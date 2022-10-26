Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Industry Investments Survey 2022: CX Priorities and Investment Trends, The People Factor, CX and Digital Transformation

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Experience at the Core of Digital Transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher surveyed decision-makers in the BFSI industry to discover their investment plans over the next year. This study uses an integrated 360-degree research methodology to provide insights from end-user organizations, IT decision-makers, and influencers.
When COVID-19 lockdowns in early 2020 forced businesses to close physical locations, demand for digital options soared as employees shifted to working from home and customers sought alternative means of interaction. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) organizations made major changes to their processes and technology to address the initial crisis.
Contact centers were busy far beyond capacity, and investments in self-service channels and the cloud accelerated. Plans for longer-term sustainability also had to develop to fend off new market entrants and improve the employee experience in response to the Great Resignation that has followed.
Not surprisingly, the pandemic had a significant impact on investments. Insights from the survey:
- Traditional pain points for contact centers (such as being seen as cost centers or operating as silos) seemed to wane as BFSI organizations handled the surge in contact volume to maintain their position as trusted partners.
- The availability of new channels to improve the customer experience means that security capabilities across the organization must be improved.
- BFSI organizations are adopting the cloud to benefit from new technology, flexibility, and reduced upfront costs.
- BFSI organizations need to evaluate the optimal balance of the way they work/collaborate across teams and interact with customers. Key considerations include ensuring the stability, reliability, and security of their operations; training agents/supervisors on new applications; and persuading customers to use new interaction channels.
- BFSI organizations are improving employee retention by providing flexible work locations/remote work options, creating a fun environment/corporate culture, empowering employees with solutions that allow better decision-making, implementing a career growth strategy, and improving employee training and development programs.
This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each BFSI organization seeks in delivering an excellent customer experience and BFSI organizations to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Research Methodology
- Introduction
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profile
- Applications Covered in the Study
2. BFSI Industry Snapshot
- Industry Snapshot
- Disruption in the BFSI Industry
- Trends That Affect the BFSI Industry
- BFSI Transformation
- Looking Ahead - Advanced Features Enhancing Services
3. BFSI IT Decision Maker Customer Survey 2022 Results
- Key Findings
4. Corporate Goals - CX and Digital Transformation
- Business Priorities
- Digital Transformation Objectives
- Measuring Success
- Digital Transformation Barriers
- COVID-19's Effects
- IT-related Challenges
- IT/Telecom Budgets
5. The People Factor
- The Great Resignation - The BFSI Industry's Achilles Heel
- Agent Attrition Rate in the BFSI Industry
- What Makes Customer-facing Employees Happy?
- Employee Engagement
- Technology and Worker Performance
- Frontline Workers' Digital Capabilities
- Technologies for Frontline Workers
- Communication and Collaboration
- Frontline Worker Enablement
6. CX Priorities and Investment Trends
- CX Priorities
- Technology Investments
- Evaluating CX Initiatives' Success
- Obstacles to CX Objectives
- CX Investment Drivers
- Interaction Channels
- Channel Integration
- Omnichannel Experience Challenges
- Changes Over the Last Year
- Customer Satisfaction
- Communication Solution Preferences
- AI Technologies
- Analytics
- Purchase Influencers
7. Conclusion
8. Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on BFSI Customer Engagement
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dk0pe
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.