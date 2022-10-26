Medical Videoscopes Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global medical videoscopes market is expected to clock US$ 33.82 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and the adoption of advanced image-guided systems. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Medical Videoscopes Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures has increased the demand for endoscopy. Additionally, the endoscope method is more affordable than open surgeries regarding pre- and post-operative care costs. The length of hospital stay is also shorter, which is also playing a pivotal role in the growth of the global medical videoscopes market. The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and the increase in innovation related to endoscopy, such as miniaturization of endoscopes, increased angles in the field of view in endoscopes, incorporation of high-resolution technologies, and reducing the diameter of endoscopes, is also increasing demand for medical videoscopes. The increased prevalence of diseases that demand endoscopies, such as gastrointestinal disorders, sores, and digestive tract bleeding, is also significantly impacting the expansion of the global market. Likewise, the growing elderly and obese population drives the global market because they are more prone to illnesses like cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmic disorders.

The global Medical Videoscopes market has been analyzed from three perspectives– product, application, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Coating Segmentation’

Based on product, the global medical videoscopes market is segmented into:

Visualization Systems

Video Endoscopes

In 2021, the visualization system segment held the most significant market share in the global medical videoscopes market. The visualization system market is further sub-segmented into endoscopic cameras, endoscopic light sources, endoscopic light sources, camera heads, video converters, video processors, video recorders, transmitters & receivers, and others. Due to the adoption of advanced technological systems such as HD 3 chip cameras, 360 degree and 3D imaging systems, and ultra-high defined LED multi-light technology; endoscopic cameras are expected to have the largest share of the visualization system segment. Moreover, a diverse set of applications that provide video assisting in surgical procedures such as thoracic, anterior, and posterior spinal surgeries, bariatric, and general endoscopic procedures is also propelling the segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global medical videoscopes market is categorized into:

Laparoscopy

Arthroscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Gastrointestinal (Gi) Endoscopy

Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

Bronchoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Otoscopy

Laryngoscopy

Others

Laparoscopy will dominate the global mare with the largest share in 2021. The large percentage of the laparoscopy segment can be attributed to its widespread use in various surgeries such as cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal), appendectomy (appendix removal), small tumor removals, biopsies, gastric bypass surgery, and so on. According to the Cleveland Clinic research, around 13 million laparoscopic procedures are performed every year globally. The rising obesity rate is raising the demand for bariatric surgeries for weight reduction, boosting segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global medical videoscopes market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global medical videoscopes market in 2021, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. A significant portion of North America is primarily due to the rising prevalence of illnesses like cancer and orthopedic, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmic ailments. Using cutting-edge technology and well-developed healthcare infrastructure are crucial to regional growth. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and the presence of the leading market players will fuel regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global medical videoscopes market are

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

ConMed Corporation

Pentax Medical System (Hoya Corporation)

Smith and Nephew; Plc

Medtronic; Plc

Arthrex; Inc.

Welch Allyn; Inc.

XION GmbH

US Endoscopy

Richard Wolf GmbH.

