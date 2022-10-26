Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Testing Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Diagnostic Type (Lab Testing, Genetic Testing, Imaging Testing, Biomarkers Testing, In Vitro Diagnostic Testing, Biopsy and Others), By Technology, By Application, By End-User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing trend of unhealthy diet amongst the population and the growing number of cancer cases in the region.

This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, growing efforts undertaken by the government to create awareness regarding cancer, as well as to minimize the disease burden, are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market through 2027.

Surging demand for screening tools and techniques is further spurring the growth of the market. However, the high cost of diagnosis might hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, several side effects associated with imaging solutions are expected to impede the market's growth over the next few years.



The Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market is segmented on diagnostic type, technology, application, end-user, company, and country. Based on diagnostic type, the market is categorized into lab testing, genetic testing, imaging testing, biomarkers testing, in vitro diagnostic testing, biopsy, and others.

The imaging testing segment dominated the market until 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This dominance can be ascribed to the fact that imaging modalities such as computed tomography scans and magnetic resonance imaging are quick, non-invasive, and pain-free diagnostic solutions.

In addition to this, technological advancements in imaging modalities have contributed to the segmental growth. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and others.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of increased rates of adoption of technologically advanced imaging modalities and other devices which are used in the detection of cancer.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and new developments in order to expand their geographic reach and increase customer base.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market based on diagnostic type, technology, application, end-user, company, and country.

To identify dominant country or segment in the Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

To conduct pricing analysis for Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific cancer diagnostics market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Siemens AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

Illumina, Inc

Boehringer-Ingelheim International GmbH

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Diagnostic Type:

Lab Testing

Genetic Testing

Imaging Testing

Biomarkers Testing

In Vitro Diagnostic Testing

Biopsy

Others

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Technology:

Platform Based

Instrument Based

Tumor Biomarker Tests

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Application:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others

Asia-Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End-User:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Asia Pacific Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Country:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Thailand

