Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $4.7 million, or 69.11%, compared to net income of $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, representing a 69.47% decrease from diluted earnings per share of $3.21 for the prior quarter. Lower quarter over quarter net earnings were a result of higher provision expense centered around one loan relationship that management identified as having significant cash flow and collateral weaknesses. Management was proactive in identifying and charging off all amounts owed under the relationship. The amount of this charge-off was $3.1 million, which together with additional provision driven by loan growth resulted in total provision expense for the quarter of $3.8 million versus $375 thousand in the previous quarter.



“The company’s profitability was impacted during the quarter due to setting aside additional loan loss reserves. Management is confident that this was an isolated incident and is not indicative of weakness in our overall loan portfolio.” said Spence Mullis, CEO and Chairman. “Maintaining strong credit quality, practices, and solid reserves is always front and center for our management team, and we will continue to use this situation as an opportunity to improve. While credit costs were higher during the quarter, the company’s core operating earnings remain solid.”

The bank’s net interest margin compressed slightly to 4.12% at September 30, 2022 from 4.14% at June 30, 2022. Net interest income (before provision) during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 remained strong at $13.9 million and was in line with that of the prior quarter ending June 30, 2022 of $14.1 million. Loans grew by $20.6 million during the quarter, an annualized increase of 8.16%. Management has been pleased at how our lenders have been able to price loans in this rising rate environment. The weighted average yield on new and renewed loans of $139 million booked during the third quarter was 5.91% compared to the weighted average yield of 4.71% on $208 million booked in the second quarter of 2022.

Total deposits were relatively unchanged between the second and third quarter. The bank increased deposit rates in July, which resulted in an increase in the cost of funds of 27 basis points for the quarter. Interest bearing demand deposits fell by $12 million and certificates of deposit fell by $6 million during the quarter. Management expects increased pressure on the net interest margin in future quarters due to continued competition for deposits in a rising rate environment.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 0.44% to $160 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $159 million as of June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $70.01 as of September 30, 2022, a 0.70% increase from $69.52 per share on June 30, 2022. On October 19, 2022, the board of directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th (unchanged from the dividends paid in the first and second quarters).

While the bank had higher credit charges during the quarter, overall asset quality improved as the bank’s adversely classified coverage ratio improved to 5.59% as of September 30, 2022, versus 6.82% as of June 30, 2022. Provision for loan losses was $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 versus $375 thousand for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.27% as of September 30, 2022, versus 1.24% as of June 30, 2022.

