Pharmazz Inc. Announces Two Presentations on Sovateltide as a Treatment for Acute Ischemic Stroke at the 14th World Stroke Congress

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmazz, Inc. (“Pharmazz”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients in critical care, announced two presentations on sovateltide as a treatment for acute ischemic stroke at the 14th World Stroke Congress October 26-29, 2022, in Singapore.



Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: A Randomized Multicenter Study to Determine The Efficacy of Sovateltide (Tycamzzi™) in Patients With Cerebral Ischemic Stroke Presentation: Oral Presentation, #1714 Authors: A. Gulati (presenter), S. Adwani, V. Pamidimukkala, N. Agrawal, T. Ramakrishnan, H. Rai, D. Jain, N.Sundarachary, J. Pandian, V. Sardana, M. Sharma, G. Sidhu, S. Anand, D. Vibha, S. Aralikatte, D. Khurana, D. Joshi, U. Karadan, M. Imam Session: 1200 - Free Communications 18: Clinical Trials I Time/Date: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. GMT+8, Saturday, October 29, 2022 (Singapore) / 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. EDT, Friday, October 28, 2022 (U.S.) Title: Sovateltide (Tycamzzi™) Induces Neuronal Regeneration in The Adult Mammalian Cerebral Ischemic Brain By Stimulating Endothelin B Receptors Presentation: E-Poster Presentation, #1763 Authors: A. Gulati (presenter), A. Ranjan, S. Briyal Session: 0150 - Short Communications 02: Etiology and Clinical Presentations 02 Time/Date: 10 – 11:30 a.m. GMT+8, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 (Singapore) / 10 – 11:30 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 (U.S.)

About Pharmazz, Inc.

Pharmazz, Inc. is a privately held company engaged in developing novel products in critical care medicine. Additional information may be found on the Company’s website, www.pharmazz.com .

