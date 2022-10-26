BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $157 million or $2.32 Per Share in the Third Quarter

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASD: BOKF) -
CEO Commentary
Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer, stated, “The third quarter was another very strong quarter as we sustain our momentum around top-line revenue growth. I am proud to see the hard work of our team show up in consistent loan growth, net interest margin improvement and non-interest revenue growth while our efficiency ratio has moved well below 60 percent. Although our asset quality trends remain unsustainably good, we added to our loan loss reserves this quarter in recognition of the loan growth and less certain economic forecast. While the longer-term economic outlook is less certain, we remain optimistic about our ability to grow earnings from current levels in the near-term."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
(Unless indicated otherwise, all comparisons are to the prior quarter)
- Net income was $156.5 million or $2.32 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022 and $132.8 million or $1.96 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.
- Net interest revenue totaled $316.3 million, an increase of $42.3 million. Net interest margin was 3.24 percent compared to 2.76 percent. In response to rising inflation, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate another 150 basis points in the third quarter to a total of 300 basis points since the beginning of 2022. The resulting impact on market interest rates has increased net interest margin.
- Fees and commissions revenue increased $19.3 million to $192.6 million. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $17.0 million, largely due to higher margins on trading activity driven by favorable market conditions and increased market volatility. Additionally, the third quarter was a record quarter for investment banking revenue.
- The net cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a net benefit of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, due to increased market volatility in the third quarter.
- Operating expense increased $21.1 million to $294.8 million. Personnel expense increased $15.4 million, largely driven by higher incentive compensation expense. Non-personnel expense increased $5.7 million, primarily related to project-related professional fees and seasonal occupancy costs.
- Period-end loans increased $499 million to $21.8 billion at September 30, 2022. Of this increase, commercial real estate loans grew $368 million, while loans to individuals increased $125 million. In addition, unfunded loan commitments grew by $1.1 billion. Average outstanding loan balances were $21.6 billion, a $542 million increase.
- A $15.0 million provision for expected credit losses was recorded in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to loan growth and increased uncertainty in the economic outlook, partially offset by improving credit quality metrics. No provision for expected credit losses was necessary for the second quarter of 2022. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $298 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2022. The combined allowance for credit losses was $283 million or 1.33 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2022.
- Average deposits decreased $1.5 billion to $37.0 billion and period-end deposits decreased $2.2 billion to $36.4 billion, consistent with industry trends as customers redeploy resources following the savings trend during the height of the pandemic. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.4 billion and average demand deposits were reduced by $97 million.
- The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.80 percent at September 30, 2022. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.82 percent, total capital ratio was 12.81 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.76 percent at September 30, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.61 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.63 percent, total capital ratio was 12.59 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.12 percent.
- The company repurchased 548,034 shares of common stock at an average price of $91.20 a share in the third quarter of 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights
- Commercial Banking contributed $132.9 million to net income in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $28.1 million. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $38.6 million due to loan growth and increased spreads on deposits sold to the Funds Management unit. Net loans recovered were $976 thousand less than the prior quarter. Personnel expense increased $2.8 million, driven by incentive compensation costs associated with growth in loans. Linked quarter performance also improved due to a $5.8 million write-down of a repossessed equity interest in a midstream energy entity in the prior quarter. Average loans increased $568 million or 3 percent to $17.9 billion. Average deposits decreased $967 million or 5 percent to $18.0 billion.
- Consumer Banking contributed $3.0 million to net income in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.7 million over the prior quarter. The net cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a net benefit of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $10.3 million, primarily due to an increase in the spread on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fees and commissions revenue and operating expense were consistent with the prior quarter. Both average loans and average deposits were also relatively consistent with the previous quarter.
- Wealth Management contributed $41.8 million to net income in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $14.5 million over the second quarter of 2022. Our diverse set of investment-focused businesses, which include trading in fixed income securities and other financial instruments and providing wealth management services to institutional and private wealth clients, produced total net interest and fee revenues of $146.7 million, an increase of $22.2 million. Total revenue from trading activities increased $5.0 million, primarily due to higher margins on residential mortgage-backed securities trading activity. Investment banking revenue grew $3.2 million due to increased underwriting fees and financial advisory fees. Other revenue increased $8.3 million, largely due to higher derivative margin use fees. Operating expense increased $2.8 million, mainly due to increased volume-driven incentive compensation costs. Average loans were consistent with the prior quarter. Average deposits decreased $484 million or 6 percent to $8.0 billion. Assets under management were $95.4 billion, a decrease of $580 million.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $316.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $274.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 3.24 percent compared to 2.76 percent. In response to rising inflation, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate 150 basis points in the third quarter bringing the year-to-date total rate increases to 300 basis points. The resulting impact on market interest rates has increased net interest margin as our earning assets, led by our significant percentage of variable-rate commercial loans, reprice at a higher rate and faster pace than our interest-bearing liabilities.
Average earning assets decreased $534 million. Average trading securities decreased $989 million in response to lower origination volumes in the residential mortgage industry driven by increases in interest rates. Average loan balances increased $542 million, largely due to growth in commercial real estate loans and loans to individuals. Average available for sale securities decreased $2.0 billion while investment securities increased $2.0 billion. Late in the second quarter, $2.4 billion in U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities were transferred from available for sale to investment securities to limit the effect of future rate increases on the tangible common equity ratio. Average interest bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased $95 million. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $2.2 billion as customers redeploy resources following the height of the pandemic. Average funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased $423 million while other borrowings increased $228 million.
The yield on average earning assets was 3.71 percent, up 75 basis points. The loan portfolio yield increased 97 basis points to 4.89 percent while the yield on trading securities was up 72 basis points to 2.72 percent. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 37 basis points to 2.21 percent. The yield on investment securities decreased 93 basis points due to the transfer of securities from the available for sale portfolio to the investment portfolio. The yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased 104 basis points.
Funding costs were 0.76 percent, a 45 basis point increase. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 39 basis points to 0.63 percent. The cost of other borrowings was up 132 basis points to 2.33 percent while the cost of funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased 19 basis points to 0.72 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 29 basis points, an increase of 18 basis points.
