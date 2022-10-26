Motoclub Sells Out Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Series 3 Collection at Houston Auction

Each SparkNFT contains 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

Fairfield, CA., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform sold out its of 1-of-1 50th Annivesary Series 3 NFTs at the Barrett-Jackson Houston Auction. The auction took place on October 21 and 22, 2022.

The 50th Anniversary Collection was been created in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. Split into three series, the first was auctioned at Palm Beach in April, the second, was sold in Las Vegas in July and the the third and final series was auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Houston on October 21 and 22, 2022.

Each series features some of the most premium collector car sales held by Barrett-Jackson in 2022, with each selected sale being minted into a highly collectible 1-of-1 SparkNFT. Seventeen of the finest auction moments have been chosen to represent this exclusive series.

The five vehicle sales chosen to represent the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection Series 3 that were sold in Houston included:

2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition - lot #4001 sold for $900.00

sold for $900.00 1948 Chevrolet Crew Cab COE Custom “Deco liner” - lot #4002 sold for $900.00

sold for $900.00 2017 Ford GT ‘66 Heritage Edition - lot #4003 sold for $800.00

sold for $800.00 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake CSX 4404 - lot #4004 sold for $1000.00

sold for $1000.00 1965 Shelby GT350 - lot #4005 sold for $1000.00



Each 1-of-1 SparkNFT contains 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson. The winning bidder also received an exclusive Barrett-Jackson VIP Muscle Lounge ticket package for two to the 2023 auction of their choice.

More details on this exciting new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here.

“Barrett-Jackson’s 50th Anniversary Series 3 collection at their Houston auction did not disappoint. These NFTs are a true car enthusiast’s dream, and the NFTs sold are an excellent addition to anyone’s NFT portfolio,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. “Our team wanted to create something truly special to commemorate Barrett-Jackson’s anniversary celebration, and these classic car NFTs show that we’ve hit that mark.”

For more information on opening a Motoclub account, please click here .

