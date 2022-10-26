Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Industry Investments Survey 2022: CX Priorities and Investment Trends, The People Factor, CX and Digital Transformation

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Experience at the Core of Digital Transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher surveyed decision-makers in the BFSI industry to discover their investment plans over the next year. This study uses an integrated 360-degree research methodology to provide insights from end-user organizations, IT decision-makers, and influencers.

When COVID-19 lockdowns in early 2020 forced businesses to close physical locations, demand for digital options soared as employees shifted to working from home and customers sought alternative means of interaction. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) organizations made major changes to their processes and technology to address the initial crisis.

Contact centers were busy far beyond capacity, and investments in self-service channels and the cloud accelerated. Plans for longer-term sustainability also had to develop to fend off new market entrants and improve the employee experience in response to the Great Resignation that has followed.

Not surprisingly, the pandemic had a significant impact on investments. Insights from the survey:

Traditional pain points for contact centers (such as being seen as cost centers or operating as silos) seemed to wane as BFSI organizations handled the surge in contact volume to maintain their position as trusted partners.

The availability of new channels to improve the customer experience means that security capabilities across the organization must be improved.

BFSI organizations are adopting the cloud to benefit from new technology, flexibility, and reduced upfront costs.

BFSI organizations need to evaluate the optimal balance of the way they work/collaborate across teams and interact with customers. Key considerations include ensuring the stability, reliability, and security of their operations; training agents/supervisors on new applications; and persuading customers to use new interaction channels.

BFSI organizations are improving employee retention by providing flexible work locations/remote work options, creating a fun environment/corporate culture, empowering employees with solutions that allow better decision-making, implementing a career growth strategy, and improving employee training and development programs.

This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each BFSI organization seeks in delivering an excellent customer experience and BFSI organizations to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Research Methodology

Introduction

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

Applications Covered in the Study

2. BFSI Industry Snapshot

Industry Snapshot

Disruption in the BFSI Industry

Trends That Affect the BFSI Industry

BFSI Transformation

Looking Ahead - Advanced Features Enhancing Services

3. BFSI IT Decision Maker Customer Survey 2022 Results

Key Findings

4. Corporate Goals - CX and Digital Transformation

Business Priorities

Digital Transformation Objectives

Measuring Success

Digital Transformation Barriers

COVID-19's Effects

IT-related Challenges

IT/Telecom Budgets

5. The People Factor

The Great Resignation - The BFSI Industry's Achilles Heel

Agent Attrition Rate in the BFSI Industry

What Makes Customer-facing Employees Happy?

Employee Engagement

Technology and Worker Performance

Frontline Workers' Digital Capabilities

Technologies for Frontline Workers

Communication and Collaboration

Frontline Worker Enablement

6. CX Priorities and Investment Trends

CX Priorities

Technology Investments

Evaluating CX Initiatives' Success

Obstacles to CX Objectives

CX Investment Drivers

Interaction Channels

Channel Integration

Omnichannel Experience Challenges

Changes Over the Last Year

Customer Satisfaction

Communication Solution Preferences

AI Technologies

Analytics

Purchase Influencers

7. Conclusion

8. Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on BFSI Customer Engagement

