total shareholders’ equity decreased to $156.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $165.2 million three months earlier, and $187.4 million a year earlier, due to declines in the fair market value of the investment securities portfolio, net of taxes, of $12.6 million and $42.0 million, respectively. Bond values decreased across the board as rates and credit spreads increased in response to efforts by the Federal Reserve to address sustained inflationary pressures. Tangible book value per common share* was $15.50 at September 30, 2022, compared to $16.40 at June 30, 2022, and $18.48 at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $15.69 at September 30, 2022, compared to $16.60 at June 30, 2022, and $18.65 at September 30, 2021. The current quarter decline in investment securities fair market value had an 8.2% negative impact on tangible book value. We repurchased 79,054 shares of common stock under the October 2020 Plan at an average price of $16.19 per share for a total of $1.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, leaving 526,698 shares remaining in the share repurchase program. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 131,672 shares of common stock at an average price of $16.21 per share for a total of $2.1 million.

Income Statement Results

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company generated a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.85%, and a return on average equity ("ROAE") of 10.12%, compared to 0.51% and 5.75%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, and 0.92% and 8.69%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Net income increased $1.8 million to $4.3 million over the prior quarter and $113,000 over the comparable quarter in 2021. Net interest income continues to increase with the growth in the loan portfolio and higher yields. Noninterest income improved slightly over the prior quarter, but remains significantly down from the same quarter one year ago as loan sales, sold loan servicing fee income, and investment security sales are down. Noninterest expense decreased from the prior quarter, but continues to be higher than the same quarter one year ago due in large part to Quin Ventures expenses.

Year-to-date, the Company generated a ROAA of 0.66%, and an ROAE of 7.24%, compared to 0.79% and 7.33%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income decreased 6.9% compared to the same period in 2021, resulting in a lower year-over-year annualized net income. Net income decreased $709,000 year-over-year. An increase in net interest income was offset by a decrease in noninterest income and increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest income was down due to significant declines in loan and investment security sales. Noninterest expense is higher due to increased compensation, advertising, data processing, and occupancy expenses related to Quin Ventures and expansion of the Bank's staffing levels and locations.

Total interest income increased $1.9 million to $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $19.0 million in the previous quarter, and increased $4.1 million from $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans increased during the quarter as the Bank grew the loan portfolio through new originations in multi-family and construction loans, and purchased higher yielding manufactured home and auto loans. Loan yields increased due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable rate loans tied to the Prime Rate or variable indices. Total interest expense was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.4 million in the third quarter a year ago. The increase was the result of a higher volume of short-term interest-costing liabilities, primarily from FHLB borrowings that are more sensitive to Federal Reserve Bank and other market rate increases.

Total interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased $10.3 million to $56.7 million, compared to $46.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.Total interest expense increased $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, to $5.8 million, compared to $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, for the third quarter of 2022 increased 5.6% to $18.2 million, compared to $17.2 million for the preceding quarter, and increased 18.6% from the third quarter one year ago. Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased $8.5 million to $50.9 million, compared to $42.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a $750,000 provision for loan loss during the third quarter of 2022. This compares to loan loss provisions of $500,000 for the preceding quarter and $700,000 for the third quarter of 2021. The provision reflects loan growth and changing economic conditions, offset by stable credit quality metrics. The loan loss provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $1.3 million, compared to $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.88% for the third quarter of 2022, from 3.77% the prior quarter, and increased 30 basis points over the third quarter of 2021 of 3.58%. Increases over both the prior quarter and the prior year are primarily due to an improvement in our earning asset mix, as well as higher market and coupon rates for both fixed and variable rate assets. The net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 3.73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and from 3.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

* See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.



The yield on average earning assets increased 31 basis points to 4.45% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.14% for the second quarter of 2022, and increased 54 basis points from 3.91% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase over the prior quarter was due to higher yields on the investment portfolio along with higher average loan balances and an increase in the loan portfolio yield to 4.75% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.48% for the second quarter of 2022, reflective of the rising rate environment. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher average loan balances augmented by increases in yields, which were positively impacted by the rising rate environment and overall improvements in the mix of interest-earning assets.