Operating Revenue
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $192.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, up $19.3 million, led by a $17.0 million increase in brokerage and trading revenue. Trading revenue increased $14.5 million, largely due to higher margins on residential mortgage-backed securities trading activity driven by favorable market conditions and increased market volatility. Total investment banking revenue increased $2.4 million, primarily due to growth in the size and number of municipal bond transactions.
Mortgage banking revenue remained consistent with the prior quarter with growth in mortgage servicing revenue offsetting a reduction in mortgage production revenue. Two acquisitions of mortgage servicing rights at the end of the second quarter led to an increase in mortgage servicing revenue of $1.8 million. Mortgage production revenue decreased $1.9 million as rising mortgage interest rates and inventory constraints continue to place pressure on mortgage loan originations. Mortgage production volume decreased $76.0 million to $230.0 million. Refinance activity as percentage of total production declined to 10 percent, the lowest in recent history.
All other fee revenue was relatively consistent with the prior quarter, increasing $2.4 million in total.
Other gains and losses, net, increased $8.6 million, primarily driven by a write-down of a repossessed equity interest in a midstream entity in the prior quarter combined with a change in the value of deferred compensation investments, which are held to offset the cost of various employee benefit programs.
Operating Expense
Total operating expense was $294.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $21.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Personnel expense increased $15.4 million. Deferred compensation expense increased $6.0 million and share-based incentive compensation expense increased $4.3 million. These expenses are influenced by market valuations and forecasted annual results compared to a peer group, both of which can be volatile. Strong sales results in our Commercial and Wealth segments led to a $4.9 million increase in cash-based incentive compensation.
Non-personnel expense was $124.4 million, up $5.7 million. Higher seasonal operating costs on leases led to a $1.8 million increase in net occupancy and equipment expense while project-related professional fees led to a $1.6 million increase in professional fees and services.
Loans, Deposits and Capital
Loans
Outstanding loans were $21.8 billion at September 30, 2022, growing $499 million over June 30, 2022, due to growth in commercial real estate loans and loans to individuals. Unfunded loan commitments also were up $1.1 billion over the second quarter.
Outstanding commercial loan balances were largely unchanged compared to the prior quarter. Growth in healthcare and general business loans were offset by a decrease in services and energy loan balances.
Healthcare sector loan balances increased $130 million, totaling $3.8 billion or 18 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $3.1 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally, we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities, which serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility.
General business loans increased $61 million to $3.1 billion or 14 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.8 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $1.3 billion of loans from other commercial industries.
Services sector loan balances decreased $141 million to $3.3 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.
Energy loan balances decreased $21 million to $3.4 billion or 15 percent of total loans. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 72 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 28 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $3.5 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $107 million over June 30, 2022.
Commercial real estate loan balances grew $368 million and represent 21 percent of total loans. Loans secured by multifamily residential properties increased $248 million to 1.1 billion. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $150 million to $1.1 billion. This growth was partially offset by a $20 million decrease in construction and land development loans and a $14 million decrease in loans secured by office buildings.
PPP loan balances decreased $23 million to $20 million, or less than 1 percent of the total loans balance.
Loans to individuals increased $125 million and represent 17 percent of total loans. Total residential mortgage loans increased $36 million while personal loans increased $90 million.
Deposits
Period-end deposits totaled $36.4 billion at September 30, 2022, a $2.2 billion decrease, consistent with industry trends as customers redeploy cash resources following the savings trend during the pandemic. Interest-bearing transaction account balances decreased $1.5 billion while demand deposits decreased $735 million. Period-end Commercial Banking deposits decreased $1.8 billion, Wealth Management deposits decreased $237 million, and Consumer Banking deposits were largely unchanged. Average deposits were $37.0 billion at September 30, 2022, a $1.5 billion decrease. Average interest-bearing transaction account balances decreased $1.5 billion and average demand deposit account balances decreased $97 million.
Capital
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.80 percent at September 30, 2022. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.82 percent, total capital ratio was 12.81 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.76 percent at September 30, 2022. At the beginning of 2020, we elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. This election added 9 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at September 30, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.61 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.63 percent, total capital ratio was 12.59 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.12 percent.
The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.96 percent at September 30, 2022 and 8.16 percent at June 30, 2022. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
The company repurchased 548,034 shares of common stock at an average price of $91.20 a share in the third quarter of 2022. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
Credit Quality
Expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost are recognized over their projected lives based on models that measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Our models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rates and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.
A $15.0 million provision for credit losses was necessary for the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to strong loan growth in loans and unfunded commitments during the quarter. The level of uncertainty in the economic outlook of our reasonable and supportable forecast continued to increase, offset by the impact of a sustained trend of improving credit quality metrics.
Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes inflation peaks in the third quarter of 2022 and begins to slowly normalize thereafter. We expect the Russian-Ukraine conflict remains isolated and conditions improve in the fourth quarter of 2022. GDP is projected to grow by 1.4 percent over the next twelve months as labor force participants will continue to re-enter the job market to help meet record job openings. Inflation pressures cause modest declines in real household income compared to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in below-trend GDP growth. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 3.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, increasing to 4.1 percent by the third quarter of 2023. Our base case also assumes the Federal Reserve increases federal funds rates resulting in a target range of 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent by December 2022. No additional rate increases in 2023 are anticipated. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of September 2022, averaging $81.86 per barrel over the next twelve months.
The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast decreased to 50 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 55 percent in the second quarter of 2022 as the level of uncertainty in economic forecasts continued to increase. Our downside case, probability weighted at 40 percent, assumes the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists through the third quarter of 2023, but does remain isolated. Higher levels of inflation force the Federal Reserve to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy to combat the inflationary environment. This results in a federal funds target range of 4.75 percent to 5.00 percent by September 2023. The United States economy is pushed into a recession, with a contraction in economic activity and a sharp increase in the unemployment rate from 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 6.4 percent in the third quarter of 2023. In this scenario, real GDP is expected to contract 1.3 percent over the next four quarters. WTI oil prices are projected to average $72.58 per barrel over the next twelve months, peaking at $92.87 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and falling 39 percent over the following three quarters.
Nonperforming assets totaled $336 million or 1.54 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $333 million or 1.56 percent at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $144 million or 0.67 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $118 million or 0.56 percent at June 30, 2022.
Nonaccruing loans were $131 million or 0.60 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2022. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $76 million or 0.56 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $8.0 million or 0.18 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $47 million or 1.28 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.
Nonaccruing loans increased $17 million over June 30, 2022, primarily related to nonaccruing healthcare and services loans, partially offset by a decrease in nonaccruing energy loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the third quarter totaled $54 million, offset by $24 million in payments received, $8.2 million in foreclosures and $1.8 million in gross charge-offs.
Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $95 million at September 30, 2022, down from $131 million at June 30. Potential problem healthcare loans decreased $27 million and potential problem services loans decreased $10 million.
At September 30, 2022, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $298 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans and 262 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance for loan losses totaled $242 million or 1.11 percent of outstanding loans and 212 percent of nonaccruing loans. At June 30, 2022, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $283 million or 1.33 percent of outstanding loans and 295 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance for loan losses was $241 million or 1.13 percent of outstanding loans and 251 percent of nonaccruing loans. Allowance percentages referenced above omit residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies.
Gross charge-offs were $1.8 million for the third quarter compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Recoveries totaled $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $2.2 million for the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $457 thousand or 0.01 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter compared to net recoveries of $799 thousand or (0.02) percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter. Net charge-offs were 0.02 percent of average loans over the last four quarters.
Securities and Derivatives
The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $10.0 billion at September 30, 2022, a $112 million decrease compared to June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $4.9 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $4.0 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At September 30, 2022, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $936 million compared to $523 million at June 30, 2022.
We hold an inventory of trading securities in support of sales to a variety of customers. At September 30, 2022, the trading securities portfolio totaled $2.2 billion compared to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2022.
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $4.0 million to $34 million at September 30, 2022.
Derivative contracts are carried at fair value. At September 30, 2022, the net fair values of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, reported as assets under our customer derivative programs totaled $1.5 billion compared to $2.0 billion at June 30, 2022. The aggregate net fair value of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, held under these programs reported as liabilities totaled $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.0 billion at June 30, 2022.
The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $4.8 million during the third quarter of 2022, including a $16.6 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, $21.4 million decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $29 thousand of related net interest revenue.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-877-407-4018 and referencing conference ID # 13733709.
About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $44 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $95 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.
The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of September 30, 2022 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|804,110
|$
|1,313,563
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|804,799
|723,787
|Trading securities
|2,194,618
|2,859,444
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|2,572,360
|2,637,345
|Available for sale securities
|10,040,894
|10,152,663
|Fair value option securities
|33,966
|37,927
|Restricted equity securities
|100,356
|95,130
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|148,121
|182,726
|Loans:
|Commercial
|13,607,686
|13,578,697
|Commercial real estate
|4,473,911
|4,106,148
|Paycheck protection program
|20,233
|43,140
|Loans to individuals
|3,688,627
|3,563,163
|Total loans
|21,790,457
|21,291,148
|Allowance for loan losses
|(241,768
|)
|(241,114
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|21,548,689
|21,050,034
|Premises and equipment, net
|569,379
|573,605
|Receivables
|200,343
|176,672
|Goodwill
|1,044,749
|1,044,749
|Intangible assets, net
|79,833
|83,744
|Mortgage servicing rights
|283,806
|270,312
|Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
|29,676
|22,221
|Derivative contracts, net
|1,693,742
|1,992,977
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|407,722
|409,937
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|49,089
|60,168
|Other assets
|1,039,194
|1,690,068
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|43,645,446
|$
|45,377,072
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|14,985,115
|$
|15,720,296
|Interest-bearing transaction
|19,000,023
|20,544,199
|Savings
