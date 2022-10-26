'Today's Homeowner' Returns for Its Historic 25th Season

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford," the two-time Emmy-nominated, nationally syndicated TV show, premieres its historic 25th season this week.

About 'Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford' TV Show

Heading into the 25th season, "Today's Homeowner" — known for its practical, trustworthy, and fresh home improvement advice for real homeowners' renovations and DIY adventures — will broadcast to 1.6+ million loyal weekly viewers across the country, making it the largest, longest-running nationally syndicated home improvement television show in the U.S. to date.

"Reaching 25 years on air with 'Today's Homeowner' is a huge milestone for the brand. It shows how we can adapt, grow, and remain consistent with realistic, current information about home improvement and maintenance," states Danny Lipford, the series' host. "We will continue our commitment to homeowners and fans by providing what keeps them coming back each season — entertaining, trusted home improvement advice."

The show currently airs in 207 of the 210 available Nielsen markets with over 91% coverage of the nation. It also airs in Canada on The Rural Channel.

The previous 24 seasons of "Today's Homeowner" (550+ episodes) will continue to be available on free streaming and linear platforms.

What's New for Season 25

The "Today's Homeowner" 25th season kicks off the week of Oct. 24 with its premiere episode, "A More Inviting Entrance." Danny and Chelsea help a first-time homeowner in Mobile, Alabama, boost the style and curb appeal of her home's entryway. The remarkable transition turns an outdated space into a patio oasis perfect for entertaining guests.

Fans can look forward to some of these exciting episodes this season:

Guest Room Makeover

Closet Wars: A His & Her Closet Renovation

Patio Upgrade

Our most popular national contest: Backyard Paradise Makeover

In addition to the show's longstanding success, "Today's Homeowner" is marking the 25th season with a new, enhanced logo and branding refresh. The new logo features silver to symbolize the 25th anniversary of airtime and bold, iconic red to pay tribute to the original logo created in 1997.

Fans can follow and engage with the hashtag #THSeason25 on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to keep up with the brand's trending topics.

As part of the season 25 celebration, the brand is planning a special community service project in Mobile, Alabama, where the show is produced.

About Today's Homeowner Media

Today's Homeowner is a trusted home improvement authority delivering fresh, practical, original advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the top-rated, nationally syndicated "Today's Homeowner" television show, now in its 25th season, and its radio counterpart, the nationally syndicated "Today's Homeowner" radio show.

Additionally, the media brand hosts the top home enthusiast destination website, TodaysHomeowner.com, the weekly "Today's Homeowner" Podcast, robust social media channels, and the award-winning lifestyle blog and web series "Checking In With Chelsea." 3 Echoes Content Studio creates multi-media content strategy and assets for Today's Homeowner Media as well as an impressive national clientele.

