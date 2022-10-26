HTG to Collaborate With OmiCure, Providing Transcriptomic Data Across Several Cancer Indications

TUCSON, Ariz. and PARIS, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, and OmiCure®, a leading European digital health company that develops and markets explainable AI-based therapeutic decision support software, announced a collaboration with OmiCure to implement the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP) as an alternative to RNA-Seq to inform the OmiCure test and help guide therapeutic decision-making across several cancer types.

Through this collaboration, samples collected by OmiCure will be sent to HTG’s VERI/O® laboratory in Tucson, Arizona for processing. Data generated with HTP will be analyzed by OmiCure using the robust OmiCure AI platform Onco KEM® for reporting to requesting healthcare providers.

HTP utilizes the proprietary HTG EdgeSeq® system, requiring only a fraction of the tissue biopsy material used by other systems to analyze nearly 20,000 genes. HTG EdgeSeq’s comprehensive gene expression data can be available in as few as three days, far faster than more conventional methods like RNA-Seq, and is less dependent on sample quality.

OmiCure leverages Onco KEM, an AI-transcriptional-based therapeutic recommendation-tool, which has been tested in an international multi-center clinical trial. This technology matches patients’ tumor RNA profiles with comprehensive databases of existing therapies and scores them according to their potential actions.

“We are thrilled that OmiCure has chosen to leverage HTG’s innovative technology to advance precision medicine for diverse types of cancers,” said Jean Claude Gerard, HTG’s Vice President of Commercial Operations EMEA. “Our HTP constitutes an innovative and cost-effective solution, delivering timely, robust and comprehensive gene expression profiling data. When combined with OmiCure’s AI technology, OmiCure expects to be able make critical information available to help clinicians choose the optimal therapy and diet based on the specific components of a patient’s cancer.”

“Providing fast and accurate information is of the utmost importance to us so that healthcare providers can leverage precision medicine and give patients the best chance at an optimal outcome,” said Thomas Turcat, COO at OmiCure. “Our Onco KEM AI engine goes beyond traditional DNA analysis by using RNA expression data. We believe pairing our technology with HTG’s transcriptome panel can potentially inform critical decisions such as therapy selection and help get patients on a pathway to improved health.”

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

About OmiCure:

OmiCure is a leading European digital health company, that develops and markets explainable AI-based therapeutic decision support software. OmiCure’s range of products provide physicians with the support they need when making complex cancer treatment decisions. OmiCure’s technology combines a proprietary advanced analytical explainable AI platform, with a comprehensive knowledgebase of scientific and medical advances. It has the power to analyze clinically relevant cancer biomarkers from DNA, RNA and protein profiles, from both solid and liquid biopsies. This one-stop-shop analysis and interpretation service gives oncologists actionable results to enable the selection of treatments tailored to the individual patient’s cancer profile.

OmiCure provides worldwide access to state-of-the-art analyses to cancer centers, oncologists, and physicians, who aim to improve their therapeutic decision making in oncology. The AI platform processes molecular biology data, including sequencing data from NGS platforms, and turns them into clinical insights.

For more information, visit: www.omicure.com.