|971,634
|984,824
|Time
|1,459,143
|1,369,599
|Total deposits
|36,415,915
|38,618,918
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|626,952
|677,030
|Other borrowings
|234,933
|35,505
|Subordinated debentures
|131,168
|131,223
|Accrued interest, taxes and expense
|212,342
|211,419
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|205,388
|297,352
|Derivative contracts, net
|821,275
|214,576
|Other liabilities
|483,165
|449,507
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|39,131,138
|40,635,530
|Shareholders' equity:
|Capital, surplus and retained earnings
|5,414,879
|5,339,967
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(904,945
|)
|(602,628
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|4,509,934
|4,737,339
|Non-controlling interests
|4,374
|4,203
|TOTAL EQUITY
|4,514,308
|4,741,542
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|43,645,446
|$
|45,377,072
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|$
|748,263
|$
|843,619
|$
|1,050,409
|$
|1,208,552
|$
|682,788
|Trading securities
|3,178,068
|4,166,954
|8,537,390
|9,260,778
|7,617,236
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|2,593,989
|610,983
|195,198
|213,188
|218,117
|Available for sale securities
|10,306,257
|12,258,072
|13,092,422
|13,247,607
|13,446,095
|Fair value option securities
|36,846
|54,832
|75,539
|46,458
|56,307
|Restricted equity securities
|173,656
|167,732
|164,484
|137,874
|245,485
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|132,685
|148,183
|179,697
|163,433
|167,620
|Loans:
|Commercial
|13,481,961
|13,382,176
|12,677,706
|12,401,935
|12,231,230
|Commercial real estate
|4,434,650
|4,061,129
|4,059,148
|3,838,336
|4,218,190
|Paycheck protection program
|26,364
|90,312
|210,110
|404,261
|792,728
|Loans to individuals
|3,656,257
|3,524,097
|3,516,698
|3,598,121
|3,606,460
|Total loans
|21,599,232
|21,057,714
|20,463,662
|20,242,653
|20,848,608
|Allowance for loan losses
|(241,136
|)
|(246,064
|)
|(254,191
|)
|(271,794
|)
|(306,125
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|21,358,096
|20,811,650
|20,209,471
|19,970,859
|20,542,483
|Total earning assets
|38,527,860
|39,062,025
|43,504,610
|44,248,749
|42,976,131
|Cash and due from banks
|821,801
|822,599
|790,440
|783,670
|766,688
|Derivative contracts, net
|2,019,905
|3,051,429
|2,126,282
|1,441,869
|1,501,736
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|410,667
|408,489
|406,379
|404,149
|401,926
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|219,113
|457,165
|375,616
|585,901
|632,539
|Other assets
|3,119,856
|3,486,691
|3,357,747
|3,139,718
|3,220,129
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|45,119,202
|$
|47,288,398
|$
|50,561,074
|$
|50,604,056
|$
|49,499,149
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|15,105,305
|$
|15,202,597
|$
|15,062,282
|$
|14,818,841
|$
|13,670,656
|Interest-bearing transaction
|19,556,806
|21,037,294
|22,763,479
|22,326,401
|21,435,736
|Savings
|978,596
|981,493
|947,407
|909,131
|888,011
|Time
|1,409,069
|1,373,036
|1,589,039
|1,747,715
|1,839,983
|Total deposits
|37,049,776
|38,594,420
|40,362,207
|39,802,088
|37,834,386
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|800,759
|1,224,134
|2,004,466
|2,893,128
|1,448,800
|Other borrowings
|1,528,887
|1,301,358
|1,148,440
|880,837
|2,546,083
|Subordinated debentures
|131,199
|131,219
|131,228
|131,224
|214,654
|Derivative contracts, net
|105,221
|535,574
|682,435
|320,757
|434,334
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|331,428
|380,332
|519,097
|629,642
|957,538
|Other liabilities
|396,510
|389,031
|565,350
|578,091
|619,913
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|40,343,780
|42,556,068
|45,413,223
|45,235,767
|44,055,708
|Total equity
|4,775,422
|4,732,330
|5,147,851
|5,368,289
|5,443,441
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|45,119,202
|$
|47,288,398
|$
|50,561,074
|$
|50,604,056
|$
|49,499,149
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest revenue
|$
|363,150
|$
|293,463
|$
|940,496
|$
|887,595
|Interest expense
|46,825
|13,236
|81,742
|46,639
|Net interest revenue
|316,325
|280,227
|858,754
|840,956
|Provision for credit losses
|15,000
|(23,000
|)
|15,000
|(83,000
|)
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|301,325
|303,227
|843,754
|923,956
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|61,006
|47,930
|77,970
|98,120
|Transaction card revenue
|25,974
|24,632
|77,130
|71,985
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|50,190
|45,248
|146,427
|131,402
|Deposit service charges and fees
|28,703
|27,429
|84,207
|77,499
|Mortgage banking revenue
|11,282
|26,286
|39,300
|84,618
|Other revenue
|15,479
|18,896
|38,608
|58,364
|Total fees and commissions
|192,634
|190,421
|463,642
|521,988
|Other gains (losses), net
|979
|31,091
|(8,304
|)
|57,661
|Loss on derivatives, net
|(17,009
|)
|(5,760
|)
|(77,559
|)
|(14,590
|)
|Loss on fair value option securities, net
|(4,368
|)
|(120
|)
|(17,790
|)
|(3,657
|)
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|16,570
|12,945
|83,165
|33,778
|Gain on available for sale securities, net
|892
|1,255
|3,017
|3,152
|Total other operating revenue
|189,698
|229,832
|446,171
|598,332
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|170,348
|175,863
|484,499
|520,908
|Business promotion
|6,127
|4,939
|18,965
|9,837
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|—
|—
|—
|4,000
|Professional fees and services
|14,089
|12,436
|37,977
|36,777
|Net occupancy and equipment
|29,296
|28,395
|87,640
|81,690
|Insurance
|4,306
|3,712
|13,317
|11,992
|Data processing and communications
|41,743
|38,371
|122,859
|112,256
|Printing, postage and supplies
|4,349
|3,558
|11,967
|11,283
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,943
|4,488
|11,956
|13,873
|Mortgage banking costs
|9,504
|8,962
|26,818
|34,031
|Other expense
|11,046
|10,553
|30,026
|41,566
|Total other operating expense
|294,751
|291,277
|846,024
|878,213
|Net income before taxes
|196,272
|241,782
|443,901
|644,075
|Federal and state income taxes
|39,681
|54,061
|92,000
|144,939
|Net income
|156,591
|187,721
|351,901
|499,136
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|81
|(601
|)
|57
|(1,667
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|156,510
|$
|188,322
|$
|351,844
|$
|500,803
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67,003,199
|68,359,125
|67,409,789
|68,768,044
|Diluted
|67,004,623
|68,360,871
|67,411,222
|68,770,663
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.32
|$
|2.74
|$
|5.18
|$
|7.23
|Diluted
|$
|2.32
|$
|2.74
|$
|5.18
|$
|7.23
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Capital:
|Period-end shareholders' equity
|$
|4,509,934
|$
|4,737,339
|$
|4,849,582
|$
|5,363,732
|$
|5,388,973
|Risk weighted assets
|$
|36,866,994
|$
|36,787,092
|$
|37,160,258
|$
|34,575,277
|$
|33,916,456
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Common equity tier 1
|11.80
|%
|11.61
|%
|11.30
|%
|12.24
|%
|12.26
|%
|Tier 1
|11.82
|%
|11.63
|%
|11.31
|%
|12.25
|%
|12.29
|%
|Total capital
|12.81
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.25
|%
|13.29
|%
|13.38
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.76
|%
|9.12
|%
|8.47
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.77
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio1
|7.96
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.13
|%
|8.61
|%
|9.28
|%
|Common stock:
|Book value per share
|$
|67.06
|$
|69.87
|$
|71.21
|$
|78.34
|$
|78.56
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|50.34
|$
|53.22
|$
|54.58
|$
|61.74
|$
|61.93
|Market value per share:
|High
|$
|95.51
|$
|94.76
|$
|119.59
|$
|110.21
|$
|92.97
|Low
|$
|69.82
|$
|74.03
|$
|93.76
|$
|89.01
|$
|77.20
|Cash dividends paid
|$
|35,661
|$
|35,892
|$
|36,093
|$
|36,256
|$
|35,725
|Dividend payout ratio
|22.79
|%
|27.02
|%
|57.76
|%
|30.90
|%
|18.97
|%
|Shares outstanding, net
|67,254,383
|67,806,005
|68,104,043
|68,467,772
|68,596,764
|Stock buy-back program:
|Shares repurchased
|548,034
|294,084
|475,877
|128,522
|478,141
|Amount
|$
|49,980
|$
|24,404
|$
|48,074
|$
|13,426
|$
|40,644
|Average price per share
|$
|91.20
|$
|82.98
|$
|101.02
|$
|104.46
|$
|85.00
|Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
|Return on average assets
|1.38
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.51
|%
|Return on average equity
|13.01
|%
|11.27
|%
|4.93
|%
|8.68
|%
|13.78
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.24
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.66
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|57.35
|%
|60.65
|%
|75.07
|%
|70.14
|%
|61.23
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
|1 Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|4,509,934
|$
|4,737,339
|$
|4,849,582
|$
|5,363,732
|$
|5,388,973
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,124,582
|1,128,493
|1,132,510
|1,136,527
|1,140,935
|Tangible common equity
|$
|3,385,352
|$
|3,608,846
|$
|3,717,072
|$
|4,227,205
|$
|4,248,038
|Total assets
|$
|43,645,446
|$
|45,377,072
|$
|46,826,507
|$
|50,249,431
|$
|46,923,409
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,124,582
|1,128,493
|1,132,510
|1,136,527
|1,140,935
|Tangible assets
|$
|42,520,864
|$
|44,248,579
|$
|45,693,997
|$
|49,112,904
|$
|45,782,474
|Tangible common equity ratio
|7.96
|%
|8.16
|%
|8.13
|%
|8.61
|%
|9.28
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue:
|Net income before taxes
|$
|196,272
|$
|168,980
|$
|78,649
|$
|152,025
|$
|241,782
|Provision for expected credit losses
|15,000
|—
|—
|(17,000
|)
|(23,000
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|81
|12
|(36
|)
|(129
|)
|(601
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|211,191
|$
|168,968
|$
|78,685
|$
|135,154
|$
|219,383
|Other data:
|Tax equivalent interest
|$
|2,163
|$
|2,040
|$
|1,973
|$
|2,104
|$
|2,217
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities
|$
|(935,788
|)
|$
|(522,812
|)
|$
|(546,598
|)
|$
|93,381
|$
|221,487
|Mortgage banking:
|Mortgage production revenue
|$
|(2,406
|)
|$
|(504
|)
|$
|5,055
|$
|10,018
|$
|15,403
|Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$
|260,210
|$
|360,237
|$
|418,866
|$
|568,507
|$
|652,336
|Add: current period-end outstanding commitments
|75,779
|106,004
|160,260
|171,412
|239,066
|Less: prior period end outstanding commitments
|106,004
|160,260
|171,412
|239,066
|276,154
|Total mortgage production volume
|$
|229,985
|$
|305,981
|$
|407,714
|$
|500,853
|$
|615,248
|Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
|10
|%
|19
|%
|45
|%
|51
|%
|48
|%
|Realized margin on funded mortgage loans
|(0.41
|)%
|0.88
|%
|1.64
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.48
|%
|Production revenue as a percentage of production volume
|(1.05
|)%
|(0.16
|)%
|1.24
|%
|2.00
|%
|2.50
|%
|Mortgage servicing revenue
|$
|13,688
|$
|11,872
|$
|11,595
|$
|11,260
|$
|10,883
|Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
|19,070,221
|17,336,596
|16,155,329
|15,930,480
|14,899,306
|Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
|0.28
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.29
|%
|Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
|Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
|$
|(17,027
|)
|$
|(13,639
|)
|$
|(46,694
|)
|$
|(4,862
|)
|$
|(5,829
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(4,368
|)
|(2,221
|)
|(11,201
|)
|1,418
|(120
|)
|Loss on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
|(21,395
|)
|(15,860
|)
|(57,895
|)
|(3,444
|)
|(5,949
|)
|Gain on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|16,570
|17,485
|49,110
|7,859
|12,945
|Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
|(4,825
|)
|1,625
|(8,785
|)
|4,415
|6,996
|Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2
|29
|275
|383
|259
|286
|Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
|$
|(4,796
|)
|$
|1,900
|$
|(8,402
|)
|$
|4,674
|$
|7,282
2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Interest revenue
|$
|363,150
|$
|294,247
|$
|283,099
|$
|292,334
|$
|293,463
|Interest expense
|46,825
