Global Virtualization Security Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualization Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033255/?utm_source=GNW
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $575.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Virtualization Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$575.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$911.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
10zig Technology Inc.
CA Technologies
Centrify
Checkpoint
Cisco
Dell EMC
ESET
Fortinet
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033255/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Virtualization Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Service Providers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Service Providers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Enterprises by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Virtualization Security Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service
Providers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Virtualization Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and
Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033255/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Virtualization Security Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtualization Security estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15% over the period 2020-2027.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualization Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033255/?utm_source=GNW