Dante Genomics creates separate drug discovery and development company Genomic Biopharma Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Genomics , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced the creation of Genomic Biopharma Inc. , a separate drug discovery and development company to distinguish the separate business streams of each entity. Genomic Biopharma Inc. will present two abstracts on two drug programs at the 2022 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, the first of which is a top scoring abstract at the meeting titled:



Abstract Title: A computational approach to design a COVID-19 vaccine against a predicted SARS-CoV-2 variant: high immunogenicity, efficacy and safety of DELLERA vaccine

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM Pacific Time

Abstract Title: Novel siRNA-based therapeutic approach for Megacystis Microcolon Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome (MMIHS)

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM Pacific Time

“Dante Genomics has delivered genomic insights and diagnoses to thousands of individuals, ending many years-long diagnostic odysseys,” said Mattia Capulli, Chief Scientific Officer of Dante Genomics. “Through the creation of Genomic Biopharma Inc. we will realize our vision to support the discovery and development of personalized medicine, so that no one is diagnosed with a disease for which there is no treatment.”

Genomic Biopharma Inc. was created as a fully integrated drug discovery and development company, with a pipeline of drug programs for treatments and therapies focused on infectious and rare diseases. The Company develops its pipeline based on findings from Dante Genomics’ proprietary database of whole genomes. Genomic Biopharma’s core technology, the GBI AI, uses predictive algorithms and genomic data mining to support the identification of novel RNA-based therapeutics.

“Personalized medicine requires an integrated approach from data to clinical trials,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics. “We created Genomic Biopharma as a separate, independent company, to achieve the vision of personalized medicine and unlock the new era of genomic data based therapeutics.”

Dante Genomics provided initial funding and resources to Genomic Biopharma Inc. to kick off the new entity’s endeavors and programs. The two companies are now independent.

About Genomic Biopharma Inc.

