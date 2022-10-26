Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $4.7 million, or 69.11%, compared to net income of $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, representing a 69.47% decrease from diluted earnings per share of $3.21 for the prior quarter. Lower quarter over quarter net earnings were a result of higher provision expense centered around one loan relationship that management identified as having significant cash flow and collateral weaknesses. Management was proactive in identifying and charging off all amounts owed under the relationship. The amount of this charge-off was $3.1 million, which together with additional provision driven by loan growth resulted in total provision expense for the quarter of $3.8 million versus $375 thousand in the previous quarter.

“The company’s profitability was impacted during the quarter due to setting aside additional loan loss reserves. Management is confident that this was an isolated incident and is not indicative of weakness in our overall loan portfolio.” said Spence Mullis, CEO and Chairman. “Maintaining strong credit quality, practices, and solid reserves is always front and center for our management team, and we will continue to use this situation as an opportunity to improve. While credit costs were higher during the quarter, the company’s core operating earnings remain solid.”

The bank’s net interest margin compressed slightly to 4.12% at September 30, 2022 from 4.14% at June 30, 2022. Net interest income (before provision) during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 remained strong at $13.9 million and was in line with that of the prior quarter ending June 30, 2022 of $14.1 million. Loans grew by $20.6 million during the quarter, an annualized increase of 8.16%. Management has been pleased at how our lenders have been able to price loans in this rising rate environment. The weighted average yield on new and renewed loans of $139 million booked during the third quarter was 5.91% compared to the weighted average yield of 4.71% on $208 million booked in the second quarter of 2022.

Total deposits were relatively unchanged between the second and third quarter. The bank increased deposit rates in July, which resulted in an increase in the cost of funds of 27 basis points for the quarter. Interest bearing demand deposits fell by $12 million and certificates of deposit fell by $6 million during the quarter.  Management expects increased pressure on the net interest margin in future quarters due to continued competition for deposits in a rising rate environment.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 0.44% to $160 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $159 million as of June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $70.01 as of September 30, 2022, a 0.70% increase from $69.52 per share on June 30, 2022. On October 19, 2022, the board of directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th (unchanged from the dividends paid in the first and second quarters).

While the bank had higher credit charges during the quarter, overall asset quality improved as the bank’s adversely classified coverage ratio improved to 5.59% as of September 30, 2022, versus 6.82% as of June 30, 2022. Provision for loan losses was $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 versus $375 thousand for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.27% as of September 30, 2022, versus 1.24% as of June 30, 2022.

“Our team is focused on finishing the year strong. We have invested in and are implementing technology solutions that are targeted at growing core deposits and improving delivery channels in retail lending. We believe these solutions will drive additional success for our customers and the bank.” said Mullis.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

  
  
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. 
AND SUBSIDIARIES 
             
Consolidating Balance Sheet 
    
             
             
   September 30, June 30,     September 30,
    2022   2022  Change % Change  2021  
   (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)  
 ASSETS           
            `
 Cash and due from banks $61,031,336  $74,271,951  $(13,240,615) -17.83% $98,488,262  
 Federal funds sold  24,137,905   18,873,609   5,264,296  27.89%  67,966,892  
     Total cash and cash equivalents  85,169,241   93,145,560   (7,976,319) -8.56%  166,455,154  
             
 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks  100,000   350,000   (250,000) (71.43%)  350,000  
 Securities available for sale, at fair value  --   --   --  --   253,026,739  
 Securities held to maturity, at cost  266,551,405   275,498,923   (8,947,518) (3.25%)  13,220,095  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost  1,494,400   744,500   749,900  100.73%  624,200  
             
 Loans, net of unearned income  1,030,422,253   1,009,838,142   20,584,111  2.04%  882,889,280  
 Less-allowance for loan losses  (13,027,473)  (12,519,189)  (508,284) 4.06%  (12,125,731) 
     Loans, net  1,017,394,780   997,318,953   20,075,827  2.01%  870,763,549  
             
 Bank premises and equipment, net  14,018,310   14,721,005   (702,695) -4.77%  15,127,699  
 ROU assets for operating lease, net  1,569,358   1,061,310   508,048  47.87%  420,363  
 Goodwill  9,361,704   9,361,704   --  --   9,361,770  
 Intangible assets, net  2,110,003   2,196,485   (86,482) -3.94%  2,456,370  
 Other real estate and foreclosed assets  3,774,402   3,751,184   23,218  0.62%  5,470,761  
 Accrued interest receivable  4,737,122   4,685,278   51,844  1.11%  4,670,208  
 Cash surrender value of life insurance  14,244,800   14,153,898   90,902  0.64%  13,889,164  
 Other assets  14,373,367   14,274,462   98,905  0.69%  10,057,607  
       Total Assets $1,434,898,892  $1,431,263,262  $3,635,630  0.25% $1,365,893,679  
             
             
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
             
 Deposits:           
    Non-interest bearing $368,015,994  $367,004,039  $1,011,955  0.28% $331,663,248  
    Interest bearing  870,746,377   871,719,946   (973,569) -0.11%  854,987,023  
    1,238,762,371   1,238,723,985   38,386  0.00%  1,186,650,271  
             
 Other borrowed funds  28,808,031   28,789,380   18,651  0.06%  28,733,428  
 Lease liability for operating lease  1,569,358   1,061,310   508,048  47.87%  420,363  
 Accrued interest payable  306,662   106,192   200,470  188.78%  146,945  
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities  5,784,488   3,616,439   2,168,049  59.95%  7,137,289  
             
