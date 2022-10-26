English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 26 October 2022 at 15:00

Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects

Digitalist Group Plc (”Company”) decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:

In 2022, turnover is expected to improve and EBITDA is expected to decrease in comparison with 2021.

The previous guidance of the company was:

In 2022, turnover is expected to improve and EBITDA is expected to be at the same level in comparison with 2021.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO,

tel. +46 7631 584 22,

magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment