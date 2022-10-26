CTS Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Executing diversification strategy to deliver revenue and earnings growth

Lisle, Illinois, UNITED STATES

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom engineered solutions that “Sense, Connect and Move,” today announced third quarter 2022 results.

“We delivered strong results in the third quarter, increasing revenue by 24% while expanding Adjusted EBITDA margin by 60-basis points. Our advanced materials expertise, coupled with the strength of our commercial teams, are helping to accelerate our diversification into non-transportation end markets, enabling CTS’ performance in an uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO. “We look forward to continued execution of our strategic priorities to further strengthen our financial profile, positioning CTS for long-term profitable growth.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Sales were $151.9 million, up 24% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets increased 22.5%, and sales to the transportation end market increased 25.7% over the same period.
  • Net income was $11.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a $63.9 million net loss, or $(1.97) per share, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.62, up from $0.46 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.3% compared to 21.7% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Operating cash flow was $60.4 million compared to $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, which includes $34 million from termination of the US pension plan.

2022 Guidance

Including the recent Ferroperm acquisition, CTS now expects full year 2022 sales to be in the range of $585 – $595 million, updated from the previous guidance of $570 – $600 million, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.40 – $2.55, unchanged from the prior guidance. Management continues to monitor the potential impact of the challenging supply situation, macro-economic environment, and geopolitical events on this guidance.

Conference Call and Supplemental Materials

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. (EDT) today. The dial-in number for the U.S. and Canada is 844-200-6205 (+1 929-526-1599, if calling from outside the U.S. and Canada). The passcode is 336733. In addition, the Company will be using a supplemental slide presentation that will be referred to during the call. The presentation and a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from CTS’ website at https://www.ctscorp.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause CTS’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Examples of factors that may affect future operating results and financial condition include, but are not limited to: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CTS’ business, results of operations or financial condition, including supply chain disruption; changes in the economy generally, including inflationary and/or recessionary conditions, and in respect to the business in which CTS operates; unanticipated issues in integrating acquisitions, including TEWA Temperature Sensors and Ferroperm Piezoceramics; the results of actions to reposition CTS’ business; rapid technological change; general market conditions in the transportation, as well as conditions in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets; reliance on key customers; unanticipated public health crises, natural disasters or other events; environmental compliance and remediation expenses; the ability to protect CTS’ intellectual property; pricing pressures and demand for CTS’ products; and risks associated with CTS’ international operations, including trade and tariff barriers, exchange rates and political and geopolitical risks (including, without limitation, the potential impact U.S./China relations and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may have on our business, results of operations and financial condition). Many of these, and other risks and uncertainties, are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with the SEC. CTS undertakes no obligation to publicly update CTS’ forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS’ management believes that non-GAAP financial measures can be useful to investors in analyzing CTS’ financial performance and results of operations over time. CTS recommends that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.

The information in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share, debt to capitalization ratio, controllable working capital ratio, and free cash flow. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations.

CTS believes that adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings and, adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of CTS’ core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations or were not part of CTS’ business operations during a comparable period.

CTS believes that debt to capitalization ratio is a measurement of financial leverage and provides an insight into the financial structure of CTS and its financial strength. CTS believes the controllable working capital ratio provides an objective measure of the efficiency with which CTS manages its short-term capital needs. CTS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.

CTS believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Note that CTS’ definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

CTS does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because CTS is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition related costs, foreign exchange rates and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of CTS' control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, CTS is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2022		  September 30,
2021		  September 30,
2022		  September 30,
2021		 
Net sales $151,911  $122,382  $444,588  $380,394 
Cost of goods sold  98,565   76,720   285,054   244,446 
Gross margin  53,346   45,662   159,534   135,948 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  24,003   19,922   68,029   59,184 
Research and development expenses  6,207   6,454   18,695   18,170 
Restructuring charges  492   319   1,434   551 
Operating earnings  22,644   18,967   71,376   58,043 
Other (expense) income:            
Interest expense  (342)  (514)  (1,490)  (1,577)
Interest income  167   230   610   689 
Other (expense), net  (5,171)  (108,502)  (10,530)  (132,786)
Total other (expense), net  (5,346)  (108,786)  (11,410)  (133,674)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes  17,298   (89,819)  59,966   (75,631)
Income tax expense (benefit)  5,500   (25,923)  15,331   (24,600)
Net earnings (loss)  11,798   (63,896)  44,635   (51,031)
Earnings (loss) per share:            
Basic $0.37  $(1.97) $1.39  $(1.58)
Diluted $0.37  $(1.97) $1.38  $(1.58)
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:  31,865   32,379   32,018   32,365 
Effect of dilutive securities  225      220    
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:  32,090   32,379   32,238   32,365 
Cash dividends declared per share $0.04  $0.04  $0.12  $0.12 



