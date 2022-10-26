MasterControl Honors Customers’ Achievements in Quality, Manufacturing, Analytics and Innovation at the Annual Masters of Excellence Gala.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a provider of quality and manufacturing software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced the 2022 Masters of Excellence Awards winners. The awards gala, which is part of the company’s Masters Summit 2022, recognizes customers that have excelled in innovation, digital transformation, and analytics.



The Masters of Excellence Quality Champion Award is the only award that goes to an individual and this year, Eli Tuber, a Solutions Architect with Carestream Health, was honored for his work with 4,000 end-users at the company, ensuring their experience with MasterControl is intuitive, valuable and effective. Tuber is a source of feedback for MasterControl, leading to several feature enhancements and product development efforts. Carestream Health is a global manufacturer of medical devices and X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing.

Noveome Biotherapeutics was honored with the Innovation Excellence Award for their ongoing efforts to bring a life-saving therapy to market for infants affected by Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC). This is the first major improvement for infants with the condition and their novel biologic holds significant clinical potential for NEC and a range of other, underserved conditions in areas of ophthalmology, neurology, dermatology and more. Noveome Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to change lives at a global scale.

Northeast Scientific took home the award for Digital Transformation in Manufacturing for their success integrating quality and manufacturing processes by implementing MasterControl’s digital quality management system (QMS) and manufacturing execution system (MES). Since implementing MasterControl, the company has completed more than 14,000 production records and streamlined processes allowing them to grow the business and compete more effectively in the market. Northeast Scientific is the market leader in high-end medical device reprocessing with seven devices available for commercial sale and many other products in development.

Thermo Fisher Scientific received the Excellence in Analytics Award for their work to make data accessible across the organization. The company relies on data and analytics to make timely and informed decisions and is enabling a sustainable quality and regulatory ecosystem through a controlled set of enterprise-wide solutions, of which MasterControl is a key component. As an early adopter of MasterControl Insights and continued partner in the development of the product, Thermo Fisher Scientific provides valuable feedback that will positively impact future product development for all users. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science. Their mission is to enable their customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.

“Each year, when we review the candidates for the Masters of Excellence Awards, I am amazed at the innovation and commitment of these companies to positively change lives with their products,” said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. “I am honored that our technology plays a role in their achievements, and I congratulate them all.”

The Masters of Excellence Awards Gala was hosted last evening as part of the company’s annual Masters Summit, a quality and manufacturing conference, which takes place every October. This year, MasterControl returned to a fully in-person event hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah.

