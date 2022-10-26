Eat & Beyond’s Beyond Moo Launches Kids Size Oatgurt Beverage

Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), an investment issuer focused on food technology and the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Beyond Moo Foods (“Beyond Moo”) is expanding its product line by adding a single-serve, oatgurt beverage for kids.



The new product line is now available at 116 stores and growing including Choices Markets, Healthy Planet, select Sobeys and Foodland locations, and a number of independent natural food stores.

Beyond Moo offers a complete line of oat-based dairy alternatives made from 100% Canadian oats. Its oatgurt beverage is a dairy-free, gluten-free, oat-based, yogurt drink that is low in sugar and provides probiotics, calcium, and vitamins in a delicious on-the-go format. It is available in two flavors: cherry and vanilla.

“The drinkable format means that it’s easy to toss into kids’ lunchboxes or take on the go,” said Yulia Weber, Founder of Beyond Moo. “One of the areas that we are focused on is expanding the product line to increase the opportunities that our customers have to enjoy the products. Single-serve and on-the-go formats are both convenient and versatile and represent a gap in the current plant-based product offerings on the market.”

Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global dairy alternatives market is projected to grow from US$25.19 billion in 2022 to US$61.43 billion by 2029.

“Oat-based dairy alternatives have quickly become a favorite among consumers, and that includes parents who are interested in integrating plant-based foods into their children’s diets as well,” added Michael Aucoin, CEO of Eat & Beyond. “I expect to see this trend continue to gain steam beyond the milk category and into the more innovative non-dairy yogurts, spreads and other product types.”

Beyond Moo’s full product line spans non-dairy yogurt, kefir, cream cheese style spreads, and butter. All of the products are dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, preservative-free, and made without artificial flavors.

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (“Eat & Beyond”) ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatandbeyond.com/