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)

  (Unaudited)    
  September 30,
2022		  December 31,
2021		 
ASSETS      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $147,908  $141,465 
Accounts receivable, net  97,004   82,191 
Inventories, net  63,465   49,506 
Other current assets  18,020   15,927 
Total current assets  326,397   289,089 
Property, plant and equipment, net  95,906   96,876 
Operating lease assets, net  22,630   21,594 
Other Assets      
Prepaid pension asset  5   49,382 
Goodwill  138,945   109,798 
Other intangible assets, net  106,207   69,888 
Deferred income taxes  22,992   25,415 
Other  21,597   2,420 
Total other assets  289,746   256,903 
Total Assets $734,679  $664,462 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable $65,687  $55,537 
Operating lease obligations  3,532   3,393 
Accrued payroll and benefits  16,979   18,418 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  35,741   36,718 
Total current liabilities  121,939   114,066 
Long-term debt  85,478   50,000 
Long-term operating lease obligations  22,097   21,354 
Long-term pension obligations  6,248   6,886 
Deferred income taxes  5,515   5,894 
Other long-term obligations  2,790   2,684 
Total Liabilities  244,067   200,884 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Shareholders’ Equity      
Common stock  316,520   314,620 
Additional contributed capital  44,659   42,549 
Retained earnings  533,036   492,242 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,849)  (4,525)
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock  885,366   844,886 
Treasury stock  (394,754)  (381,308)
Total shareholders’ equity  490,612   463,578 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $734,679  $664,462 



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(In millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Gross Margin

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
Gross margin $53.3  $45.7  $159.5  $135.9  $184.6  $139.1  $157.6 
Adjustments to reported gross margin:                     
Inventory fair value step-up $2.2  $  $3.3  $  $  $  $ 
                      
Adjusted gross margin $55.6  $45.7  $162.9  $135.9  $184.6  $139.1  $157.6 
                      
Net sales $151.9  $122.4  $444.6  $380.4  $512.9  $424.1  $469.0 
                      
Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales  36.6%  37.3%  36.6%  35.7%  36.0%  32.8%  33.6%


Adjusted Operating Earnings

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
Operating earnings $22.6  $19.0  $71.4  $58.0  $76.5  $45.1  $53.8 
Adjustments to reported operating earnings:                     
Restructuring charges  0.5   0.3   1.4   0.6   1.7   1.8   7.4 
Environmental charges  0.3   0.4   1.8   0.9   2.3   2.8   2.3 
Legal settlement                 (0.5)
Acquisition-related costs       0.8        0.3   0.7 
Inventory fair value step-up  2.2      3.3             
Costs of tax improvement initiatives                    0.1 
Total adjustments to reported operating earnings $3.0  $0.7  $7.3  $1.4  $3.9  $4.9  $10.0 
                      
Adjusted operating earnings $25.7  $19.7  $78.7  $59.4  $80.4  $50.0  $63.8 
                      
Net sales $151.9  $122.4  $444.6  $380.4  $512.9  $424.1  $469.0 
                      
Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales  16.9%  16.1%  17.7%  15.6%  15.7%  11.8%  13.6%

Adjusted EBITDA

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
Net earnings (loss) $11.8  $(63.9) $44.6  $(51.0) $(41.9) $34.7  $36.1 
                      
Depreciation and amortization expense  8.0   6.7   21.7   20.2   26.9   26.7   24.6 
Interest expense  0.3   0.5   1.5   1.6   2.1   3.3   2.6 
Tax expense (benefit)  5.5   (25.9)  15.3   (24.6)  (19.0)  10.8   14.1 
                      
EBITDA  25.6   (82.6)  83.2   (53.8)  (31.8)  75.4   77.5 
                      
Adjustments to EBITDA:                     
Restructuring charges  0.5   0.3   1.4   0.6   1.7   1.8   6.9 
Environmental charges  0.3   0.4   1.8   0.9   2.3   2.8   2.3 
Legal settlement                    (0.5)
Acquisition-related costs        2.5         0.3   0.7 
Inventory fair value step-up  2.2      3.3             
Costs of tax improvement initiatives                    0.1 
Non-cash pension expense  4.7   107.4   4.8   131.1   132.4   2.5   0.8 
Foreign currency loss (gain)  0.5   1.0   4.0   1.4   3.3   (5.3)  1.8 
                      
