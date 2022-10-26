Global Pharmaceutical Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Report 2022-2030: Low Cost and High Speed to Fuel Market Growth of Immunology Based Methods

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Rapid Microbiology Testing Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



In the next few years the demand for rapid microbiology tests in pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase significantly in the emerging economies such as China and India.



The technology type studied for analyzing the overall rapid microbiology tests in pharmaceutical industry are into immunology based methods, nucleic acid amplification tests, mass spectrometry based methods, flow cytometry based methods, growth based detection technologies and biochemical tests.

This report also highlights information about application segment in the pharmaceutical industry, such as raw material testing, in-process testing, microbial limit testing, bioburden assessment, process water testing, environmental monitoring, and sterility testing.



The global pharmaceutical rapid microbiology testing market is studied to understand screening of microorganisms in raw material, water and environment for production of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The market segmentation of the global pharmaceutical rapid microbiology market includes by technology and application. The technology type is sub-segmented into immunology-based methods, nucleic acid based amplification (NASBA) mass spectrometry based methods, flow cytometry based methods, growth based detection technologies and biochemical tests.

The growth-based detection technologies are further sub- segmented into ATP-bioluminescence, colorimeter detection, and auto-fluorescence detection. In terms of application the market is segmented into raw material testing, in-process testing, microbial limit testing, bio burden assessment, process water testing, environment monitoring and sterility testing.

Technological advancements like the automated instruments for the identification of microbes and contaminating pathogens, rising prevalence of drug related adverse effects and allergic reactions, growing investment by market leaders in the research and development of microbiological and serological techniques, are the drivers that will facilitate the market growth of pharmaceutical rapid microbiological testing market.



Rapid microbiology tests, also known as alternative microbiological methods, are the technologies that allow the user to get microbiology test results faster compared to the traditional culture-plate methods. Conventional microbial analyses require extensive manual operations. In addition, the necessity for visual determination of the growth of microbial colonies leads to longer assay times. Rapid microbial tests provide faster results, but the key to acceptance is staying consistent with the compendial method.

The global pharmaceutical rapid microbiology testing market have been broadly segmented into immunology based methods, nucleic acid amplification tests, mass spectrometry based methods, flow cytometry based methods, growth based detection technologies and biochemical tests. The nucleic acid amplification tests are further segmented into polymerase chain reaction, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification and others.

Growth based detection technologies are further classified into ATP-bioluminescence, colorimeter detection and auto-fluorescence detection. Nucleic acid amplification tests based methods held the largest share in the rapid microbiology market due to its wide application in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, low cost and high speed would further fuel the market growth of immunology based methods.



Pharmaceutical rapid microbiological tests are gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in pharmaceutical industry settings. The applications in the global pharmaceutical rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into raw material testing, in-process testing, microbial limit testing, bio burden assessment, process water testing, environmental monitoring, and sterility testing.

The raw material testing application held the largest share in the global pharmaceutical rapid microbiology testing market due its wide application in the final drug product and other applications. Sterility testing is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the global pharmaceutical rapid microbiology testing market.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate



The geographical segmentation of the global rapid microbiology tests market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

In base year 2020, North America accounted for the largest market in the rapid microbiology tests market due to the presence of major life science companies in the region. Moreover, North America enhanced government initiatives to regulate the rapid microbiological testing in the industrial setting, especially in the pharmaceutical segment has further assisted the growth of rapid microbiology tests market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period due to the population growth in the region, increasing awareness regarding product safety in the region. Rising investments by the major life science companies in the region would further fuel the growth of the rapid microbiology tests in pharmaceutical market in the region.

