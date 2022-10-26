Colombia Business Outlook Report 2022: The Government Remains Committed to Attracting Foreign Investment and Developing Private Enterprise

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Business Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores five reasons why Colombia remains a compelling case for technology company investment: government infrastructure investment; technology industry development and growth; increasing cloud adoption; tech-savvy workforce; and foreign investment transparency.

For technology companies looking to expand their presence in the Latin America-Caribbean region, Colombia makes a compelling case. Before the 2020 pandemic, the country's economy had been enjoying consistent growth rate of nearly 4% for over 50 years. Since then, continuous inflows of foreign direct investment have buoyed job creation and economic progress.

The Colombian government remains committed to attracting foreign investment and developing private enterprise. Those commitments are expected to remain even under the leadership of reform-minded president Gustavo Petro.



Among other economies in the region, Colombia has distinguished itself as a center for the delivery of high-quality goods and services thanks to macroeconomic strength, fiscal policies, and economic and political stability - altogether, an attractive regulatory framework for investment security.

The country also benefits from its location near North America, whose high-growth markets are ripe for business alliances and other beneficial relations.

