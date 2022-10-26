Global Wall Glazing Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Glazing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033271/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Wall Glazing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$548.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
Asahi Glass
AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.
Central Glass
China Glass Holdings Limited
Guardian Industries
Nippon Sheet Glass
Saint-Gobain
Schott AG
Vitro
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wall Glazing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
