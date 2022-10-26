Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter Earnings

HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $8,109,000, which represents an increase of $1,128,000, or 16.2%, over the $6,981,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2021. The increase in earnings was due to a $1.2 million increase in net interest income, and a $750,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses during the three-months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $1.00 in the three-months ended September 30, 2022, which represents an increase from the $0.85 earned in the same period of 2021. The annualized returns on average assets and average tangible equity for the current three-month period were 1.57% and 21.48%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 15.78% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $22,093,000, which is $3,816,000, or 20.9%, higher than the same period of 2021. The increase in net income includes a $2,347,000 increase in net interest income, a $3,150,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses, and a $1,671,000 increase in total other income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $2.71 per share compared to $2.23 per share in the same 2021 period.

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $2.019 billion, with loans receivable of $1.432 billion, deposits of $1.769 billion and stockholders’ equity of $158.8 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $18,369,000, which represents an increase of $1,183,000, compared to the same period in 2021. A $157.7 million increase in average securities contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2022 period was 3.74%, compared to 3.61% for the similar period in 2021. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $51,734,000, an increase of $2,305,000, compared to the same period in 2021, due primarily to a $174.6 million increase in average securities. The net interest margin (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.52%, compared to 3.54% for the same period of 2021.

Total other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,178,000, compared to $2,159,000 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other income was $8,006,000, compared to $6,335,000 in the same period of 2021. The increase was due primarily to income recognized on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount.

Total other expenses were $10,139,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9,623,000 in the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other expenses were $30,768,000, compared to $28,567,000 for the same period in 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $1,208,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit costs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Donnelly commented, “Our results for the first nine months of 2022 reflect increasing net interest spreads due to rising interest rates, the higher level of interest earning assets, and reduced loan loss provisions related to our improved credit quality metrics. Our return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.44%, our fully-diluted earnings per share improved 21.5% compared to the same nine-month period of last year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong, which should bode well for future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands)Three months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
  2022 2021 2022 2021
Net interest income$18,170$16,989$51,164$48,817
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 199 197 570 612
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis$18,369$17,186$51,734$49,429

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
  Three months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)  2022  2021  2022  2021 
      
Average equity $179,398 $205,848 $187,183 $201,102 
      
Average goodwill and other intangibles  (29,605
)
 (29,712) (29,630) (29,757)
Average tangible equity

 $149,793 $176,136 $157,553 $171,345 



                
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.               
Consolidated Balance Sheets                
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)               
 (unaudited)               
  September 30           
   2022  2021            
ASSETS               
   Cash and due from banks $ 23,092  $28,353            
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks  17,785  191,580            
          Cash and cash equivalents  40,877  219,933            
                
  Securities available for sale  427,287  361,988            
  Loans receivable  1,432,288  1,371,002            
  Less: Allowance for loan losses  16,931  16,103            
     Net loans receivable  1,415,357  1,354,899            
  Regulatory stock, at cost  2,220  3,898            
  Bank premises and equipment, net  17,427  17,364            
  Bank owned life insurance  43,169  39,864            
  Foreclosed real estate owned  346  1,876            
  Accrued interest receivable  6,303  6,049            
  Goodwill  29,266  29,266            
  Other intangible assets  329  434            
  Other assets  36,289  18,120            
          TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,018,870  $2,053,691            
                
LIABILITIES               
   Deposits:               
     Non-interest bearing demand $ 453,560  $442,534            
     Interest-bearing  1,315,236  1,279,988            
          Total deposits  1,768,796  1,722,522            
  Short-term borrowings  71,754  78,246            
  Other borrowings  -  33,136            
  Accrued interest payable  1,425  1,341            
  Other liabilities  18,046  15,838            
            TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,860,021  1,851,083            
                
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY               
  Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -  -            
  Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,               
         authorized: 20,000,000 shares,               
         issued: 2022: 8,275,901 shares, 2021: 8,245,951 shares  828  825            
  Surplus  96,785  96,100            
  Retained earnings  125,243  105,668            
  Treasury stock, at cost: 2022: 130,046 shares, 2021: 51,568 shares (3,442) (1,423)           
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (60,565) 1,438            
           TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  158,849  202,608            
                
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND               
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,018,870  $2,053,691            
                
                
                
