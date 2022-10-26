TRU Staffing Partners’ Relativity Skills Report Finds Broad Five-Year Impact to Ediscovery Job Market

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized, award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in ediscovery, data privacy, and cybersecurity, today announced the release of its job market impact report for its Relativity skills self-assessments: “Relativity Skills’ Impact on the Ediscovery Job Market: A Five-Year Analysis.”



This report analyzes the evolution of Relativity skills within the ediscovery profession over the past five years. Developed in 2016 in collaboration with Relativity, TRU’s Relativity Skills Self-Assessment gives hiring managers an instantaneous measure of how job seekers score their skill sets across 65 categories. Since its launch, TRU has represented more than 3,000 job seekers who completed the self-assessment and used it in conjunction with a resume when looking for their next job opportunity. The collection of all these scorecards over a five-year period has illuminated critical trends in the behaviors and skill sets of job seekers and the desires and talent acquisition practices of hiring managers.

“Relativity remains the No. 1 tool that hiring managers request experienced ediscovery professionals to wield with expertise in order to gain employment,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “The genesis of the Relativity self-assessment was to give job seekers a more detailed way to articulate their confidence in using various aspects of the technology, and to give hiring managers an enriched perspective on a candidate’s Relativity expertise. But when all this data is evaluated together, TRU has been able to make some clear predictions about where job seekers need to improve their skills to compete for vertically and financially mobile opportunities, and where employers should prepare for shifts in the cost and availability of specialized Relativity talent within the ediscovery ecosystem.”

“Relativity Skills’ Impact on the Ediscovery Job Market: A Five-Year Analysis” includes analysis and forecasting covering:

Skills Evolution: How Relativity skills have evolved broadly

How Relativity skills have evolved broadly Cloud vs On-Prem: How RelativityOne experience is changing the game

How RelativityOne experience is changing the game Review, Analytics, Processing: Who’s got it, who wants it, and for how much

Who’s got it, who wants it, and for how much Guidance for Hiring Managers: Where to focus cross-training efforts, and how to think strategically about recruiting and hiring for specialized Relativity skill sets

Where to focus cross-training efforts, and how to think strategically about recruiting and hiring for specialized Relativity skill sets Guidance for Job Seekers: Where to educate to differentiate, how to position existing skills, and where to focus on new skills to grow in an ediscovery career



The report puts forward a systematic approach to how law firms, corporate legal departments, and legal service providers can make the most of the ediscovery talent marketplace, using Relativity skills assessments paired with expertise from TRU talent agents to efficiently and effectively scale their ediscovery service offerings and operations.

A copy of the report can be downloaded here .

About TRU Staffing Partners

