Global Washable Markers Market to Reach $606.9 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Washable Markers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033272/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the period 2020-2027. Basic-Washable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$365.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Super-Washable segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Washable Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$120.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
BIC Group
Carioca S.p.A
Crayola LLC
Dri Mark Products Inc
F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis Ed Affini S.P.A
Faber-Castell
Liqui-Mark
Luxor Group
Newell Brands
Stabilo International Gmbh
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033272/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Washable Markers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Basic-Washable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Basic-Washable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Basic-Washable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Super-Washable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Super-Washable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Super-Washable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professionals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Professionals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Professionals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Washable Markers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Washable Markers by End-Use -
Children and Professionals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Washable Markers by End-Use -
Children and Professionals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Washable Markers by End-Use -
Children and Professionals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Washable Markers by End-Use -
Children and Professionals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Washable Markers by End-Use -
Children and Professionals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Washable Markers by End-Use -
Children and Professionals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Washable Markers
by Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Washable
Markers by Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Washable Markers
by End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Washable
Markers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Children and Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers
by Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Washable
Markers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Children and Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers
by Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children
and Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: India Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children and
Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers
by Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children
and Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable
and Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Washable
Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Washable Markers by Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and
Professionals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Washable
Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Children and Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Washable Markers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for Washable Markers
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Washable
Markers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Washable Markers
by Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Washable
Markers by Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Washable Markers
by End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Washable
Markers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Children and Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 134: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Argentina Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers
by Washability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic-Washable and Super-Washable for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 137: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by End-Use - Children and Professionals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Argentina Historic Review for Washable Markers by
End-Use - Children and Professionals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Children
and Professionals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 140: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Washable Markers by Washability - Basic-Washable and
Super-Washable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Brazil Historic Review for Washable Markers by
Washability - Basic-Washable and Super-Washable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 142: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Washable Markers by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033272/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Washable Markers Market to Reach $606.9 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Washable Markers estimated at US$453. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$606. 9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Washable Markers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033272/?utm_source=GNW