         Total liabilities  1,275,230,910   1,272,297,306   2,933,604  0.23%  1,223,088,296  
             
 Shareholders' Equity:           
    Common stock  2,171,665   2,171,665   -  0.00%  2,151,398  
    Paid in capital surplus  41,086,276   41,391,867   (305,591) -0.74%  39,735,842  
    Retained earnings  100,832,787   101,723,321   (890,534) -0.88%  80,874,167  
    Current year earnings  14,464,536   12,363,616   2,100,920  16.99%  16,863,337  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  2,809,715   3,009,031   (199,316) -6.62%  4,845,836  
    Treasury Stock, at cost 54,744 shares  (1,696,997)  (1,693,544)  (3,453) 0.20%  (1,665,197) 
       Total shareholders' equity  159,667,982   158,965,956   702,026  0.44%  142,805,383  
             
       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,434,898,892  $1,431,263,262   3,635,630  0.25% $1,365,893,679  
             
             



MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
Consolidating Statement of Income
 
             
             
   September 30, June 30,     September 30,
    2022  2022 Change % Change  2021 
   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)     (Unaudited) 
 Interest and Dividend Income:           
    Interest and fees on loans $13,401,241 $12,916,106 $485,135  3.76% $12,642,615 
    Interest income on securities  1,882,931  1,809,274  73,657  4.07%  1,580,691 
    Income on federal funds sold  58,422  18,380  40,042  217.86%  21,720 
    Income on time deposits held in other banks  284,617  145,381  139,236  95.77%  29,479 
    Other interest and dividend income  53,095  49,189  3,906  7.94%  51,191 
           Total interest and dividend income  15,680,306  14,938,330  741,976  4.97%  14,325,696 
             
 Interest Expense:           
    Deposits  1,298,347  485,077  813,270  167.66%  515,038 
    Interest on other borrowed funds  433,142  398,866  34,276  8.59%  389,377 
    Interest on federal funds purchased  2,854  --  2,854     -- 
     Total interest expense  1,734,343  883,943  850,400  96.21%  904,415 
             
 Net interest income before provision for loan losses  13,945,963  14,054,387  (108,424) -0.77%  13,421,281 
 Less-provision for loan losses  3,750,000  375,000  3,375,000  900.00%  450,000 
        Net interest income after provision for loan losses  10,195,963  13,679,387  (3,483,424) -25.46%  12,971,281 
             
 Noninterest Income:           
    Service charges on deposit accounts  639,971  628,174  11,797  1.88%  517,470 
    Other service charges, commissions and fees  411,386  472,427  (61,041) -12.92%  488,866 
    Gain on sales of foreclosed assets  --  290,564  (290,564) -100.00%  -- 
    Increase in CSV of life insurance  90,902  88,800  2,102  2.37%  90,712 
    Other income  70,907  7,992  62,915  787.22%  247,726 
           Total noninterest income  1,213,166  1,487,957  (274,791) -18.47%  1,344,774 
             
 Noninterest Expense:           
    Salaries and employee benefits  4,499,343  4,516,545  (17,202) -0.38%  4,648,196 
    Occupancy and equipment expenses, net  618,367  543,815  74,552  13.71%  575,664 
    Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate  995  --  995     4,580 
    Loss on sales of premises and equipment  220,280  --  220,280     -- 
    Other expenses  3,401,150  2,883,858  517,292  17.94%  2,740,932 
           Total noninterest expense  8,740,135  7,944,218  795,917  10.02%  7,969,372 
             
 Income Before Income Taxes  2,668,994  7,223,126  (4,554,132) -63.05%  6,346,683 
    Provision for income taxes  568,076  420,925  147,151  34.96%  163,153 
             
 Net Income $2,100,918 $6,802,201  (4,701,283) -69.11% $6,183,530 
             
             
 Earnings per common share:           
    Basic $0.98 $3.21  (2.23) -69.47% $2.94 
    Diluted $0.98 $3.21  (2.23) -69.47% $2.94 
             



      
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES 
          
Selected Financial Information
          
      Quarter Ending  
          
      September 30,June 30,September 30, 
       2022  2022  2021  
Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) 
          
          
Per Share Data         
Basic Earnings per Common Share     $0.98 $3.21 $2.93  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share      0.98  3.21  2.93  
Dividends per Common Share      0.44  0.44  0.38  
Book Value per Common Share      75.42  74.97  67.99  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share      70.01  69.52  62.36  
          
          
          
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding     $2,116,463 $2,112,305 $2,102,876  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding     $2,116,921 $2,120,374 $2,100,471  
          
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)         
Return on Average Assets      0.80% 2.08% 1.97% 
Return on Average Equity      6.34% 16.93% 16.56% 
Equity/Assets      12.49% 12.44% 11.77% 
Yield on Earning Assets      4.50% 4.29% 4.26% 
Cost of Funds      0.43% 0.16% 0.17% 
Net Interest Margin      4.12% 4.14% 4.10% 
Efficiency Ratio      52.80% 48.06% 52.12% 
          
Credit Metrics         
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans      1.27% 1.24% 1.37% 
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans*      1.27% 1.24% 1.41% 
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital         
plus Allowance for Loan Losses      5.59% 6.82% 8.04% 
          
          
* Excludes PPP Loans   
 

 

 

        











        

            

            