|20,229
|14,688
|15,257
|13,236
|Net interest revenue
|316,325
|274,018
|268,411
|277,077
|280,227
|Provision for credit losses
|15,000
|—
|—
|(17,000
|)
|(23,000
|)
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|301,325
|274,018
|268,411
|294,077
|303,227
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|61,006
|44,043
|(27,079
|)
|14,869
|47,930
|Transaction card revenue
|25,974
|26,940
|24,216
|24,998
|24,632
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|50,190
|49,838
|46,399
|46,872
|45,248
|Deposit service charges and fees
|28,703
|28,500
|27,004
|26,718
|27,429
|Mortgage banking revenue
|11,282
|11,368
|16,650
|21,278
|26,286
|Other revenue
|15,479
|12,684
|10,445
|11,586
|18,896
|Total fees and commissions
|192,634
|173,373
|97,635
|146,321
|190,421
|Other gains (losses), net
|979
|(7,639
|)
|(1,644
|)
|6,081
|31,091
|Loss on derivatives, net
|(17,009
|)
|(13,569
|)
|(46,981
|)
|(4,788
|)
|(5,760
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(4,368
|)
|(2,221
|)
|(11,201
|)
|1,418
|(120
|)
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|16,570
|17,485
|49,110
|7,859
|12,945
|Gain on available for sale securities, net
|892
|1,188
|937
|552
|1,255
|Total other operating revenue
|189,698
|168,617
|87,856
|157,443
|229,832
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|170,348
|154,923
|159,228
|174,474
|175,863
|Business promotion
|6,127
|6,325
|6,513
|6,452
|4,939
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|—
|—
|—
|5,000
|—
|Professional fees and services
|14,089
|12,475
|11,413
|14,129
|12,436
|Net occupancy and equipment
|29,296
|27,489
|30,855
|26,897
|28,395
|Insurance
|4,306
|4,728
|4,283
|3,889
|3,712
|Data processing and communications
|41,743
|41,280
|39,836
|39,358
|38,371
|Printing, postage and supplies
|4,349
|3,929
|3,689
|2,935
|3,558
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,943
|4,049
|3,964
|4,438
|4,488
|Mortgage banking costs
|9,504
|9,437
|7,877
|8,667
|8,962
|Other expense
|11,046
|9,020
|9,960
|13,256
|10,553
|Total other operating expense
|294,751
|273,655
|277,618
|299,495
|291,277
|Net income before taxes
|196,272
|168,980
|78,649
|152,025
|241,782
|Federal and state income taxes
|39,681
|36,122
|16,197
|34,836
|54,061
|Net income
|156,591
|132,858
|62,452
|117,189
|187,721
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|81
|12
|(36
|)
|(129
|)
|(601
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|156,510
|$
|132,846
|$
|62,488
|$
|117,318
|$
|188,322
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67,003,199
|67,453,748
|67,812,400
|68,069,160
|68,359,125
|Diluted
|67,004,623
|67,455,172
|67,813,851
|68,070,910
|68,360,871
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.32
|$
|1.96
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.71
|$
|2.74
|Diluted
|$
|2.32
|$
|1.96
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.71
|$
|2.74
LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Commercial:
|Healthcare
|$
|3,826,623
|$
|3,696,963
|$
|3,441,732
|$
|3,414,940
|$
|3,347,641
|Energy
|3,371,588
|3,393,072
|3,197,667
|3,006,884
|2,814,059
|Services
|3,280,925
|3,421,493
|3,351,495
|3,367,193
|3,323,422
|General business
|3,128,550
|3,067,169
|2,892,295
|2,717,448
|2,690,018
|Total commercial
|13,607,686
|13,578,697
|12,883,189
|12,506,465
|12,175,140
|Commercial real estate:
|Multifamily
|1,126,700
|878,565
|867,288
|786,404
|875,586
|Industrial
|1,103,905
|953,626
|911,928
|766,125
|890,316
|Office
|1,086,615
|1,100,115
|1,097,516
|1,040,963
|1,030,755
|Retail
|635,021
|637,304
|667,561
|679,917
|766,402
|Residential construction and land development
|91,690
|111,575
|120,506
|120,016
|118,416
|Other commercial real estate
|429,980
|424,963
|436,157
|437,900
|435,417
|Total commercial real estate
|4,473,911
|4,106,148
|4,100,956
|3,831,325
|4,116,892
|Paycheck protection program
|20,233
|43,140
|137,365
|276,341
|536,052
|Loans to individuals:
|Residential mortgage
|1,851,836
|1,784,729
|1,723,506
|1,722,170
|1,747,243
|Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|262,466
|293,838
|322,581
|354,173
|376,986
|Personal
|1,574,325
|1,484,596
|1,506,832
|1,515,206
|1,395,623
|Total loans to individuals
|3,688,627
|3,563,163
|3,552,919
|3,591,549
|3,519,852
|Total
|$
|21,790,457
|$
|21,291,148
|$
|20,674,429
|$
|20,205,680
|$
|20,347,936
LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Texas:
|Commercial
|$
|6,632,610
|$
|6,631,658
|$
|6,254,883
|$
|6,068,700
|$
|5,815,562
|Commercial real estate
|1,448,590
|1,339,452
|1,345,105
|1,253,439
|1,383,871
|Paycheck protection program
|12,280
|14,040
|31,242
|81,654
|115,623
|Loans to individuals
|970,459
|934,856
|957,320
|942,982
|901,121
|Total Texas
|9,063,939
|8,920,006
|8,588,550
|8,346,775
|8,216,177
|Oklahoma:
|Commercial
|3,104,037
|3,125,764
|2,883,663
|2,633,014
|2,590,887
|Commercial real estate
|608,856
|576,458
|552,310
|546,021
|552,184
|Paycheck protection program
|4,571
|13,329
|52,867
|69,817
|192,474
|Loans to individuals
|2,054,362
|1,982,247
|1,977,886
|2,024,404
|2,014,099
|Total Oklahoma
|5,771,826
|5,697,798
|5,466,726
|5,273,256
|5,349,644
|Colorado:
|Commercial
|2,115,883
|2,074,455
|1,977,773
|1,936,149
|1,874,613
|Commercial real estate
|565,057
|473,231
|480,740
|470,937
|526,653
|Paycheck protection program
|1,298
|8,233
|28,584
|82,781
|140,470
|Loans to individuals
|237,981
|234,105
|236,125
|256,533
|249,298
|Total Colorado
|2,920,219
|2,790,024
|2,723,222
|2,746,400
|2,791,034
|Arizona:
|Commercial
|1,101,917
|1,080,228
|1,074,551
|1,130,798
|1,194,801
|Commercial real estate
|850,319
|766,767
|719,970
|674,309
|734,174
|Paycheck protection program
|1,083
|5,173
|11,644
|21,594
|42,815
|Loans to individuals
|225,981
|212,870
|190,746
|186,528
|182,506
|Total Arizona
|2,179,300
|2,065,038
|1,996,911
|2,013,229
|2,154,296
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Commercial
|307,446
|338,337
|334,371
|338,697
|336,414
|Commercial real estate
|466,955
|458,157
|436,740
|382,761
|408,001
|Paycheck protection program
|10
