Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

| Source: Digitalist Group Oyj Digitalist Group Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

Digitalist Group Plc                Inside information                26 October 2022 at 15:00

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects 

Digitalist Group Plc (”Company”) decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:

In 2022, turnover is expected to improve and EBITDA is expected to decrease in comparison with 2021.

The previous guidance of the company was:

In 2022, turnover is expected to improve and EBITDA is expected to be at the same level in comparison with 2021.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, 
tel. +46 7631 584 22, 
magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution: 
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global

 

Attachment


Attachments

Digitalist Group Plc_stockrelease_EN_20221026