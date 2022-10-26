Otonomo Wins Top Recognition from 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards for “Fleet Management Innovation of the Year”

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced it has been awarded “Fleet Management Innovation of the Year'' by the 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. Launched this year, Otonomo’s Maintenance and Mileage dashboards bring new fleet management capabilities into the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform. The 360-degree view of all relevant connected vehicle data provides customers with a breadth of insights to easily and efficiently manage fleets of all sizes.

The latest fleet management innovations in the Otonomo platform include push notifications for maintenance issues and greater flexibility to perform deeper analyses on a vehicle’s mileage and distance, instrumental to enhancing key insights and data visualization capabilities for fleet managers. By helping fleet managers shift their focus from preventive to predictive fleet management, Otonomo’s fleet dashboards play an essential role in eliminating the growing barriers and complexities associated with fleet management. These capabilities allow customers to unlock access to accurate mobility data for connected vehicles and fleets and work together to deliver fleet-forward management solutions.

“At Otonomo, we’re changing the future of fleet management by making the next generation of software-based telematics a reality and advancing the fleet industry into the SaaS era. The Otonomo platform provides relevant software-based telematics solutions – without the need for hardware – for both electric and connected vehicles, helping companies derive unique insights. We are thankful to our partners and customers for the trust and for leading us to this recognition,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder at Otonomo. “As the connected vehicle space evolves, Otonomo is on the front lines, equipping fleet companies with high-quality OEM data and enabling them to fine tune their operations and generate valuable new revenue sources.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technologies. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from around the world.

“Fleet operators are becoming more data driven, now utilizing advanced data tools to improve their fleet operations and advance strategic initiatives. However, as vehicles become increasingly connected and produce higher volumes of data than ever before, fleet operators are actively looking for smarter and more efficient solutions to the increasing complexity of fleet management,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “With Otonomo, fleet operators get high-quality data that offers fleet management applications game-changing data quality and granularity. Fleets can operate more effectively, manage assets more efficiently, and enhance driver safety. Congratulations on being our choice for the ‘Fleet Management Innovation of the Year’ award.”



About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive and transportation technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has R&D centers in both Israel and the U.K. and locations in the United States, Germany and the U.K.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo, the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, the ability to successfully integrate Neura and The Floow, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.