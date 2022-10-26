It’s Baaaaaack! Super League’s Popular Minehaunt Spooktacular Returns For a Third Year - This Time Across Multiple Metaverse Platforms

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in metaverse gaming, today announced the return for the third year of Minehaunt Spooktacular, the company’s hugely successful Halloween initiative. Presented in partnership with Netflix, this year’s event is bigger and better than ever before as - for the first time - kids and adults alike can engage in all the spooky fun across multiple platforms - Minecraft AND Roblox, as well as on TikTok!





Through our strategic partnership with Venatus , this spook-tastic immersive experience, online now, features characters from Netflix’s upcoming stop-motion animated feature Wendell & Wild . Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Angela Bassett and Lyric Ross, the film shares the story of two scheming demons who strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living. Inside Minehut , Super League’s thriving Minecraft community, players can enjoy a challenging parkour course and complete a scavenger hunt to unlock the characters Wendell and Wild for their avatar, little demons who sit on your shoulder and travel with you anywhere you want to go in Minehut.

In Roblox, multiple game developers have chosen to support Minehaunt Spooktacular by using Super League’s innovative 3D interactive tools to enable Wendell & Wild’s characters to come to life in front of a player’s eyes every time a player passes by. As the players encounter pre-programmed dialogue boxes that trigger exciting and fun conversation, they can get to know and start bonding with the film’s colorful characters prior to the film’s October 28 release. And for those who love a freaky face filter, starting October 28th Spooktacular will feature a custom filter featuring Kat, a character from the film, exclusively on TikTok.

“For this, the third year of Minehaunt Spooktacular, we’ve pulled out all the stops to create a multi-metaverse, cross platform experience,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Netflix as a partner has truly taken the thrills and chills to the next level.”

Super League continues to be a leader in the gaming metaverse, with the consistent delivery of exciting and immersive events supported by innovative marketers and amplification campaigns. Consumers have come to expect rich experiences featuring compelling content, exciting competitions and much more. This, combined with Super League’s full suite of monetization and measurement tools that come fully equipped with robust performance analytics around key metrics, including engagement rate, response rate, chat time, exposure time, reach, and complete audience demographics, makes it possible for metaverse gaming creators and experience developers to support their passion while finding optimal ways to delight their audience. Super League’s owned and operated game worlds serve as a leading launchpad for brands and creators to accelerate their success in the gaming metaverse.

Players can log on and play now at go.minehut.com/spooktacular2022 .

