Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Market to Reach $219.3 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global VOC Sensors and Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033262/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the period 2020-2027. Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$136.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The VOC Sensors and Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Aeroqual

Alphasense

AMS AG

Compur Monitors GmbH & Co. KG

Drägerwerk

Extech

FIGARO Engineering Inc.

GFG Instrumentation

Global Detection Systems

Honeywell





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033262/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

VOC Sensors and Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Monitors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Environmental Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Environmental Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Process Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial Process

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Process

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

Purification & Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Air Purification &

Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Purification &

Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Leak

Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Leak Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Leak Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



through 2027 and % CAG



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring, Air

Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

VOC Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

VOC Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental

Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification &

Monitoring and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring, Air

Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors by

Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for VOC Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and

Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors

and Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for VOC Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental

Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification &

Monitoring and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial

Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak

Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors

and Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for VOC Sensors and Monitors by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for VOC Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and

Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for VOC Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental

Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification &

Monitoring and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial

Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak

Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

VOC Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

VOC Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental

Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification &

Monitoring and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial

Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak

Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VOC

Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring,

Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring

and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for VOC Sensors and Monitors

by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process

Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for VOC Sensors and Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and

Sensors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Monitors and Sensors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Monitors and Sensors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for VOC Sensors and Monitors by Application - Environmental

Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring, Air Purification &

Monitoring and Leak Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Environmental Monitoring, Industrial

Process Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak

Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for VOC Sensors and

Monitors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Process Monitoring,

Air Purification & Monitoring and Leak Detection for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033262/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________