The yield on average earning assets increased 35 basis points to 4.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from 3.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 24 basis points to 0.73% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.49% for the second quarter of 2022, and increased 28 basis points from 0.45% for the third quarter of 2021. Total cost of funds increased 20 basis points to 0.59% for the third quarter of 2022 from 0.39% in the prior quarter and increased 23 basis points from 0.36% for the third quarter of 2021. Current quarter increases were due to higher costs on interest-bearing deposits and advances in addition to an increase in average FHLB advance balances. The increase over the same quarter last year was driven by the same factors.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 11 basis points to 0.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from 0.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The total cost of funds increased 9 basis points to 0.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from 0.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest income increased 5.0% to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, and decreased 45.5% compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter a year ago. Increases during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter were mainly the result of additional service fee income, an increase in the value of the loan servicing rights asset, and an increase in the value of our limited partnership fintech investments, partially offset by a decrease in swap contract fee income. Decreases compared to the third quarter of 2021 were primarily due to lower gains on investment security sales, lower gain on sale of mortgage loans, and a decline in the value of the loan servicing rights asset, partially offset by additional service fee income, an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, and an increase in the value of our limited partnership fintech investments.

Noninterest income decreased 35.9% to $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Decreases compared to the prior year were primarily due to lower gain on sale of mortgage loans, lower gains on investment security sales, a decrease in the value of our limited partnership fintech investments, and a decline in the value of the loan servicing rights asset, partially offset by additional service fee income, an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, and swap contract fee income.

Noninterest expense totaled $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $17.0 million for the preceding quarter and $13.9 million for the third quarter a year ago. The decrease from the prior quarter is mainly related to a significant reduction in Quin Ventures' compensation and customer acquisition expenses, as well as a decrease in commissions and incentives paid by the Bank. The increase over the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by higher Quin Ventures expenses, and reflects increases in Bank compensation expense and other costs associated with expanding our footprint with two branch locations, technology enhancements for core and digital banking products and higher FDIC insurance premiums.

Noninterest expense increased 18.7% to $47.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from $39.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Quin Ventures launched an additional product in the second quarter of 2022 and, as a result, costs that were previously capitalized during the development phase due to software capitalization rules were expensed to compensation. Additional Quin Ventures expenses resulted in significant increases to advertising, compensation, depreciation and data processing expenses during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. We expect expenses related to Quin Ventures to decline in future quarters.

The provision for income tax increased to $818,000 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $467,000 for the second quarter of 2022 and $946,000 for the third quarter of 2021, reflecting differences in pre-tax income. The provision for income tax decreased to $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate increased over prior periods as we started accruing for state income tax in the second quarter of 2022 for states where we have nexus, mainly due out-of-state loans and employees.

Capital Ratios and Credit Quality

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2022. Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2022, were 12.6% and 13.6%, respectively.

Nonperforming loans were $3.4 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $2.1 million from June 30, 2022, which was related to one speculative single-family home construction project and one mortgage loan, offset by decreases in nonperforming consumer loans. The percentage of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans decreased to 484% at September 30, 2022, from 1269% at June 30, 2022, and decreased from 1289% at September 30, 2021. Classified loans decreased $8.7 million during the third quarter to $5.2 million at September 30, 2022, due to one $6.8 million commercial real estate loan and one $1.8 million residential construction loan that were upgraded during the quarter, along with a $424,000 residential construction loan that was paid off. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% at both September 30, 2022 and the prior quarter end, and decreased from 1.13% reported one year earlier.

Awards/Recognition

The Company has received several accolades as a leader in the community.

In April 2022, First Fed was recognized as a Top Corporate Citizen by the Puget Sound Business Journal. The Corporate Citizenship Awards honors local corporate philanthropists and companies making significant contributions in the region. The top 25 small, medium and large-sized companies were recognized in addition to nine other honorees last year. First Fed was ranked #3 in the medium-sized company category in 2022 and was ranked #4 in the same category in 2021.

In June 2022, First Fed was named to the Middle Market Fast 50 List by the Puget Sound Business Journal. First Fed also made the Fast 50 list for 2020 and 2021, which recognizes the region's fastest-growing middle market companies.

Additionally, in June 2022 First Fed was named on the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Best Workplaces list. First Fed has been recognized as one the top 100 workplaces in Washington, as voted for two years in row by each company’s own employees.

In September 2022, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive.

In October 2022, First Fed was also recognized in the Best of the Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank for both Clallam and Jefferson counties. The Bank was a finalist for Best Bank on Bainbridge Island and Central Kitsap. Also, First Fed received Best Financial Advisor in Jefferson.