                
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.               
Consolidated Statements of Income                
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)               
  (unaudited)               
   Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30,     
   2022  2021    2022  2021      
INTEREST INCOME               
    Loans receivable, including fees$ 17,114 $16,859   $48,203 $49,107      
    Securities  2,473  1,468    6,564  3,936      
    Other  245  72    504  174      
         Total Interest income  19,832  18,399    55,271  53,217      
                
INTEREST EXPENSE               
   Deposits  1,557  1,167    3,699  3,627      
   Short-term borrowings  88  71    196  214      
   Other borrowings  17  172    212  559      
        Total Interest expense  1,662  1,410    4,107  4,400      
NET INTEREST INCOME  18,170  16,989    51,164  48,817      
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $ -  750    600  3,750      
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 18,170  16,239    50,564  45,067      
                
OTHER INCOME               
    Service charges and fees  1,346  1,485    4,292  4,268      
    Income from fiduciary activities  219  209    634  550      
    Net realized gains on sales of securities  -  35    -  56      
    Gains on sales of loans, net  1  39    1  177      
    Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned  -  31    427  31      
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies  267  200    892  767      
    Other  345  160    1,760  486      
           Total other income  2,178  2,159    8,006  6,335      
                
OTHER EXPENSES               
      Salaries and employee benefits  5,553  5,491    16,824  15,616      
      Occupancy, furniture and equipment  1,191  1,163    3,704  3,568      
      Data processing and related operations  736  594    2,031  1,760      
      Taxes, other than income  240  229    773  763      
      Professional fees  354  189    1,336  1,072      
      FDIC Insurance assessment  143  177    468  512      
      Foreclosed real estate  4  16    66  58      
      Amortization of intangibles  24  28    78  96      
      Other  1,894  1,736    5,488  5,122      
             Total other expenses  10,139  9,623    30,768  28,567      
                
INCOME BEFORE TAX  10,209  8,775    27,802  22,835      
INCOME TAX EXPENSE  2,100  1,794    5,709  4,558      
NET INCOME $ 8,109  $6,981    $22,093  $18,277      
                
Basic earnings per share$ 1.00 $0.85   $2.71 $2.23      
                
Diluted earnings per share$ 1.00 $0.85   $2.71 $2.23      
                
                
                
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.               
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)               
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)               
                
For the Three Months Ended September 30  2022  2021            
                
Net interest income $ 18,170  $16,989            
Net income  8,109  6,981            
                
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)  3.61% 3.49%           
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)  3.74% 3.61%           
Return on average assets  1.57% 1.36%           
Return on average equity  17.93% 13.50%           
Return on average tangible equity  21.48% 15.78%           
Basic earnings per share $ 1.00  $0.85            
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00  $0.85            
                
For the Nine Months Ended September 30  2022  2021            
                
Net interest income $ 51,164  $48,817            
Net income  22,093  18,277            
                
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)  3.41% 3.43%           
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)  3.52% 3.54%           
Return on average assets  1.44% 1.23%           
Return on average equity  15.73% 12.19%           
Return on average tangible equity  18.67% 14.31%           
Basic earnings per share $ 2.71  $2.23            
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.71  $2.23            
                
As of September 30  2022  2021            
                
Total assets $ 2,018,870  $2,053,691            
Total loans receivable  1,432,288  1,371,002            
Allowance for loan losses  16,931  16,103            
Total deposits  1,768,796  1,722,522            
Stockholders' equity  158,849  202,608            
Trust assets under management  172,037  187,689            
                
Book value per share $ 19.92  $24.90            
Tangible book value per share $ 16.29  $21.27            
Equity to total assets  7.87% 9.87%           
Allowance to total loans receivable  1.18% 1.17%           
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.04% 0.14%           
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.05% 0.18%           
                
                
                
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.               
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)               
(dollars in thousands)               
     September 30   June 30    March 31    December 31    September 30    
   2022  2022  2022  2021  2021      
ASSETS               
   Cash and due from banks $ 23,092  $29,931  $22,394  $21,073  $28,353      
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks  17,785  79,735  143,632  185,608  191,580      
        Cash and cash equivalents  40,877  109,666  166,026  206,681  219,933      
                