|573
|2,595
|4,718
|6,920
|Loans to individuals
|125,039
|125,584
|121,247
|110,889
|100,920
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|899,450
|922,651
|894,953
|837,065
|852,255
|New Mexico:
|Commercial
|257,763
|252,033
|262,533
|306,964
|287,695
|Commercial real estate
|426,367
|431,606
|504,632
|442,128
|437,302
|Paycheck protection program
|991
|1,792
|9,713
|13,510
|31,444
|Loans to individuals
|68,095
|67,026
|63,299
|63,930
|66,651
|Total New Mexico
|753,216
|752,457
|840,177
|826,532
|823,092
|Arkansas:
|Commercial
|88,030
|76,222
|95,415
|92,143
|75,168
|Commercial real estate
|107,767
|60,477
|61,459
|61,730
|74,707
|Paycheck protection program
|—
|—
|720
|2,267
|6,306
|Loans to individuals
|6,710
|6,475
|6,296
|6,283
|5,257
|Total Arkansas
|202,507
|143,174
|163,890
|162,423
|161,438
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|21,790,457
|$
|21,291,148
|$
|20,674,429
|$
|20,205,680
|$
|20,347,936
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Oklahoma:
|Demand
|$
|5,143,405
|$
|5,422,593
|$
|5,205,806
|$
|5,433,405
|$
|5,080,162
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|9,619,419
|10,240,378
|11,410,709
|12,689,367
|11,692,679
|Savings
|558,256
|561,413
|558,634
|521,439
|510,906
|Time
|776,306
|678,127
|817,744
|978,822
|1,039,866
|Total interest-bearing
|10,953,981
|11,479,918
|12,787,087
|14,189,628
|13,243,451
|Total Oklahoma
|16,097,386
|16,902,511
|17,992,893
|19,623,033
|18,323,613
|Texas:
|Demand
|4,609,255
|4,670,535
|4,552,001
|4,552,983
|3,987,503
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|4,781,920
|5,344,326
|4,963,118
|5,345,461
|4,985,465
|Savings
|179,049
|183,708
|182,536
|178,458
|165,043
|Time
|343,015
|333,038
|329,931
|337,559
|337,389
|Total interest-bearing
|5,303,984
|5,861,072
|5,475,585
|5,861,478
|5,487,897
|Total Texas
|9,913,239
|10,531,607
|10,027,586
|10,414,461
|9,475,400
|Colorado:
|Demand
|2,510,179
|2,799,798
|2,673,352
|2,526,855
|2,158,596
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|2,221,796
|2,277,563
|2,387,304
|2,334,371
|2,337,354
|Savings
|80,542
|82,976
|81,762
|78,636
|79,873
|Time
|151,064
|160,795
|165,401
|174,351
|184,002
|Total interest-bearing
|2,453,402
|2,521,334
|2,634,467
|2,587,358
|2,601,229
|Total Colorado
|4,963,581
|5,321,132
|5,307,819
|5,114,213
|4,759,825
|New Mexico:
|Demand
|1,296,410
|1,347,600
|1,271,264
|1,196,057
|1,222,895
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|717,492
|845,442
|888,257
|858,394
|837,630
|Savings
|113,056
|115,660
|115,457
|107,963
|107,615
|Time
|142,856
|148,532
|156,140
|163,871
|168,879
|Total interest-bearing
|973,404
|1,109,634
|1,159,854
|1,130,228
|1,114,124
|Total New Mexico
|2,269,814
|2,457,234
|2,431,118
|2,326,285
|2,337,019
|Arizona:
|Demand
|903,296
|901,543
|947,775
|934,282
|1,110,884
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|788,142
|792,269
|810,896
|834,491
|784,614
|Savings
|18,258
|17,999
|18,122
|16,182
|16,468
|Time
|26,704
|28,774
|27,259
|31,274
|30,862
|Total interest-bearing
|833,104
|839,042
|856,277
|881,947
|831,944
|Total Arizona
|1,736,400
|1,740,585
|1,804,052
|1,816,229
|1,942,828
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Demand
|479,459
|537,143
|553,345
|658,342
|488,595
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|747,981
|913,921
|1,107,525
|1,086,946
|965,757
|Savings
|19,375
|19,943
|19,589
|18,844
|17,303
|Time
|13,258
|13,962
|11,527
|12,255
|13,040
|Total interest-bearing
|780,614
|947,826
|1,138,641
|1,118,045
|996,100
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|1,260,073
|1,484,969
|1,691,986
|1,776,387
|1,484,695
|Arkansas:
|Demand
|43,111
|41,084
|38,798
|42,499
|41,594
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|123,273
|130,300
|122,020
|119,543
|149,611
|Savings
|3,098
|3,125
|3,265
|3,213
|3,289
|Time
|5,940
|6,371
|6,414
|6,196
|6,677
|Total interest-bearing
|132,311
|139,796
|131,699
|128,952
|159,577
|Total Arkansas
|175,422
|180,880
|170,497
|171,451
|201,171
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|36,415,915
|$
|38,618,918
|$
|39,425,951
|$
|41,242,059
|$
|38,524,551
NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|1.87
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|Trading securities
|2.72
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.89
|%
|2.04
|%
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|1.42
|%
|2.35
|%
|5.07
|%
|4.99
|%
|5.02
|%
|Available for sale securities
|2.21
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.80
|%
|Fair value option securities
|2.98
|%
|2.92
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.62
|%
|Restricted equity securities
|6.23
|%
|3.30
|%
|2.69
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.55
|%
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|5.05
|%
|4.22
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.06
|%
|Loans
|4.89
|%
|3.92
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.68
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|Loans, net of allowance
|4.94
|%
|3.96
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.73
|%
|Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
|3.71
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.78
|%
|COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|0.63
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|Savings
|0.05
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|Time
|0.93
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.55
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.63
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|0.72
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.20
|%
|Other borrowings
|2.33
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.37
|%
|Subordinated debt
|5.07
|%
|4.50
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.63
|%
|Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|0.76
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.19
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
|2.95
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.59