“Our team is focused on finishing the year strong. We have invested in and are implementing technology solutions that are targeted at growing core deposits and improving delivery channels in retail lending. We believe these solutions will drive additional success for our customers and the bank.” said Mullis.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 Change % Change 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS ` Cash and due from banks $ 61,031,336 $ 74,271,951 $ (13,240,615 ) -17.83 % $ 98,488,262 Federal funds sold 24,137,905 18,873,609 5,264,296 27.89 % 67,966,892 Total cash and cash equivalents 85,169,241 93,145,560 (7,976,319 ) -8.56 % 166,455,154 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 350,000 (250,000 ) (71.43 %) 350,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value -- -- -- -- 253,026,739 Securities held to maturity, at cost 266,551,405 275,498,923 (8,947,518 ) (3.25 %) 13,220,095 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,494,400 744,500 749,900 100.73 % 624,200 Loans, net of unearned income 1,030,422,253 1,009,838,142 20,584,111 2.04 % 882,889,280 Less-allowance for loan losses (13,027,473 ) (12,519,189 ) (508,284 ) 4.06 % (12,125,731 ) Loans, net 1,017,394,780 997,318,953 20,075,827 2.01 % 870,763,549 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,018,310 14,721,005 (702,695 ) -4.77 % 15,127,699 ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,569,358 1,061,310 508,048 47.87 % 420,363 Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 -- -- 9,361,770 Intangible assets, net 2,110,003 2,196,485 (86,482 ) -3.94 % 2,456,370 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 3,774,402 3,751,184 23,218 0.62 % 5,470,761 Accrued interest receivable 4,737,122 4,685,278 51,844 1.11 % 4,670,208 Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,244,800 14,153,898 90,902 0.64 % 13,889,164 Other assets 14,373,367 14,274,462 98,905 0.69 % 10,057,607 Total Assets $ 1,434,898,892 $ 1,431,263,262 $ 3,635,630 0.25 % $ 1,365,893,679 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 368,015,994 $ 367,004,039 $ 1,011,955 0.28 % $ 331,663,248 Interest bearing 870,746,377 871,719,946 (973,569 ) -0.11 % 854,987,023 1,238,762,371 1,238,723,985 38,386 0.00 % 1,186,650,271 Other borrowed funds 28,808,031 28,789,380 18,651 0.06 % 28,733,428 Lease liability for operating lease 1,569,358 1,061,310 508,048 47.87 % 420,363 Accrued interest payable 306,662 106,192 200,470 188.78 % 146,945 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,784,488 3,616,439 2,168,049 59.95 % 7,137,289 Total liabilities 1,275,230,910 1,272,297,306 2,933,604 0.23 % 1,223,088,296 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,171,665 2,171,665 - 0.00 % 2,151,398 Paid in capital surplus 41,086,276 41,391,867 (305,591 ) -0.74 % 39,735,842 Retained earnings 100,832,787 101,723,321 (890,534 ) -0.88 % 80,874,167 Current year earnings 14,464,536 12,363,616 2,100,920 16.99 % 16,863,337 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,809,715 3,009,031 (199,316 ) -6.62 % 4,845,836 Treasury Stock, at cost 54,744 shares (1,696,997 ) (1,693,544 ) (3,453 ) 0.20 % (1,665,197 ) Total shareholders' equity 159,667,982 158,965,956 702,026 0.44 % 142,805,383 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,434,898,892 $ 1,431,263,262 3,635,630 0.25 % $ 1,365,893,679







MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 Change % Change 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,401,241 $ 12,916,106 $ 485,135 3.76 % $ 12,642,615 Interest income on securities 1,882,931 1,809,274 73,657 4.07 % 1,580,691 Income on federal funds sold 58,422 18,380 40,042 217.86 % 21,720 Income on time deposits held in other banks 284,617 145,381 139,236 95.77 % 29,479 Other interest and dividend income 53,095 49,189 3,906 7.94 % 51,191 Total interest and dividend income 15,680,306 14,938,330 741,976 4.97 % 14,325,696 Interest Expense: Deposits 1,298,347 485,077 813,270 167.66 % 515,038 Interest on other borrowed funds 433,142 398,866 34,276 8.59 % 389,377 Interest on federal funds purchased 2,854 -- 2,854 -- Total interest expense 1,734,343 883,943 850,400 96.21 % 904,415 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,945,963 14,054,387 (108,424 ) -0.77 % 13,421,281 Less-provision for loan losses 3,750,000 375,000 3,375,000 900.00 % 450,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,195,963 13,679,387 (3,483,424 ) -25.46 % 12,971,281 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 639,971 628,174 11,797 1.88 % 517,470 Other service charges, commissions and fees 411,386 472,427 (61,041 ) -12.92 % 488,866 Gain on sales of foreclosed assets -- 290,564 (290,564 ) -100.00 % -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 90,902 88,800 2,102 2.37 % 90,712 Other income 70,907 7,992 62,915 787.22 % 247,726 Total noninterest income 1,213,166 1,487,957 (274,791 ) -18.47 % 1,344,774 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,499,343 4,516,545 (17,202 ) -0.38 % 4,648,196 Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 618,367 543,815 74,552 13.71 % 575,664 Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate 995 -- 995 4,580 Loss on sales of premises and equipment 220,280 -- 220,280 -- Other expenses 3,401,150 2,883,858 517,292 17.94 % 2,740,932 Total noninterest expense 8,740,135 7,944,218 795,917 10.02 % 7,969,372 Income Before Income Taxes 2,668,994 7,223,126 (4,554,132 ) -63.05 % 6,346,683 Provision for income taxes 568,076 420,925 147,151 34.96 % 163,153 Net Income $ 2,100,918 $ 6,802,201 (4,701,283 ) -69.11 % $ 6,183,530 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 3.21 (2.23 ) -69.47 % $ 2.94 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 3.21 (2.23 ) -69.47 % $ 2.94