About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank, along with other fintech partnerships. First Fed is a small business-focused financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2022, the Company made a minority investment in Meriwether Group, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. In 2021, the Company entered a joint venture to found Quin Ventures, Inc., a fintech focused on financial wellness and lifestyle protection for consumers nationwide. Other fintech partnership initiatives include banking-as-a-service, digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012. The Company completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")-which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 22,784 $ 19,006 $ 17,012 19.9 % 33.9 % Interest-earning deposits in banks 80,879 68,789 59,108 17.6 36.8 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 329,436 353,144 325,890 -6.7 1.1 Loans held for sale 263 696 2,231 -62.2 -88.2 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $16,273, $15,747, and $15,243) 1,521,118 1,461,552 1,345,126 4.1 13.1 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 11,961 10,402 4,397 15.0 172.0 Accrued interest receivable 6,655 5,802 5,775 14.7 15.2 Premises and equipment, net 20,841 21,291 18,188 -2.1 14.6 Servicing rights on sold loans, net — — 2,934 n/a -100.0 Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value 3,872 3,865 — 0.2 100.0 Bank-owned life insurance, net 40,003 39,783 39,080 0.6 2.4 Equity and partnership investments 13,990 11,452 2,442 22.2 472.9 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,173 1,176 1,186 -0.3 -1.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 38,466 34,674 21,768 10.9 76.7 Total assets $ 2,091,441 $ 2,031,632 $ 1,845,137 2.9 % 13.3 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,605,235 $ 1,580,724 $ 1,522,916 1.6 % 5.4 % Borrowings 292,338 249,319 99,261 17.3 194.5 Accrued interest payable 105 461 29 -77.2 262.1 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,940 35,040 33,369 -0.3 4.7 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,224 934 2,118 138.1 5.0 Total liabilities 1,934,842 1,866,478 1,657,693 3.7 16.7 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding — — — n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,978,041 at September 30, 2022; issued and outstanding 9,950,172 at June 30, 2022; and issued and outstanding 10,050,877 at September 30, 2021 100 100 102 0.0 -2.0 Additional paid-in capital 97,924 96,479 96,396 1.5 1.6 Retained earnings 110,107 107,000 99,058 2.9 11.2 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (41,023 ) (28,447 ) 934 -44.2 -4,492.2 Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (8,077 ) (8,242 ) (8,736 ) 2.0 7.5 Total parent's shareholders' equity 159,031 166,890 187,754 -4.7 -15.3 Noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. (2,432 ) (1,736 ) (310 ) -40.1 -684.5 Total shareholders' equity 156,599 165,154 187,444 -5.2 -16.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,091,441 $ 2,031,632 $ 1,845,137 2.9 % 13.3 %







FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 17,778 $ 16,081 $ 14,581 10.6 % 21.9 % Interest on investment securities 2,817 2,715 2,138 3.8 31.8 Interest on deposits in banks 118 46 18 156.5 555.6 FHLB dividends 142 119 41 19.3 246.3 Total interest income 20,855 18,961 16,778 10.0 24.3 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,251 796 850 57.2 47.2 Borrowings 1,400 922 576 51.8 143.1 Total interest expense 2,651 1,718 1,426 54.3 85.9 Net interest income 18,204 17,243 15,352 5.6 18.6 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 750 500 700 50.0 7.1 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,454 16,743 14,652 4.2 19.1 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 1,302 1,091 1,015 19.3 28.3 Sold loan servicing fees 206 27 815 663.0 -74.7 Net gain on sale of loans 285 231 660 23.4 -56.8 Net (loss) gain on sale of investment securities — (8 ) 1,286 100.0 -100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 221 213 241 3.8 -8.3 Other income 320 668 269 -52.1 19.0 Total noninterest income 2,334 2,222 4,286 5.0 -45.5 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 9,045 9,735 8,713 -7.1 3.8 Data processing 1,778 1,870 1,568 -4.9 13.4 Occupancy and equipment 1,499 1,432 1,106 4.7 35.5 Supplies, postage, and telephone 322 408 279 -21.1 15.4 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 365 441 335 -17.2 9.0 Advertising 645 1,370 547 -52.9 17.9 Professional fees 695 629 422 10.5 64.7 FDIC insurance premium 219 211 134 3.8 63.4 Other 807 867 830 -6.9 -2.8 Total noninterest expense 15,375 16,963 13,934 -9.4 10.3 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,413 2,002 5,004 120.4 -11.8 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 818 467 946 75.2 -13.5 NET INCOME 3,595 1,535 4,058 134.2 -11.4 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. 696 953 120 -27.0 480.0 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT $ 4,291 $ 2,488 $ 4,178 72.5 % 2.7 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.27 $ 0.44 74.1 % 6.8 %







FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent 2022 2021 Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 48,395 $ 39,988 21.0 % Interest on investment securities 7,807 6,296 24.0 Interest on deposits in banks 202 46 339.1 FHLB dividends 313 132 137.1 Total interest income 56,717 46,462 22.1 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,764 2,609 5.9 Borrowings 3,020 1,369 120.6 Total interest expense 5,784 3,978 45.4 Net interest income 50,933 42,484 19.9 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,250 1,500 -16.7 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 49,683 40,984 21.2 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 3,566 2,853 25.0 Sold loan servicing fees 665 858 -22.5 Net gain on sale of loans 769 3,014 -74.5 Net gain on sale of investment securities 118 2,410 -95.1 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 686 727 -5.6 Other income 1,155 1,000 15.5 Total noninterest income 6,959 10,862 -35.9 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 27,583 24,567 12.3 Data processing 5,420 4,426 22.5 Occupancy and equipment 4,098 3,139 30.6 Supplies, postage, and telephone 1,043 876 19.1 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 1,167 897 30.1 Advertising 2,802 1,484 88.8 Professional fees 1,883 1,588 18.6 FDIC insurance premium 653 450 45.1 Other 2,520 2,308 9.2 Total noninterest expense 47,169 39,735 18.7 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,473 12,111 -21.8 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,839 2,082 -11.7 NET INCOME 7,634 10,029 -23.9 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. 1,951 265 636.2 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT $ 9,585 $ 10,294 -6.9 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.04 $ 1.09 -4.6 %







FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

As of or For the Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.51 % 0.60 % 1.09 % 0.92 % Return on average equity 10.12 5.75 6.01 10.72 8.69 Average interest rate spread 3.72 3.65 3.43 3.48 3.46 Net interest margin (2) 3.88 3.77 3.53 3.58 3.58 Efficiency ratio (3) 74.9 87.2 82.9 70.5 70.3 Equity to total assets 7.49 8.13 9.14 9.92 10.16 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 128.6 130.0 132.3 133.8 134.1 Book value per common share $ 15.69 $ 16.60 $ 17.77 $ 19.10 $ 18.65 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (4) $ 2,089,454 $ 2,029,702 $ 1,942,151 $ 1,919,028 $ 1,843,395 Tangible common equity (4) 154,612 163,224 175,645 188,427 185,702 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 7.40 % 8.04 % 9.04 % 9.82 % 10.07 % Return on tangible common equity (4) 10.23 5.82 6.09 10.82 8.74 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 15.50 $ 16.40 $ 17.56 $ 18.89 $ 18.48 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (6) 0.22 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.09 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (6) 483.88 1268.90 1226.85 1095.15 1288.50 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.07 1.07 1.10 1.11 1.13 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.06 (0.03 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.01 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 10.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.6 12.7 13.1 13.8 13.4 Tier 1 risk-based 12.6 12.7 13.1 13.8 13.4 Total risk-based 13.6 13.7 14.1 14.9 14.4 Other Information: Average total assets $ 1,996,765 $ 1,963,665 $ 1,899,717 $ 1,864,309 $ 1,810,543 Average total loans 1,488,194 1,443,760 1,336,175 1,336,937 1,303,199 Average interest-earning assets 1,859,396 1,836,202 1,777,704 1,750,355 1,702,762 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 342,944 344,827 328,304 330,913 314,677 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,224,548 1,223,888 1,221,323 1,211,453 1,179,096 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,446,428 1,412,327 1,343,216 1,307,895 1,269,958 Average equity 168,264 173,584 189,455 189,706 190,764 Average shares -- basic 9,093,821 9,094,894 9,130,168 9,103,640 9,184,568 Average shares -- diluted 9,138,123 9,166,131 9,225,368 9,189,252 9,268,076





(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.







FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

As of or For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.79 % Return on average equity 7.24 7.33 Average interest rate spread 3.60 3.37 Net interest margin (2) 3.73 3.48 Efficiency ratio (3) 81.5 74.5 Equity to total assets 7.49 10.16 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.2 134.2 Book value per common share $ 15.69 $ 18.65 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (4) $ 2,089,454 $ 1,843,395 Tangible common equity (4) 154,612 185,702 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 7.40 % 10.07 % Return on tangible common equity (4) 7.33 7.35 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 15.50 $ 18.48 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.16 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (6) 0.22 0.09 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (6) 483.88 1288.50 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.07 1.13 Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.01 0.00 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.5 % 10.6 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.6 13.4 Tier 1 risk-based 12.6 13.4 Total risk-based 13.6 14.4 Other Information: Average total assets $ 1,953,738 $ 1,731,841 Average total loans 1,423,267 1,220,175 Average interest-earning assets 1,824,734 1,631,179 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 338,745 300,903 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,223,265 1,135,213 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,401,036 1,215,559 Average equity 177,023 187,713 Average shares -- basic 9,086,229 9,154,753 Average shares -- diluted 9,155,813 9,252,280





(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.







FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Selected loan detail:

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Commercial business loans breakout PPP loans $ 130 $ 1,751 $ 26,858 $ (1,621 ) $ (26,728 ) Northpointe Bank MPP — — 27,504 — (27,504 ) Secured lines of credit 14,982 12,989 8,279 1,993 6,703 Unsecured lines of credit 1,479 981 2,708 498 (1,229 ) SBA loans 6,975 10,432 — (3,457 ) 6,975 Other commercial business loans 47,703 45,065 26,590 2,638 21,113 Total commercial business loans $ 71,269 $ 71,218 $ 91,939 $ 51 $ (20,670 ) Auto and other consumer loans breakout Triad Manufactured Home loans $ 79,353 $ 79,659 $ 58,823 $ (306 ) $ 20,530 Woodside auto loans 112,944 110,499 99,335 2,445 13,609 First Help auto loans 5,912 6,724 4,164 (812 ) 1,748 Other auto loans 10,229 11,097 15,715 (868 ) (5,486 ) Other consumer loans 14,662 12,886 4,201 1,776 10,461 Total auto and other consumer loans $ 223,100 $ 220,865 $ 182,238 $ 2,235 $ 40,862 Construction and land loans breakout 1-4 Family construction $ 71,758 $ 74,520 $ 66,287 $ (2,762 ) $ 5,471 Multifamily construction 99,153 88,922 80,146 10,231 19,007 Acquisition-renovation 18,761 27,103 53,670 (8,342 ) (34,909 ) Nonresidential construction 16,034 12,651 4,520 3,383 11,514 Land and development 11,469 11,198 9,849 271 1,620 Total construction and land loans $ 217,175 $ 214,394 $ 214,472 $ 2,781 $ 2,703







FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 156,599 $ 165,154 $ 177,776 $ 190,480 $ 187,444 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,173 1,176 1,180 1,183 1,186 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 814 754 951 870 556 Total tangible common equity $ 154,612 $ 163,224 $ 175,645 $ 188,427 $ 185,702 Total assets $ 2,091,441 $ 2,031,632 $ 1,944,282 $ 1,921,081 $ 1,845,137 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,173 1,176 1,180 1,183 1,186 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 814 754 951 870 556 Total tangible assets $ 2,089,454 $ 2,029,702 $ 1,942,151 $ 1,919,028 $ 1,843,395 Average shareholders' equity $ 168,264 $ 173,584 $ 189,455 $ 189,706 $ 190,764 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,175 1,179 1,182 1,185 880 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 755 949 1,381 643 187 Total average tangible common equity $ 166,334 $ 171,456 $ 186,892 $ 187,878 $ 189,697 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.40 % 8.04 % 9.04 % 9.82 % 10.07 % Net income $ 4,291 $ 2,488 $ 2,806 $ 5,124 $ 4,178 Return on tangible common equity (1) 10.23 % 5.82 % 6.09 % 10.82 % 8.74 % Common shares outstanding 9,978,041 9,950,172 10,003,622 9,972,698 10,050,877 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 15.50 $ 16.40 $ 17.56 $ 18.89 $ 18.48 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.49 % 8.13 % 9.14 % 9.92 % 10.16 % Return on average equity 10.12 % 5.75 % 6.01 % 10.72 % 8.69 % Book value per common share $ 15.69 $ 16.60 $ 17.77 $ 19.10 $ 18.65





September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 156,599 $ 187,444 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,173 1,186 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 814 556 Total tangible common equity $ 154,612 $ 185,702 Total assets $ 2,091,441 $ 1,845,137 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,173 1,186 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 814 556 Total tangible assets $ 2,089,454 $ 1,843,395 Average shareholders' equity $ 177,023 $ 187,713 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,179 297 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 1,026 63 Total average tangible common equity $ 174,818 $ 187,353 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.40 % 10.07 % Net income $ 9,585 $ 10,294 Return on tangible common equity (1) 7.33 % 7.35 % Common shares outstanding 9,978,041 10,050,877 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 15.50 $ 18.48 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.49 % 10.16 % Return on average equity 7.24 % 7.33 % Book value per common share $ 15.69 $ 18.65





Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnote (1 ) We believe these non-GAAP metrics provide an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. In addition, we believe that use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.





Contact:

Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer

Geri Bullard, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

First Northwest Bancorp

360-457-0461