|%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
|0.29
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|3.24
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.66
|%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sep. 30, 2021
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccruing loans:
|Commercial:
|Healthcare
|$
|41,438
|$
|14,886
|$
|15,076
|$
|15,762
|$
|509
|Services
|27,315
|15,259
|16,535
|17,170
|25,714
|Energy
|4,164
|20,924
|24,976
|31,091
|45,500
|General business
|2,753
|3,539
|3,750
|10,081
|8,951
|Total commercial
|75,670
|54,608
|60,337
|74,104
|80,674
|Commercial real estate
|7,971
|10,939
|15,989
|14,262
|21,223
|Loans to individuals:
|Permanent mortgage
|30,066
|30,460
|30,757
|31,574
|30,674
|Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|16,957
|18,000
|16,992
|13,861
|9,188
|Personal
|136
|132
|171
|258
|188
|Total loans to individuals
|47,159
|48,592
|47,920
|45,693
|40,050
|Total nonaccruing loans
|$
|130,800
|$
|114,139
|$
|124,246
|$
|134,059
|$
|141,947
|Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|176,022
|196,420
|204,121
|210,618
|178,554
|Real estate and other repossessed assets
|29,676
|22,221
|24,492
|24,589
|28,770
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|336,498
|$
|332,780
|$
|352,859
|$
|369,266
|$
|349,271
|Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|143,519
|$
|118,360
|$
|131,746
|$
|144,787
|$
|161,529
|Accruing loans 90 days past due1
|$
|120
|$
|3
|$
|307
|$
|313
|$
|223
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|1,766
|$
|1,368
|$
|7,805
|$
|6,558
|$
|9,584
|Recoveries
|(1,309
|)
|(2,167
|)
|(1,824
|)
|(7,272
|)
|(1,769
|)
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|457
|$
|(799
|)
|$
|5,981
|$
|(714
|)
|$
|7,815
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|1,111
|$
|(6,158
|)
|$
|(3,967
|)
|$
|(20,973
|)
|$
|(27,395
|)
|Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
|14,060
|6,005
|3,268
|3,738
|4,952
|Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities
|(66
|)
|69
|621
|150
|(534
|)
|Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio
|(105
|)
|84
|78
|85
|(23
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|15,000
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|(17,000
|)
|$
|(23,000
|)
|Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
|1.11
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.36
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
|1.37
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.50
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
|1.54
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.71
|%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
|0.01
|%
|(0.02
|)%
|0.12
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.15
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1
|212.37
|%
|250.80
|%
|229.80
|%
|213.33
|%
|208.41
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1
|261.83
|%
|294.74
|%
|263.60
|%
|240.77
|%
|230.43
|%
1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|3Q22 vs 2Q22
|3Q22 vs 3Q21
|Sep. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2021
|$ change
|% change
|$ change
|% change
|Commercial Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|206,904
|$
|166,542
|$
|134,104
|$
|40,362
|24.2
|%
|$
|72,800
|54.3
|%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|58,147
|59,881
|56,452
|(1,734
|)
|(2.9
|)%
|1,695
|3.0
|%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|265,051
|226,423
|190,556
|38,628
|17.1
|%
|74,495
|39.1
|%
|Other operating expense
|75,872
|70,009
|68,301
|5,863
|8.4
|%
|7,571
|11.1
|%
|Corporate expense allocations
|16,451
|16,634
|11,769
|(183
|)
|(1.1
|)%
|4,682
|39.8
|%
|Net income
|132,941
|104,813
|102,694
|28,128
|26.8
|%
|30,247
|29.5
|%
|Average assets
|28,890,429
|29,269,712
|28,474,132
|(379,283
|)
|(1.3
|)%
|416,297
|1.5
|%
|Average loans
|17,904,779
|17,336,841
|16,588,875
|567,938
|3.3
|%
|1,315,904
|7.9
|%
|Average deposits
|17,966,661
|18,933,766
|17,881,673
|(967,105
|)
|(5.1
|)%
|84,988
|0.5
|%
|Consumer Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|43,951
|$
|33,786
|$
|27,222
|$
|10,165
|30.1
|%
|$
|16,729
|61.5
|%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|30,230
|30,101
|44,405
|129
|0.4
|%
|(14,175
|)
|(31.9
|)%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|74,181
|63,887
|71,627
|10,294
|16.1
|%
|2,554
|3.6
|%
|Other operating expense
|53,236
|52,660
|49,483
|576
|1.1
|%
|3,753
|7.6
|%
|Corporate expense allocations
|10,792
|10,120
|11,516
|672
|6.6
|%
|(724
|)
|(6.3
|)%
|Net income
|2,970
|1,239
|12,432
|1,731
|139.7
|%
|(9,462
|)
|(76.1
|)%
|Average assets
|10,233,401
|10,338,191
|10,083,593
|(104,790
|)
|(1.0
|)%
|149,808
|1.5
|%
|Average loans
|1,686,498
|1,669,830
|1,763,705
|16,668
|1.0
|%
|(77,207
|)
|(4.4
|)%
|Average deposits
|8,812,884
|8,876,469
|8,516,942
|(63,585
|)
|(0.7
|)%
|295,942
|3.5
|%
|Wealth Management
|Net interest revenue
|$
|33,584
|$
|37,747
|$
|55,196
|$
|(4,163
|)
|(11.0
|)%
|$
|(21,612
|)
|(39.2
|)%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|113,113
|86,771
|97,966
|26,342
|30.4
|%
|15,147
|15.5
|%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|146,697
|124,518
|153,162
|22,179
|17.8
|%
|(6,465
|)
|(4.2
|)%
|Other operating expense
|79,151
|76,393
|87,498
|2,758
|3.6
|%
|(8,347
|)
|(9.5
|)%
|Corporate expense allocations
|12,934
|12,503
|10,110
|431
|3.4
|%
|2,824
|27.9
|%
|Net income
|41,808
|27,287
|41,339
|14,521
|53.2
|%
|469
|1.1
|%
|Average assets
|13,818,299
|16,902,721
|19,109,704
|(3,084,422
|)
|(18.2
|)%
|(5,291,405
|)
|(27.7
|)%
|Average loans
|2,163,975
|2,157,771
|1,971,380
|6,204
|0.3
|%
|192,595
|9.8
|%
|Average deposits
|7,999,074
|8,482,785
|9,120,446
|(483,711
|)
|(5.7
|)%
|(1,121,372
|)
|(12.3
|)%
|Fiduciary assets
|54,714,705
|55,972,584
|60,497,576
|(1,257,879
|)
|(2.2
|)%
|(5,782,871
|)
|(9.6
|)%
|Assets under management or administration
|95,401,638
|95,981,289
|98,842,789
|(579,651
|)
|(0.6
|)%
|(3,441,151
|)
|(3.5
|)%