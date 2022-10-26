Hamilton and Bionano Genomics Announce Commercial Availability of World’s First Ultra High Molecular Weight DNA Extraction Automation Solution for OGM

SAN DIEGO and RENO, Nev., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton and Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that the Long String VANTAGE, a system for automated, high throughput isolation of ultra high molecular weight (UHMW) DNA for use in optical genome mapping (OGM) is commercially available. The Long String VANTAGE is the result of collaborative development from the companies and features new and innovative tools and consumables used for consistent, high-quality UHMW DNA extraction using human blood samples. The Long String VANTAGE is expected to begin shipping in Q1 2023.



Since first announcing their collaboration at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference in June 2022, the companies have continued to test and refine their walk-away automation solution for UHMW DNA extraction. Hamilton’s Long String Genomics product program supports the extraction of UHMW DNA at increased scale. Initial testing has been performed on cell lines and blood samples, with bone marrow aspirates (BMA) and other sample types expected soon. Results also confirmed that labs can process up to 12 UHMW DNA samples per run and 24 UHMW DNA samples with high consistency and reproducibility in an eight-hour workday. The automated workflow marks a significant improvement over the manual method, dramatically reducing the hands-on time and the number of samples that can be purified to UHMW DNA.

The companies continue to collaborate with select clinical research laboratories to test and further develop applications with different sample types for the use of the Long String VANTAGE and the Bionano Prep SP kits. Ongoing developments will focus on the automation of UHMW DNA extraction from BMA. Hamilton plans to start taking orders for new solutions October 25, 2022. Bionano will support orders with modified and automation ready versions of the Bionano Prep SP reagent kits, and a modified compatible direct label and stain (DLS) kit.

“We believe today marks an important day for anyone seeking to implement OGM at scale, with the announcement of commercial availability of the first automated solution for UMHW DNA isolation. The analysis of UHMW DNA can provide a more thorough way of detecting genomic aberrations that may be missed by traditional cytogenetic methods. Bionano and Hamilton look forward to seeing customers benefit from this solution in the coming months, which can reduce time-to-results, reduce hands-on-time and improve OGM performance by standardizing the process of UHMW DNA isolation,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is a leading global manufacturer, providing automated liquid handling workstations and laboratory automation technology to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, Hamilton products incorporate patented liquid handling technologies into a portfolio that includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions. Known for advancing life science, clinical diagnostics, forensics and biotechnology industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance, and flexibility. Ensuring a continuous commitment to quality, Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Reno, Nevada and Bonaduz, Switzerland and has earned a global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world. www.hamiltoncompany.com/robotics

About Bionano Genomics, Inc.

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “can,” “expect,” “plan,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the anticipated benefits and improvements resulting from the use of Hamilton’s Long String VANTAGE, or the ability of that system to reliably and consistently isolate high quality and sufficient quantity of UHMW DNA for use with OGM. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies; failure of the Long String VANTAGE to provide the anticipated benefits described in this press release; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