  Securities available for sale  427,287  440,877  434,924  406,782  361,988      
  Loans receivable  1,432,288  1,404,317  1,371,645  1,354,931  1,371,002      
   Less: Allowance for loan losses  16,931  17,017  16,660  16,442  16,103      
     Net loans receivable  1,415,357  1,387,300  1,354,985  1,338,489  1,354,899      
  Regulatory stock, at cost  2,220  2,396  3,423  3,927  3,898      
  Bank owned life insurance  43,169  43,167  40,215  40,038  39,864      
  Bank premises and equipment, net  17,427  17,032  17,022  17,289  17,364      
  Foreclosed real estate owned  346  346  590  1,742  1,876      
  Goodwill and other intangibles  29,595  29,619  29,646  29,673  29,700      
  Other assets  42,592  35,981  30,867  23,883  24,169      
          TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,018,870  $2,066,384  $2,077,698  $2,068,504  $2,053,691      
                
LIABILITIES               
   Deposits:               
     Non-interest bearing demand $ 453,560  $442,991  $438,979  $440,652  $442,534      
     Interest-bearing deposits  1,315,236  1,356,839  1,342,798  1,316,141  1,279,988      
          Total deposits  1,768,796  1,799,830  1,781,777  1,756,793  1,722,522      
   Borrowings  71,754  74,839  90,466  90,820  111,382      
   Other liabilities  19,471  17,884  18,649  15,629  17,179      
            TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,860,021  1,892,553  1,890,892  1,863,242  1,851,083      
                
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  158,849  173,831  186,806  205,262  202,608      
                
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND               
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,018,870  $2,066,384  $2,077,698  $2,068,504  $2,053,691      
                
                
                
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.               
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)               
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)               
     September 30   June 30    March 31    December 31    September 30    
Three months ended  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021      
INTEREST INCOME               
    Loans receivable, including fees $ 17,114  $15,714  $15,375  $16,149  $16,859      
    Securities  2,473  2,197  1,894  1,612  1,468      
    Other  245  182  78  92  72      
         Total interest income  19,832  18,093  17,347  17,853  18,399      
                
INTEREST EXPENSE               
    Deposits  1,557  1,083  1,059  1,130  1,167      
    Borrowings  105  116  187  227  243      
        Total interest expense  1,662  1,199  1,246  1,357  1,410      
NET INTEREST INCOME  18,170  16,894  16,101  16,496  16,989      
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  -  300  300  450  750      
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION               
     FOR LOAN LOSSES  18,170  16,594  15,801  16,046  16,239      
                
OTHER INCOME               
    Service charges and fees  1,346  1,475  1,470  1,425  1,485      
    Income from fiduciary activities  219  214  202  198  209      
    Net realized gains on sales of securities  -  -  -  36  35      
    Gains on sales of loans, net  1  -  -  -  39      
    Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned  -  -  427  -  31      
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies  267  449  176  174  200      
    Other  345  351  1,063  188  160      
           Total other income  2,178  2,489  3,338  2,021  2,159      
                
OTHER EXPENSES               
    Salaries and employee benefits  5,553  5,840  5,431  4,992  5,491      
    Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net  1,191  1,206  1,307  1,254  1,163      
    Foreclosed real estate  4  10  53  88  16      
    FDIC insurance assessment  143  142  183  169  177      
    Other  3,248  3,274  3,183  3,539  2,776      
             Total other expenses  10,139  10,472  10,157  10,042  9,623      
                
INCOME BEFORE TAX  10,209  8,611  8,982  8,025  8,775      
INCOME TAX EXPENSE  2,100  1,756  1,854  1,387  1,794      
NET INCOME $ 8,109  $6,855  $7,128  $6,638  $6,981      
                
Basic earnings per share $ 1.00  $0.84  $0.87  $0.81  $0.85      
                
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00  $0.84  $0.87  $0.81  $0.85      
                
Book Value per share$ 19.92 $21.65 $22.99 $25.24 $24.90      
Tangible Book Value per share  16.29  18.02  19.37  21.63  21.27      
                
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.57% 1.35% 1.39% 1.26% 1.36%     
Return on average equity (annualized)  17.93% 15.19% 14.22% 12.84% 13.50%     
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)  21.48% 18.16% 16.65% 15.02% 15.78%     
                
Net interest spread (fte)  3.61% 3.40% 3.22% 3.29% 3.49%     
Net interest margin (fte)  3.74% 3.49% 3.32% 3.39% 3.61%     
                
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.18% 1.21% 1.21% 1.21% 1.17%     
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)  0.02% -0.02% 0.02% 0.03% -0.00%     
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.04% 0.04% 0.05% 0.05% 0.20%     
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.05% 0.05% 0.06% 0.12% 0.22%     
                

