OpenBots Ranked as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for RPA 2022

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Group's new global RPA market report, "Everest Group Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022," positioned OpenBots, SAP, and IBM as major contenders, based on an in-depth evaluation of diverse criteria assessing vision, capability, and market impact.

One of the most significant changes is that OpenBots has entered the group as a "Major Contender," demonstrating momentum in the RPA market. They have surpassed veteran companies and are clearing space on their approach toward other star performers.

Fortune 500 customers are leveraging OpenBots as part of a multi-vendor strategy. The platform's robust functionality and attractive Zero-Bot License model help enterprises add to their existing automation pipelines while also blending down their total cost of RPA ownership. As existing licenses come up for renewal, OpenBots will continue strategically migrating license-heavy workflows to their platform.

The Everest Group studied 23 RPA technology providers and categorized them as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. The research helps buyers select the right Intelligent Automation platform for their needs and is an overall gauge of performance in the industry.

The Everest Group has also positioned UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Microsoft, SS&C Blue Prism, and NICE as Leaders after years of dominating the market.

Both UiPath and OpenBots are robust enterprise-grade platforms for automating business processes. They both provide essential tools that enable the development and management of a digital workforce (RPA bots). Still, the zero-bot licensing model of OpenBots adds a decisive advantage in the scalability of automated processes.

The value of this platform feature is becoming evident as OpenBots gains more and more traction. Automation pipelines built on UiPath tend to be less ROI-positive due to the expensive licensing cost to orchestrate them. RPA bots historically come with a costly price tag, but OpenBots offers relief at a fraction of the cost of any enterprise platform in the market.

