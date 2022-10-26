Astec strengthens sustainability commitment joining NAPA Climate Initiative

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced it has joined The Road Forward, an industry-wide initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), to engage, educate, and empower the U.S. asphalt community to produce and construct net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050.



“Sustainability is embedded in our strategy,” said Jaco van der Merwe, Group President, Astec. “We have a responsibility to do what is right for society and our planet, and that includes doing our part to help combat climate change.”

Launched in January 2022, The Road Forward is a multi-year effort of collaboration and cooperation among the asphalt industry that will help pave the way toward innovation and implementation of sustainable solutions.

In supporting The Road Forward, Astec is providing industry leadership on climate action. The company’s support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in producing net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

“It is significant that Astec has committed to The Road Forward,” said NAPA President & CEO Audrey Copeland, PhD, PE. “Since its founding, the company has demonstrated leadership on issues that advance our industry, the communities they serve, and our shared climate. Astec’s support of The Road Forward propels our collective vision for the future: sustainable communities and commerce, connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements.”

Astec is a founding member of NAPA and has been a leader in the manufacture of environmentally friendly asphalt paving and production equipment, including sustainable solutions like Cold Planers and Double Barrel drum mixers.

“Our partnership with NAPA and The Road Forward reaffirms our public commitment to design and manufacture heavy equipment that helps promote a healthy environment for generations to come,” van der Merwe said.

For more information about The Road Forward, including details on the industry goals, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt pavement material producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts 1,100 companies as its members, was founded in 1955.

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Since 1972, Astec Industries, Inc. has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock to road solutions for our customers. United by our purpose - Built to Connect - Astec is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure Solutions includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions. Materials Solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Contact:

Brian Baker

External Communications Manager

bbaker@astecindustries.com

Mobile: +1.423.315.7177