Total adjustments to EBITDA  8.2   109.2   17.8   134.0   139.7   2.1   12.0 
                      
Adjusted EBITDA $33.8  $26.6  $101.0  $80.2  $107.8  $77.5  $89.5 
                      
Net sales $151.9  $122.4  $444.6  $380.4  $512.9  $424.1  $469.0 
                      
Adjusted EBITDA margin  22.3%  21.7%  22.7%  21.1%  21.0%  18.3%  19.1%

Adjusted Net Earnings

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
Net earnings (loss) (A)  11.8  $(63.9) $44.6  $(51.0) $(41.9) $34.7  $36.1 
Adjustments to reported net earnings (loss):                     
Restructuring charges  0.5   0.3   1.4   0.6   1.7   1.8   7.4 
Environmental charges  0.3   0.4   1.8   0.9   2.3   2.8   2.3 
Legal settlement                  (0.5)
Acquisition-related costs        2.5        0.3   0.7 
Inventory fair value step-up  2.2      3.3          
Costs of tax improvement initiatives                  0.1 
Non-cash pension expense  4.7   107.4   4.8   131.1   132.4   2.5   0.8 
Foreign currency loss (gain)  0.5   1.0   4.0   1.4   3.3   (5.3)  1.8 
Total adjustments to reported net earnings (loss) $8.2  $109.2  $17.8  $134.0  $139.7  $2.1  $12.6 
Total adjustments, tax affected (B) $8.0  $84.3  $16.6  $103.5  $108.6  $0.4  $10.2 
                      
Tax adjustments:                     
Increase in valuation allowances              0.9   0.2   
Other discrete tax items     (5.4)     (5.4)  (4.7)  1.2   1.8 
Total tax adjustments (C) $  $(5.4) $  $(5.4) $(3.8) $1.4  $1.8 
Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) $19.8  $15.0  $61.3  $47.1  $63.0  $36.5  $48.1 
                      
Net sales $151.9  $122.4  $444.6  $380.4  $512.9  $424.1  $469.0 
                      
Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales  13.0%  12.3%  13.8%  12.4%  12.3%  8.6%  10.3%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.37  $(1.97) $1.38  $(1.58) $(1.30) $1.06  $1.09 
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings (loss) per share:                     
Restructuring charges  0.01   0.01   0.04   0.02   0.06   0.04   0.18 
Foreign currency loss (gain)  0.01   0.03   0.12   0.04   0.10   (0.16)  0.05 
Non-cash pension expense  0.16   2.54   0.16   3.10   3.13   0.06   0.02 
Environmental charges  0.01   0.01   0.04   0.02   0.05   0.07   0.05 
Acquisition-related costs        0.07        0.01   0.02 
Inventory fair value step-up  0.06      0.09          
Legal settlement                  (0.01)
Discrete tax items     (0.16)     (0.16)  (0.11)  0.04   0.05 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.62  $0.46  $1.90  $1.44  $1.93  $1.12  $1.45 

Debt to Capitalization

 September 30,  December 31, 
 2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
Total debt (A)$85.5  $50.0  $50.0  $54.6  $99.7 
Total shareholders' equity (B)$490.6  $457.4  $463.6  $423.7  $405.2 
Total capitalization (A+B)$576.1  $507.4  $513.6  $478.3  $504.9 
Total debt to capitalization 14.8%  9.9%  9.7%  11.4%  19.7%

Controllable Working Capital

 September 30,  December 31, 
 2022 2021  2021  2020  2019 
Net accounts receivable$97.0 $78.2  $82.2  $81.0  $78.0 
              
Net inventory$63.5 $50.9  $49.5  $45.9  $42.2 
              
Accounts payable$(65.7)$(49.0) $(55.5) $(50.5) $(48.2)
              
Controllable working capital$94.8 $80.1  $76.2  $76.4  $72.0 
              
Quarter sales$151.9 $122.4  $132.5  $123.0  $115.0 
Multiplied by 4 4  4   4   4   4 
Annualized sales$607.6 $489.5  $530.1  $492.1  $460.2 
              
Controllable working capital as a % of annualized net sales 15.6% 16.4%  14.4%  15.5%  15.7%

Free Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
Net cash provided by operating activities $60.4  $21.3  $95.7  $60.1  $86.1  $76.8  $64.4 
Capital expenditures  (2.3)  (4.2)  (9.3)  (8.1)  (15.6)  (14.9)  (21.7)
Free cash flow $58.1  $17.1  $86.5  $52.0  $70.5  $61.9  $42.7 

Capital Expenditures

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
Capital expenditures $2.3  $4.2  $9.3  $8.1  $15.6  $14.9  $21.7 
Net sales $151.9  $122.4  $444.6  $380.4  $512.9  $424.1  $469.0 
Capex as % of net sales  1.5%  3.4%  2.1%  2.1%  3.0%  3.5%  4.6%

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  2021  2020  2019 
Depreciation and amortization expense $8.0  $6.7  $21.7  $20.2  $26.9  $26.7  $24.6 
Stock-based compensation expense $2.2  $1.0  $5.8  $4.1  $6.1  $3.4  $5.0 

 