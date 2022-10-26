Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Factbook 2022-2028 Featuring Schneider Electric, Hubbell, Emerson Electric, Amphenol, R Stahl, Legrand, ABB, Bals Electrotechnik, Marechal Electric, Mennekes

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Factbook (2022 Edition) - World Market Review By Product Type, IP Rating, Voltage Rating, Ampere Rating, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 6.5% during 2023-2028. The Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market was valued at USD 2680.21 Million in the year 2021 with APAC region leading the regional market share.



The Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market is driven by a surge in industrialization in urban and rural areas as well as increasing demands for high quality electricals in production facilities.



Additionally, a large portion of the demand is propelled by an exemplifying demand form the transportation and automotive sector on the back of increasing motorization rate of electric vehicles across regions such as Asia, Western Europe and North America. Increasing need for state-of-art charging stations is driving the demand for industrial plugs and sockets in the sector.



Based on By Product Type, Industrial Plugs accounts for key share propelled by amplifying usage across the end-use verticals.



Moreover, increasing industrialization across different parts of the world is an emergent driver for rising volume sales of industrial plugs and sockets.



APAC region is expected to account for more than 50% of the total market value throughout the study period. India and China are expected to lead the market growth throughout the forecast period. Industrialization and Urbanization are key factors backing the growth of the region.



Although the major effects pandemic has significantly subsided, global supply challenges remain due to transport restrains, increased purchasing costs and lower manufacturing capacity in the nations adversely affected by covid-19.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market by volume (Million Units).

The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market By Product Type (Industrial Plug, Industrial socket).

The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market By IP Rating (IP 44/45, IP 66/67).

The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market By Voltage Rating (24 to 42 V, 42 to 110 V, 110 to 230 V, 230 to 400 V, Above 400 V).

The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market By End Use Industry (Power Generation and Distribution, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronic, Other Industrial).

The Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market has been analysed By Country (US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Benelux, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By IP Rating, By Ampere Rating, By End Use Industry.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.

Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook

Global, Region wise GDP Growth

Investments in Infrastructures

Energy Consumption by Industries

Manufacturing Sector

Oil & Gas Production

The companies analysed in the report include

Schneider Electric

Hubbell

Emerson Electric

Amphenol Corporation

R Stahl

Legrand

ABB

Bals Electrotechnik

Marechal Electric Group

Mennekes

